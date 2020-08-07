Bitadze Back, But Injuries Still Impacting Pacers

Injuries have been a main storyline throughout the 2019-20 Pacers season and unfortunately for Indiana, they continue to be a problem as the playoffs quickly approach.

Pacers players have missed 175 games so far this season due to injury. In Thursday's loss to Phoenix, sharpshooter Doug McDermott was a late scratch with a sore right knee, joining All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis (plantar fasciitis) and one-time starter Jeremy Lamb (ACL surgery) on the inactive list.

From the sound of it, more players could be in danger of missing Saturday's game against the Lakers.

"We've got a lot of tweaks," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after Friday's practice. "We do have some injuries. We had a few guys that had to sit today. We'll see how they feel tomorrow, but we came out of that game last night with a few more tweaks."

McMillan declined to mention specifically which players were dealing with those "tweaks," but that information will come to light when the Pacers release their injury report for Saturday.

The myriad maladies plaguing the Pacers have thrown some wrenches into their playoff preparation.

Indiana has four seeding games remaining against tough competition. They have a meeting Saturday with the Lakers, who recently clinch the top seed in the Western Conference. They play the NBA's leading scorer, James Harden, and the Rockets on Wednesday. And they have two meetings with the Heat (Monday and Friday), with whom they are battling for playoff positioning.

"These eight games, we're building to be a better team to prepare us for that seven-game series," Pacers guard Victor Oladipo said.

One player who did return from injury on Thursday was rookie center Goga Bitadze.

Bitadze had not played in any of the three scrimmages or the first three seeding games in Orlando due to a sore left knee, but was able to make his bubble debut against the Suns, logging 11 minutes off the bench. He went 1-for-4 from the field, making a 3-pointer and tallying one rebound and one block in his time on the court.

"It was really good to be out there," Bitadze said Friday. "It's really hard to watch your teammates playing out there and Domas is out and you can see the team needs you...I'm really happy to be back on the court. Obviously I can play a lot better."

Bitadze said he has been dealing with soreness in his knee for much of the season, but the pain worsened when the team returned to practice following a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I basically couldn't run," Bitadze said. "I wasn't doing a whole lot."

Because of the demanding schedule once seeding games began, Bitadze hasn't had much practice time to get himself back into game shape, but is feeling good enough to try to give his team a boost, especially with the Pacers short on big men with Sabonis sidelined.

Bitadze said neither he nor the Pacers training staff believes he will need any offseason procedure on his knee.

Off the court, Bitadze has remained very engaged with his teammates while in the bubble. He recently screened a movie from his native country of Georgia for his teammates called "Tangerines," a 2013 film set during the 1992-93 War in Abkhazia that was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Bitadze made a presentation to his teammates before the film and answered questions afterwards. He said it was "very emotional" to see his teammates interested in learning more about his home country.

That was one of multiple movie screenings McMillan has organized for the team. They also watched the Ava DuVernay documentary "13th" as part of the team's ongoing dialogue about social justice reform.