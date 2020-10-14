Brogdon Tips Off Book Club with IPS Schools

Students from four IPS schools had the chance to meet a Pacer (virtually) on Tuesday night. Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon spoke to the students on a Zoom call that tipped off the "One Book, Four Schools" collaborative reading program organized via a partnership between the Brogdon Family Foundation and IPS.

Over the coming weeks, all students from Global Prep Academy at Riverside 44, Floro Torrence School 83, James Whitcomb Riley School 43, and Eleanor Skillen School 34 will be reading "Finding Langston" by Lesa Cline-Ransome and then discuss the book in virtual book club meetings. The first book was chosen by the principals at the four schools.

Tuesday's tipoff event was led by James Whitcomb Riley School Principal Lauren Johnson and featured a visit from Brogdon, who shared his excitement for the virtual book club.

"I've always wanted to help the younger generations because you guys are the next leaders," Brogdon said. "So it's important for me to guide you in the right direction. I hope this reading program guides you in that direction and you guys understand the importance of reading, being literate, and understanding how to communicate and be an effective leader."

The One Book, Four Schools program is the first major initiative as part of the Brogdon Family Foundation's JHA Education Project, which focuses on literacy, mentoring, and providing high impact educational experiences at those schools. The Brogdon Family Foundation Radiothon, which was held on 107.5 Fan on Sept. 17, helped raised funds to benefit these schools.

Over 1,800 copies of the book will be distributed between the four schools and virtual book club sessions will be held throughout the fall. The virtual meetings will include prizes and special guests, including the author of "Finding Langston," Lesa Cline-Ransome.