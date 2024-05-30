Blake Hinson: 2024 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-7
Weight: 240
Position: PF
College: Pittsburgh
Age: 24
2023-24 Season Stats
PPG: 18.5
RPG: 4.4
APG: 0.8
BLK: 0.2
STL: 0.5
Player Bio
Courtesy of Pittsburgh Athletics
Career
- Has registered 1,098 points (11.4 ppg.), 440 rebounds (4.6 rpg.), and 188 three-point field goals in 96 career games.
- Scored in double-figures 54 times in his career and has made three or more three-pointers in a game 29 times
- Has topped the 20-point mark 11 times, including nine times during the 2022-23 season
- Shooting 41.4 percent (366-of-885) from the field, including 35.6 percent (188-of-528) from three-point range
- Has six career double-doubles, including five at Pitt
2022-23
- Second Team All-ACC selection
- Named Riley Wallace Award winner, given annually by CollegeInsider.com to the top impact transfer in the NCAA
- Averaged 15.3 points per game and scored in double figures 30 times with 15 or more points in a game on 19 occasions
- Led the Panthers in 20+ points games (9), double-doubles (5), rebounds (6.0 rpg.), and three-point field goals (97)
- Ranks third all-time in program history for three-point field goals made in a season (97)
- Recorded 30 double-figure scoring games and 16 games with three or more three-point field goals
- Ranked among the ACC leaders in scoring (T-12th), rebounding (13th), three-point field goals (2.69 3pg. - 5th), three-point percentage (.380 - 4th), and defensive rebounds (4.58 drpg. - 13th)
- Recorded five double-doubles, all coming in the form of rebounds and points
- Made three, three-point field goals and scored a team high 18 points in the NCAA Tournament against Xavier (3/19)
- Knocked down a pair of threes and finished with 12 points and four rebounds in an NCAA Tournament win over Mississippi State (3/14)
- Went 6-of-12 from three-point range and scored a game-high 24 points at No. 16 Miami (3/4)
- Collected his fifth double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds (11 defensive boards) at Notre Dame (3/1)
- Made six three-point field goals and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career in a 22-point outing at home against Syracuse (2/25) … added six rebounds and set a program record with 17 three-point attempts
- Recorded 19 points and six rebounds, while going 5-of-9 from three-point range, in a home win over Georgia Tech (2/21)
- Went 6-of-11 from three-point range and finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in a win over Boston College (2/14)
- Scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds in a win at Florida State (2/11)
- Matched school record with 13 threes over a two-game span (Jan. 24-28) … His 17 threes in a three-game span (Jan. 21-28) is the most in ACC program history
- Went 5-of-11 from three-point range and finished with a game-high 21 points in a win over No. 20 Miami … added eight rebounds and two blocks (1/28)
- Matched a school record with eight three-point field goals en route to a 24-point effort in a win over Wake Forest (1/25) … finished 8-of-14 from the field as the Panthers set a school record with 18 made threes in the game
- Made four threes and finished with 16 points and nine rebounds at home against Florida State (1/21)
- Had 16 points with three three-point field goals in a win over No. 11 Virginia (1/3)
- Made three, three-pointers and finished with 16 points and six rebounds in a win over No. 25 North Carolina (12/30) … scored seven of Pitt’s final nine points in the game on a go-ahead three with 1:28 remaining and 4-of-4 shooting from the foul line in the final 36 seconds of play
- Posted 25 points, a career-high matching 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a road win at Syracuse (12/20) … named ACC Co-Player of the Week for his efforts against the Orange
- Went 8-of-11 from the field, including 8-of-9 on two-point attempts, and scored 18 points against North Florida (12/17)
- Recorded his third double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Sacred Heart (12/10)
- Knocked down a pair of three-point field goals and finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks at NC State (12/2)
- Tallied a game-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds (six offensive), and a career-best five assists in a road win over Northwestern (11/28)
- Scored a team-high 17 points on 5-of- 7 shooting from the field and 6-of-6 from the foul line in a win over William & Mary (11/25) … added 11 rebounds for his second double-double as a Panther (11/25).
- Scored 21 points, while adding five rebounds (four offensive) and a career-best four steals in a win over Alabama State (11/20)
- Averaged 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, while going 11-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-9 from three-point range, against No. 20 Michigan and VCU in the Legends Classic (11/16-17)
- Became the fourth player since the 1986-87 season to post 25 or more points and 10 or more rebounds in the season opener … knocked down four three-point field goals and was 9-of-18 from the field overall against UT Martin (11/7)
2021-22 (at Iowa State)
- Did not participate during the 2021-22 season
2020-21 (at Iowa State)
- Did not participate during the 2020-21 season
2019-20 (at Ole Miss)
- Appeared in 28 games, starting in all but one
- Averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 31.3 minutes per game
- Made 45 three pointers, shooting just shy of 40 percent (45-of-141)
- Had 14 double-digit scoring games and six games with 15+ points
- Knocked down three or more three pointers in eight games with two games with four threes
- Scored 19 points with four three and four rebounds against Missouri (3/4)
- Tallied 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, a block and two steals versus Vanderbilt (2/29)
- Secured seven rebounds and added 13 points, two assists, a block and a steal against South Carolina (2/5)
- Knocked down three threes and totaled 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal versus Auburn (1/28)
- Had 13 points, four boards, four assists and three made threes versus LSU (1/18)
- Registered a double-double at Florida (1/14), finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals
- Just shy of a double-double in a win over Tennessee Tech (12/29), scoring eight points and pulling down 10 boards with three assists
- Made three threes on 5-of-9 shooting overall, scoring 13 points, and adding five rebounds and a block against Southeastern Louisiana (12/21)
- Shot 6-of-8 from the floor with two threes and a season-best nine free throws for a season-high 23 points in a win over CSU Bakersfield (12/7)
- Scored 17 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep and added six rebounds and two assists against Penn State (11/27)
- Opened the season with 15 points and four made three pointers at Memphis (11/23)
2018-19 (at Ole Miss)
- Appeared in 32 games making 31 starts
- In 24.0 minutes per game, averaged 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest
- Registered 10 double-digit scoring performances
- In the NCAA play-in game against Oklahoma (3/22), scored 11 points with three made threes and six rebounds
- Gathered six rebounds and scored nine points versus Alabama (3/14)
- Totaled 14 points with two three pointers in 21 minutes of play against Tennessee (2/27)
- Knocked down three threes and scored 13 points at Georgia (2/9)
- Pocketed two steals with three rebounds and 11 points versus Texas A&M (2/6)
- Recorded 13 points, five rebounds – four offensive – and three three-pointers against Iowa State (1/26)
- Had a career day at Mississippi State (1/12), scoring 26 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and 5-of-11 from three
- Finished with seven points, four assists, three steals and four rebounds versus Auburn (1/9)
- From Dec. 21 to Jan. 12, averaged 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists with three double figure scoring games
- Recorded 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 4-of-5 from three while tallying three rebounds and four assists in a win over ULM (12/1)
- Notched his first double-digit scoring game of his career against San Diego (11/28), scoring 15 points with three rebounds, a block, an assist and two steals
High School
- Spent his senior season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., where he was ranked the No. 1 player out of the state of Kansas and No. 102 player in the country and a four-star prospect by Rivals.com
- Averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game and helped lead Sunrise Christian to championships at the Saint James Invitational, Quincy Shootout, and the Lighthouse Classic
- Named to the All-Tournament Team in the Saint James Invitational
- Prior to attending Sunrise Christian, attended Deltona High School in Deltona, Fla., where he was a standout player for his father, Denny
- Led the region in scoring with 29.3 points per game in 2016-17
- Received All-Area First Team honors and aided his team to an appearance in the Region 2-7A semifinals
- Alongside his brother, Evan, led Deltona to the school’s first ever state final four
- Also played football at the wide receiver position and started as an eighth grader at Warner Christian
Personal
- Born December 26, 1999
- Son of Denny and Shandris Hinson
- Has one brother, Evan, who played football at South Carolina and was a member of the football and basketball team
- Father, Denny, played basketball at UCF and Indiana State