Countdown to Tipoff: Pacers vs. Pistons

Countdown to Tipoff: Pacers ready for rematch with Pistons

SCOUTING THE PACERS: After a dominant performance in their first game back, the Pacers have a chance to avenge last week's loss in Detroit and record their sixth win in seven home contests tonight. The Pacers (25-30) had won seven of their first eight games after Vogel took over for Jim O'Brien on Jan. 30, but fell 110-103 at home to Miami on Feb. 15. They followed with a 115-109 overtime loss at Detroit the next evening, ending a six-game win streak over their Central Division rivals. Indiana rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to send it to the extra period, but was outscored 11-5 over those five minutes. The Pacers allowed the Pistons to shoot 51.5 percent and finish a point shy of matching their season scoring high. Indiana had a much better defensive showing in a 113-96 win in Washington on Tuesday, limiting the Wizards to 39.8 percent shooting. Danny Granger scored 21 points and Roy Hibbert had 16 after tying a career high with 29 in the loss to Detroit. All 12 players who saw the floor scored in Tuesday's win, and the Pacers benefited from 26 fast-break points in the first three quarters. Granger had it going in the loss to Detroit with 28 points, and he's averaged 29.1 in his last nine matchups. With his help, the Pacers are hoping to earn their fifth consecutive home win over the Pistons.

SCOUTING THE PISTONS: The Pistons suffered their fourth loss in five games, 108-100 to visiting Houston on Tuesday, despite getting 56 points from their bench. Detroit (21-37) used some of those to rally from an 11-point deficit - after leading by as much as 11 in the first half - but was outscored 15-6 over the final 3:53. Will Bynum had a team-best 21 points off the bench, and Rodney Stuckey was the top scorer among the Pistons starters with 19. Tayshaun Prince, who had 25 points against Indiana, missed all nine of his field goal attempts and finished with one point.

QUOTE MARKS: "We can't give up games that we're supposed to win. We're really trying to move up to either the seven or the six seed, which we can do. It's just a matter of putting a lot of wins together." -- Granger

INJURY REPORT: The Pacers are healthy. For the Pistons, Richard Hamilton (sore groin), Jonas Jerebko (partially ruptured right Achilles tendon) and

Terrico White (foot rehab) are out.

BROADCAST INFO: The game will be telecast at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports Indiana with Chris Denari and Quinn Buckner calling the game and Stacy Paetz on the sideline, with a pre-game show starting at 6:30. The radio broadcast is anchored by the flagship of the Pacers' network, WIBC 93 FM, featuring Mark Boyle and Bob "Slick" Leonard, with Kevin Lee reporting.