Brogdon Hard at Work in Indianapolis and Global Communities

The Pacers' season may have just come to an end, but Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon is still hard at work.

Brogdon launched the Brogdon Family Foundation in July and is now unveiling the first fundraisers for the foundation's two major initiatives, Hoops4Humanity and the JHA Education Project.

Hoops4Humanity focuses on the clean water crisis in East Africa, a cause Brogdon has supported for a number of years. The vision of Hoops4Humanity is to build wells to deliver clean water to underserved communities in East Africa and then make further investments in education and infrastructure in those communities once clean water is in place.

To raise funds for Hoops4Humanity, Brogdon created the Water Bowl Fantasy Football League and hosted a live draft on Zoom on Tuesday night. Brogdon was joined by seven other NBA players (Brooklyn's Justin Anderson and Joe Harris, Milwaukee's Donte DiVincenzo and George Hill, Atlanta's Kevin Huerter, Phoenix's Ty Jerome, and Memphis' Anthony Tolliver), who each serve as commissioners of their respective conferences.

Fans who were interested in playing fantasy football against NBA stars could join the league by paying a fee that goes directly to Hoops4Humanity. Sponsors also signed on from Indianapolis and across the country. The league sold out in time for Tuesday's draft, where all participants joined a Zoom call before breaking into smaller rooms for their conferences, where 12 participants took part in a live draft with one of the NBA players.

"We were trying to think of something we could do that would be fun, that could be done remotely, and that would give fans a chance to meet with players and just have a good time together and raise money for a good cause," said Jann Adams, Brogdon's mother and the Executive Director of the Brogdon Family Foundation. "So the idea was to pick another sport that's big and beloved and that everybody enjoys."

The goal for the Water Bowl Fantasy Football League is to raise at least $45,000, which is the amount needed to build one solar-powered well in East Africa.

The league will compete throughout the upcoming NFL season for a number of prizes, including the grand prize of a trip to the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

"We're excited to connect with fans using some different skills," Brogdon said. "Fans might not be able to take us on the court, but we know they’ll be giving us their best shot in the Water Bowl. Clean water is needed now more than ever. That makes it a win all around."

Hoops4Humanity currently features a total of 16 NBA and WNBA players, including the Indiana Fever's Victoria Vivians and Pacers center Myles Turner, who Brogdon recently recruited to join the cause while in the NBA bubble in Orlando.

The other signature initiative of the Brogdon Family Foundation is the JHA Education Project, which supports educational achievement by focusing on literacy, mentoring and providing high impact educational experiences to schools in Indiana.

The first major fundraiser for the JHA Education Project will be the Brogdon Family Foundation Radiothon on 107.5 The Fan in Central Indiana, which is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17 from 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM. The event will include interviews with Brogdon and other athletes and celebrities, as well as an online silent auction set to launch on Sept. 10. All proceeds will go to select Indianapolis Public Schools that Brogdon is working with.

Brogdon's work in the community comes as no surprise to those who know him well, especially his mother.

"I'm proud of him, but I also think it is his obligation," Adams said. "He has been incredibly blessed, had so many opportunities, had so many people look out for him and do good for him and see value in him. So in turn, he obviously should be doing what he can for others."

To learn more about the Brogdon Family Foundation and its initiatives, please visit the foundation's website.