COVID-19 Updates
UPDATED: March 17, 2020
The Indiana Pacers would like to thank our loyal fans for showing tremendous patience during this difficult time. The health and safety of our fans, players, coaches and staff members will always be our first priority. All Pacers Sports & Entertainment entities continue to diligently work with public health officials to ensure we are taking the necessary safety precautions.
At this time, as announced, all remaining NBA games are currently postponed and the rescheduled dates are pending.
We will continue to monitor this unprecedented situation and relay updates accordingly to fans and partners. This complicated situation transcends basketball and sports and again thank you for your understanding and support.
Please check Pacers.com/covid19 for updated Pacers information as it becomes available.
The NBA has announced a suspension of the regular season. All remaining home games are currently postponed and the rescheduled dates are pending.
March 18 – Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors
March 20 – Pacers vs. Miami Heat
March 21 – Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
March 23 – Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns
March 27 – Pacers vs. Houston Rockets
April 3 – Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets
April 5 – Pacers vs. Washington Wizards
April 11 – Pacers vs. Orlando Magic
April 13 – Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs
Your ticket will be good for the rescheduled games as the NBA uses this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward. However, single game ticket refunds can be obtained through point of purchase.
