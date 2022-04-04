Call-A-Pacer 2022: Pacers, Indianapolis Public Library Team Up Once Again
INDIANAPOLIS (April 6, 2022) - For the 29th year, the Indiana Pacers have teamed with the Indianapolis Public Library to present Call-A-Pacer. This year’s program allows callers to listen to featured Pacers’ players and personalities read fun shoe-inspired stories. Fans of all ages can call either (317) 275-4444 or (877) 275-9007 or log onto Pacers.com to hear the players read these pre-selected children’s stories. The phone lines are open 24 hours and may be accessed by up to four listeners at a time.
Call-A-Pacer was created to encourage school-age children to read and visit their neighborhood library. All stories listed below will run for two weeks beginning April 4 and will conclude the week of June 27, 2022. The Call-A-Pacer program is part of the Indiana Pacers Read Like A Pro initiative.
For more information on Call-A-Pacer or any of the Pacers Cares community programs, visit www.Pacers.com.
|Date
|Player
|Book
|Author
|April 4
|Myles Turner
|Fancy Nancy: Shoe La La
|Victoria Saxon
|April 18
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Sadie and the Silver Shoes
|Jane Godwin
|May 2
|Oshae Brissett
|I Lost My Shoe! What Do I Do?
|Candace Coleman
|May 16
|Ronald Nored
|Mama's Work Shoes
|Caron Levis
|May 30
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes
|Eric Litwin
|June 13
|T.J. McConnell
|Whose Shoe?
|Eve Bunting and Sergio Ruzzier
Listen to Each Week's Story Below:
