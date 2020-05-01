Reggie Miller in 2000 NBA Finals
NBAE/Getty Images

Classic Pacers Playoff Games Air Next Week on FOX Sports Indiana

Slate Starts With 2000 NBA Finals Wins and 2018 Victories Vs. Cleveland
Posted: May 01, 2020

FOX Sports Indiana will re-air classic Pacers playoff games beginning next week.

The Pacers Classics schedule starts with the team's victories over the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2000 NBA Finals, followed by three wins vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers from their memorable 2018 Eastern Conference First Round series.

FOX Sports Indiana's re-airs feature the original playoff telecast. The 2000 NBA Finals were originally broadcast by NBC.

In 2018, Game 1 at Cleveland aired on ABC. Games 3 and 6 were televised by FOX Sports Indiana, with Chris Denari and Quinn Buckner on the call.

Pacers Classics on FOX Sports Indiana
Times Eastern; schedule subject to change

Day Date Time Game
Monday May 4 7:00 PM 2000 NBA Finals Game 3: Lakers at Pacers
Tuesday May 5 7:00 PM 2000 NBA Finals Game 5: Lakers at Pacers
Wednesday May 6 7:00 PM 2018 First Round Game 1: Pacers at Cavs
Thursday May 7 7:00 PM 2018 First Round Game 3: Cavs at Pacers
Friday May 8 7:00 PM 2018 First Round Game 6: Cavs at Pacers
Tags
Pacers, FOX Sports Indiana, 2000 NBA Playoffs, 2018 Playoffs

Related Content

Pacers

FOX Sports Indiana

2018 Playoffs

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter