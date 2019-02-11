Bojan Bogdanovic Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The NBA announced Monday that Indiana Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 17 of the 2018-19 NBA season.

After losing four straight games to end the month of January, the Pacers have bounced back to win their last five, including a 4-0 record last week. Bogdanovic led the Pacers with 22.5 points during the week and added 2.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He scored 20 or more points in three straight games to end the week and has scored at least 20 in five of the past six games overall.

The award marks the first time Bogdanovic has been named Player of the Week in his career. He joins teammates Victor Oladipo (Week 3) and Thaddeus Young (Week 9) as Eastern Conference Player of the Week award winners this season. This is the first time in team history in which three different Pacers players have earned Player of the Week honors in one season.

Bogdanovic shares honors with Paul George, who earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors for Oklahoma City.