Come to Our House, Sponsored by US Foods Meal Delivery

For 23 years, the Pacers, Fever, Pacers Foundation, and Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) have joined US Foods to feed our most vulnerable residents. Part of the annual NBA Season of Giving, we have opened Bankers Life Fieldhouse each year to hundreds of men, women, and children from local shelters for a warm, traditional holiday meal.

The pandemic has forced us to find new ways to care for our neighbors. This year, with help from Second Helpings and financial support from several Pacers players, we delivered 800 individually pre-packaged meals directly to 14 local shelters and community organizations across central Indiana.

On Friday afternoon, the meals were packed and prepared by PS&E and US Foods staff and volunteers. The meals were delivered by PS&E, Second Helpings, and US Foods staff on Saturday morning. Additionally, PS&E delivered holiday packs, which include a variety of cold-weather items, including blankets, beanies, socks, and hand warmers.

Among the centers receiving food and goods were Coburn Place Safe Haven, Dayspring Center, Dove Recovery House, Good News Ministries, Holy Family Shelter, HVAF, Sheltering Wings, Salvation Army ARC, Salvation Army Women & Children Center, Second Helpings, Shepherd Community Center, STOPOVER, Inc., Wheeler Center for Women & Children, and Wheeler Mission.