Commission Row to Host Playoffs Patio Party Before Games 3 and 4 This Weekend

The NBA Playoffs are returning to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this weekend and to celebrate, Commission Row is hosting a Playoffs Patio Party.

Before the Pacers take the court for Games 3 & 4 against the Bucks, elevate your game day experience at Commission Row just steps from Gainbridge Fieldhouse!

Sip on libations and indulge in our delectable food stations, all while enjoying live entertainment in our Above Pennsylvania Room overlooking Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

Commission Row's prime location puts you just steps away from the action on the court. It's a slam dunk way to get ready for the game without worrying about moving or reparking your car.

The exclusive Playoffs Patio Party starts an hour and a half before tipoff and tickets include two drinks and a pregame buffet. The Game 3 Playoffs Patio Party will take place on Friday, April 26 from 4:00 - 5:30 PM. The Game 4 Playoffs Patio Party will take place on Sunday, April 28 from 5:30 - 7:00 PM.