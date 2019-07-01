Bowen brings intriguing promise to Pacers

He views this as his sophomore season, and it’s not a far-fetched notion although he’s never played college basketball. He very famously attended college - two of them, in fact – but didn’t don anything beyond a practice uniform.

Still, Brian Bowen II, graduate of an accelerated program in the school of hard knocks, has learned a lot the past couple of years. Improved a lot as well, and now gets to pursue his delayed dream of playing in the NBA via the Pacers.

He’ll no doubt have to play with Fort Wayne in the G League first, having signed a two-way contract, but what’s one more stop on a journey that’s taken him to hell and back, not to mention Australia?

Bowen was among the players who began practice with the Pacers’ entry in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday. He stood out as the most intriguing of all of them, especially with first-round draft pick Goga Bitadze absent while visa issues are finalized. (Bitadze, a native of the Georgia Republic, might be able to join the team after games begin in Las Vegas on Saturday.)

Bowen, though, is eager for all the intrigue that’s surrounded him for the past two years to evaporate so he can just play basketball.

“Through all I’ve been through, I want to keep pushing and keep striving,” he said following Monday’s workout at St. Vincent Center.

All that Bowen’s been through amounts to a complicated story that passed through the underbelly of college basketball recruiting and drastically affected a lot of lives. The Saginaw, Mich. native who attended the La Lumiere academy in LaPorte, Ind. was a five-star recruit in 2017. He played in postseason all-star games with the likes of Deandre Ayton, Trae Young, Collin Sexton and Mo Bamba, all of whom are off to promising starts in the NBA after playing one season of college basketball. He was co-MVP of one of them, the Jordan Brand Classic, along with Lonnie Walker, who was drafted 18th by San Antonio in last year’s draft.

Bowen chose Louisville after a drawn-out recruiting process, but his father later testified that he had agreed to accept $100,000 from a representative of the Adidas shoe company following an FBI investigation. Louisville coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich were fired in September of 2017, and Bowen was suspended.

He remained a student and retained his scholarship, and was cleared to practice with the team on Nov. 3. But the university declared him ineligible later that month. He transferred to South Carolina, with plans to become eligible in January of this year. He entered the NBA draft after learning he might have to wait until the upcoming fall semester and participated in the Chicago Combine. He did not fare well, however, and in August signed to play with the Sydney Kings of the Australian National Basketball League.

He’s not a confused vagabond. More like someone who’s been forced to roll with the punches. He left South Carolina on good terms.

“When Brian has a 15-year NBA career, he’ll always have a Gamecock hat,” coach Frank Martin said.

Said Bowen: “They did whatever they could to better me. They helped me get back to who I was as a person.”

In Australia he got back to who he was as a player. He averaged 6.3 points in the 30-game season while playing 15 minutes per game off the bench, then re-entered this year’s draft. He averaged 10.5 points in the two scrimmages in the Chicago pre-draft combine, prompting one scout to tell the Aussie Hoopla publication that Bowen would “definitely get drafted.”

He didn’t. He did, however, attract contract offers from “a good handful” of NBA teams. He says he chose the Pacers, one of 10 teams he had worked out for in the pre-draft process, because of his performance in his workout for them and their positive attitude toward him in an interview in Chicago.

“They feel they have a great developing program for me to get bigger, faster and stronger,” Bowen said. “They just want to help me improve, and that’s the biggest thing.”

Bowen has no illusions of what lies ahead. He’s 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds, so obviously needs to get stronger. He was rudely reminded of that in his season in Australia, where he battled against grown men, but he figures he’s come out ahead in the long run.

His goal was to enter the NBA draft after a freshman season at Louisville if all things worked out, but the year away from basketball and the season in Australia have proved beneficial. He feels he has something to prove, but enters the NBA fray with a more sophisticated outlook than if he had glided through one collegiate season.

“Just puts a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I’m here to work, that’s the biggest thing with me.”

Send an American teenager to Australia to play with and against grown men, he’s bound to mature. Bowen was fortunate to have the likes of NBA veteran center Andrew Bogut in Sydney to guide him, and it was good for him to get away from all the media attention and sideways glances on the college campuses.

Still, the trip Down Under was no holiday.

“It was tough, man,” he said. “Without a doubt.

“It was really tough getting accustomed to the culture, being thousands of miles from home. It was tough for my family to watch me play games over there. It was really tough, but I pushed through it and it worked for the better.”

Bowen, who filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Adidas last November, speaks of his experiences without reservation, and with the calm of a man with a clear conscience. Summer League, which for the Pacers begins on Saturday, will offer him an initial opportunity to prove himself as an NBA player and distance himself from a murky past.

Steve Gansey, who will coach Bowen in Summer League play and in Fort Wayne next season, hasn’t seen enough to offer a detailed evaluation, but saw enough in Monday’s workout to be intrigued. Bowen has a 6-foot-10 wingspan, an accurate three-point shot and adequate quickness, which makes him a candidate to play as many as three positions.

“He’s got to know two, three and four (positions),” Gansey said. “With his athletic ability, in the G League a lot of teams play small, so you’ve got to absorb as much as you can and learn the pro game.

“I’m getting excited, because he’s a two-way player. Hopefully he’ll be with us (in Fort Wayne) a lot more than the Pacers. But it’s great he’s been playing in a professional league. Playing against grown men, that’s always an advantage. You definitely can tell he’s played professional basketball.”

And now he’s preparing for a second season, free of his past and hardened by it.

“I just look at this as my sophomore year in a sense,” he said. “I feel really good about myself and the strides I made.”

