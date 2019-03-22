Darnell Hillman Honored with ROSE Award

Darnell Hillman, the Pacers' Associate Director/Camps/Clinics & Alumni Relations, was honored on Thursday night with a ROSE Award (Recognition of Service Excellence) from VisitIndy, the Indianapolis convention and tourism bureau.

Hillman, who was a member of the Pacers from 1971-1976, was known in his playing days for his acrobatic slams, earning himself the nickname Doctor Dunk.

Nowadays, Hillman serves as a member of the Pacers' Community Relations staff, where he coordinates youth camps and clinics that enrich the lives of youths throughout Indiana.

"Darnell is one of the finest, nicest, most positive ambassadors for Indianapolis and Indiana," said Vice Chairman of Pacers Sports & Entertainment Jim Morris.

In addition to his work with the Pacers, Hillman also spends time volunteering for the Dropping Dimes Foundation, which helps support former ABA players who have fallen on hard times.

Below is Hillman's bio from the ROSE Awards Website:

The Indiana Pacers would not be the same without Darnell Hillman. Darnell has been with the Pacers franchise for over 20 years. His days as a player and being dubbed "Doctor Dunk" gave way to a career on the Community Relations team. He now coordinates Pacers' youth camps and clinics, such as the Jr. NBA program, Fit Like a Pro, and the Summer Hoops Tour. He is eager to volunteer as Pacers representative and motivational speaker, often visiting schools and camps to talk about the values of education and sport. Though he has a large personality – possibly due to his 6'10" height – Darnell knows when to adjust his attitude for specific circumstances. For example, during a Pacers game, Darnell took a break from enthusiastically selling raffle ticket to comfort a crying toddler in the stands. His demeanor completely changed, providing relief to the parents and a great memory for the family. A United States veteran, Darnell serves as the franchise host of both the Sideline Soldiers and Hoops for Troops programs, which bring active military personnel to Pacers games and practices. It's estimated that Darnell participates in more than 300,000 community outreaches each year. Jim Morris, Vice Chairman of the Pacers Franchise, state that Darnell "is one of the finest, nicest, most positive ambassadors for Indianapolis and Indiana." Darnell spends his free time volunteering for the Indianapolis-based Dropping Dimes Foundation, which raises money to support former American Basketball Association players who have fallen on difficult times or have health issues. He's an avid car buff, particularly corvettes!