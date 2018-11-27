The Fort Report: Mad Ants Split, Johnson Has Another 20-Rebound Game

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers' G League affiliate, once again split two road games last week. The Mad Ants fell in the closing seconds to the Memphis Hustle last Wednesday, but bounced back with a win at the Windy City Bulls on Sunday.

The game against the Hustle (the Grizzlies' affilate) was a thriller. Fort Wayne trailed by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter, but mounted a charge and eventually tied the game at 118 on a 3-pointer by two-way guard Edmond Sumner with 49 seconds left.

But the Hustle answered, with Brandon Goodwin scoring the game-winning layup with 2.2 seconds left to lift them to a 120-118 victory.

The loss spoiled a superb showing by Sumner, who scored a team-high 28 points while going 11-for-19 from the field and 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Sumner also tallied four assists and three steals in the loss.

Second-year Pacers center Ike Anigbogu added 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting and 10 rebounds, while rookie Pacers forward Alize Johnson also collected a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Tra-Deon Hollins chipped in 17 points, seven assists, and three steals.

Sunday's contest also went down to the wire, but this time the Mad Ants gutted out a narrow win over the Bulls (Chicago's affiliate). Rookie Rob Gray's floater with 30.4 seconds left broke a 98-98 tie with 30.4 seconds remaining and Fort Wayne held on the rest of the way in a 105-100 win.

Gray had a team-high 21 points off the bench, but Johnson produced the most eye-popping numbers. The second-round pick out of Missouri State scored 14 points and pulled down 21 rebounds (seven on the offensive glass) in already his second 20-rebound game in the G League. Johnson also tallied five assists in the victory.

Sumner and Anigbogu rejoined the Pacers over the weekend, but they were replaced on the Mad Ants roster by two-way guard Davon Reed, who had a double-double of his own with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Stephan Hicks added 19 points and eight boards, while Omari Johnson had 17 points and six rebounds for the Mad Ants.

As of Tuesday morning, two Mad Ants/Pacers players rank among the G League leaders. Sumner is tied for eighth in scoring at 24.6 points per game, while Johnson is second in rebounding at 13.5 boards per contest.

The Mad Ants now return home for a six-game homestand that includes two games this week. They host Raptors 905 (Toronto's affiliate) on Wednesday and Windy City on Saturday. Both games are scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

Stay tuned to Pacers.com for continued updates on the Mad Ants, and make sure to check out Pacers.com/MadAntsTV » to watch select Mad Ants games for free online.