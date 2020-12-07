Butler's Martin Making Good First Impression in Pacers Camp

The Pacers didn't make many major changes to their roster over the offseason, bringing back their top 13 players in terms of both scoring average and minutes played from the 2019-20 team.

But one offseason addition definitely caught the eye of many fans. Former Butler star Kelan Martin signed with the Pacers on Nov. 29, returning to the city where he amassed over 2,000 points in his college career.

Martin spent the past season on a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. When the COVID-19 pandemic halted the NBA season in March, the 6-5 wing returned to Indianapolis.

He spent much of the next several months in the Circle City, working out with Joey Burton, the local shot doctor who has worked with a number of players with local ties over the years, including Carsen Edwards, Yogi Ferrell, and Glenn Robinson III.

The Timberwolves were one of eight teams that did not qualify to play in the NBA's season restart bubble in Orlando, though they were allowed to host their own "mini-bubble" for two and a half weeks. Martin returned to Minneapolis to participate in the minicamp, the closest thing he had to NBA game competition for nearly nine months.

He was back home with his family in Louisville in mid-November plotting his next move when his agent called to tell him the Pacers were interested in bringing him on board. Before he knew it, he was signing a contract and jumping right into training camp.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime situation," Martin said. "This doesn't happen every day. I'm just blessed to be here.

"I'm familiar with Indy, obviously. I've got a lot of friends here still. My family is only about an hour and a half away, so they can make some of the games."

Just a few miles north of Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Martin starred for four years at Hinkle Fieldhouse, putting together one of the most accomplished careers in Butler history. His 2,047 career points rank second all time, while his 224 3-pointers rank fourth. He was a unanimous All-Big East first team selection and an honorable mention AP All-American as a senior.

Perhaps the accomplishment he takes most pride in was being a part of the first Butler class to win an NCAA Tournament game in each of its four seasons.

"I'm a guy that wants to win," Martin told reporters on Monday. "That's what I'm all about."

Just four days into practice, Martin has made a quick impression on the court, according to Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren.

"The players have come up to me and mentioned his name," Bjorkgren said. "They like what he brings to this team.

"He's been shooting the ball very well. He's been doing everything that I've asked him, pressuring the ball, playing multiple positions and guarding multiple positions. (He's) very coachable and he's a very good person."

Despite his college accolades, Martin went undrafted in 2018. He spent one season playing overseas in Germany before signing to play for Minnesota in Summer League. He impressed the Timberwolves' brass enough there to earn a two-way contract and spent last season splitting time between the Timberwolves and their G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.

Martin appeared in 31 NBA games as a rookie, averaging 6.4 points and 3.1 rebounds over 16 minutes per contest. He averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 23 G League contests.

The starkest difference between Martin's NBA and G League numbers were his shooting percentages. He shot 39.2 percent from the field and 26 percent from 3-point range with the Timberwolves, but he was much more efficient with Iowa, where he converted 47.1 percent of his shots and 38.2 percent beyond the arc. Martin also took a much higher volume of shots in the G League, where he hoisted 48 more 3-pointers than he did in the NBA despite playing eight fewer games.

Martin mentioned consistency with his shot as one of his focuses in camp. He also wants to show his defensive versatility. But his largest emphasis is on fitting in with his new teammates.

Martin has followed the Pacers from afar since his days at Butler, but has come away impressed with this version of the Blue & Gold.

"These guys move the ball well," Martin said. "They play team ball, they don't have any egos or anything like that. Everybody wants to win. Everybody comes and just competes every day in practice. They're willing to work and I can see that."