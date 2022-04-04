Call-A-Pacer 2022: Pacers, Indianapolis Public Library Team Up Once Again

INDIANAPOLIS (April 6, 2022) - For the 29th year, the Indiana Pacers have teamed with the Indianapolis Public Library to present Call-A-Pacer. This year’s program allows callers to listen to featured Pacers’ players and personalities read fun shoe-inspired stories. Fans of all ages can call either (317) 275-4444 or (877) 275-9007 or log onto Pacers.com to hear the players read these pre-selected children’s stories. The phone lines are open 24 hours and may be accessed by up to four listeners at a time.

Call-A-Pacer was created to encourage school-age children to read and visit their neighborhood library. All stories listed below will run for two weeks beginning April 4 and will conclude the week of June 27, 2022. The Call-A-Pacer program is part of the Indiana Pacers Read Like A Pro initiative.

For more information on Call-A-Pacer or any of the Pacers Cares community programs, visit www.Pacers.com.

Date Player Book Author April 4 Myles Turner Fancy Nancy: Shoe La La Victoria Saxon April 18 Malcolm Brogdon Sadie and the Silver Shoes Jane Godwin May 2 Oshae Brissett I Lost My Shoe! What Do I Do? Candace Coleman May 16 Ronald Nored Mama's Work Shoes Caron Levis May 30 Tyrese Haliburton Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes Eric Litwin June 13 T.J. McConnell Whose Shoe? Eve Bunting and Sergio Ruzzier

Listen to Each Week's Story Below: