Domantas Sabonis Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA announced Monday that Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Dec. 6-12. This is the second time Sabonis has been named Player of the Week during his NBA career. He also received the honor following the first week of the 2020-21 season.

Sabonis led Indiana in scoring (25.0 points per game) and rebounding (10.3 rebounds per game), was second in assists (6.0 assists per game), and shot 75 percent from the field as the Pacers went 3-0 over the past week.

The two-time All-Star tallied 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting, 10 rebounds, and six assists in Indiana's 116-110 win over Washington at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, Dec. 6. Two nights later, Sabonis had 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting (2-of-2 from 3-point range), 11 boards, and five assists in a 122-102 victory over Toronto. He capped off the week with a 24-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist performance in Indiana's 106-93 win over Dallas on Friday.

Sabonis has registered a double-double in six straight games and leads the Eastern Conference with 21 double-doubles on the season.

Sabonis shares honors with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who was named Western Conference Player of the Week.