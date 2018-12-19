"Bored" Pacers Stumble and Fall

Nate McMillan said it to the media 105 minutes before the game, and repeated it for his players in the locker room.

Don't get bored with winning.

It's human nature for success to induce an overload of assumption that brings failure. For the Pacers, a seven-game win streak was enough to do the trick. Their 92-91 loss to a downtrodden Cleveland team at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday brought an abrupt halt to their longest win streak in nearly two years.

Whether it reignites their effort and focus when they play at Toronto on Wednesday remains to be seen. The Pacers have made a nasty habit of growing soft in comfort zones, in the course of games and the season, but it's also in their character to bounce back from disappointment.

"We got a little too used to winning," said Doug McDermott, who accounted for two of the Pacers' four successful 3-pointers in their 22 attempts. "Sometimes that will happen. Human nature. I think throughout the course of the season you have to have some lessons. This is one we'll probably look back on 20 games from now and say we learned from it and got better because of it."

A good place for improvement to begin would be at the free throw line. The Pacers' overall percentage had been climbing lately, but they hit just 13-of-21 attempts against the Cavs. Most painfully, Victor Oladipo missed three-of four down the stretch when he could have assured a victory. He hit one-of-two with 43.9 seconds left to provide a three-point lead, then missed both with 9.5 seconds left when they led by a point. Hitting both would have forced the Cavs to fire a 3-pointer on their final possession to force a tie, and given their 6-of-31 marksmanship in the game the odds of that happening would not have been great.



Photo Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

Cleveland called timeout with 8.9 seconds left and set up a play for Rodney Hood to get the last shot. He ran off a screen and picked up Myles Turner as a defender. His 20-footer missed, but Larry Nance got the tip at the buzzer.

Oladipo didn't hesitate to assign himself the blame for the defeat.

"This one's on me," he said. "I've got to be better down the stretch, and I will be."

But Oladipo also pointed out, accurately, that Nance had grabbed him around the chest and shoved him to the left to clear room for the game-winning tip, which Oladipo watched while laying flat on his back and his arms held up in the air in protest.

"He just took his hands and threw me aside," Oladipo said in the locker room, before quickly adding, "We shouldn't have been in that situation."

Cory Joseph also finished the game on the floor, having been shoved from behind after Hood's miss.

This one qualifies as the Pacers' worst loss of the season, a blight on an otherwise impressive record that now stands at 20-11. The Cavs entered the game 7-23, just a half-game from owning the worst record in the NBA. They also were coming off a 23-point homecourt loss to Philadelphia on Sunday and were already without four established players in Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, J.R. Smith and John Henson. Then, they lost a fifth on Tuesday: leading scorer, Jordan Clarkson, who had a sore lower back.

The Cavs deserved the victory because of their stubborn effort, and celebrated it as if they had just won a big game. And for them, it was. Love and Thompson stood in the tunnel and slapped hands and backs amid much whooping and hollering as the players and support staff headed for the winning locker room.

"We've been preaching all year that sometimes when you play hard and fight, you don't always get the result you want," Hood said. "But when you keep fighting and keep going it over and over, you're going to start to get results. Tonight was a big win against arguably the team playing the best basketball in the league right now."

The Pacers only looked like that team in fits and starts in this one. They led by as many as eight points in the first quarter, fell behind by a point at halftime, trailed only twice in the third period, and took a six-point lead with 4:10 remaining in the fourth. They had a chance to extend that advantage, but Domantas Sabonis, who led their scoring with 17 points, missed a layup.

Myles Turner later provided a four-point lead on a layup that drew a foul, but missed the free throw with 2:05 remaining. Turner later missed a 20-footer that could have made it a six-point game. Alec Burks then missed a 3-point shot from the left side, but the rebound sailed over Turner's hands to Rodney Hood, who took Turner to the basket and hit a short jumper to make it a two-point game and set up Oladipo's woes from the foul line.

The Pacers played mostly solid defense and committed just nine turnovers, but didn't shoot well enough from the 3-point line or foul line to win. The poor 3-point shooting was partly a one-of-those-nights kind of thing, but also a reflection of their lack of preparedness.

"There are no gimmes in this league," McMillan said. "We didn't look at Cleveland like that, but we didn't play hard enough, we didn't play sharp enough.

"Did I feel like this was coming? No. I thought we would continue to show growth."

Now they'll need to show growth in Wednesday's game at Toronto, against the Eastern Conference leader. The Raptors (23-9) have been off since Sunday, when they completed a four-game Western Conference road trip. One thing's for sure, the Pacers won't be suffering from assumption.

"It's a tough loss for us," Oladipo said. "Unfortunately stuff like this happens but we're a resilient group so I'm looking forward to seeing how we respond to this."

