Brogdon, Bjorkgren Talk Optimism, Improvements

Despite the Pacers dropping their first two preseason games, point guard Malcolm Brogdon and head coach Nate Bjorkgren expressed optimism and talked of the improvements seen in the team after Thursday's practice.

"I think the biggest thing is the ball movement, and the weakside movement without the ball continues to get better," Bjorkgren said of the improvements from last week to this week. "You saw that ball movement pretty good in Cleveland. It was snapping around there, and guys were looking for each other — making the extra pass on that. There's so much more to come with that."

One specific player Bjorkgren mentioned was third-year guard Aaron Holiday. Holiday is primed to fill the three spot in the Blue & Gold's starting lineup until T.J. Warren returns from his plantar fasciitis injury. He finished the 2019-20 NBA season averaging 9.5 points per game on 41.4 percent shooting and appears ready to make a significant leap this season.

"He keeps getting better on the weak side on defense now," he praised. "He's really good on the ball. Off the ball, he's been excellent. He's been excellent as far as rotations go and flying around out there. (He's) making the right reads and challenging shots. It's what I like about him."

Meanwhile, Brogdon, the fifth-year guard from the University of Virginia, offered his take on the team's expectations for the upcoming regular season.

"I think this should definitely be a 50-win team," he expressed confidently. "I (thought) we were going to be a 50-win team last year. But at the bare minimum, 50 wins."

Brogdon also stated he believes the team should be peaking by the end of the year in the hopes of making a lengthier playoff run.

But first, before the Blue & Gold suit up for their first regular-season game — a bout against the New York Knicks on Wednesday — they must first tackle Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night in their final preseason game.

"Just more continuity, more chemistry," Brogdon said of what he wants to see tomorrow. "As you go on, as you play more together — still we're going to have a few guys out — but as we play more together and we play at home, I hope that we can continue to play with that energy, defensively especially. Just keep applying pressure."

Fans should be excited about the potential of Nate Bjorkgren's squad as the season draws nearer.