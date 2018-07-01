Bigger, Stronger Leaf Focused on Defense

His Summer League experience a year ago was abbreviated and his opportunities in his rookie season were minimal, but that doesn't mean TJ Leaf hasn't grown since becoming the Pacers' first-round draft pick in 2017.

He's bigger, he's stronger, he's less naïve, he's more confident, and he's every bit as hungry to prove himself as 364 days ago when he made his Summer League debut for the Pacers. When you're a first-round draft pick and your rookie stat line includes averages of just 8.7 minutes and 2.9 points in 53 games, you need to be.

"Summer League's huge," Leaf said Sunday following the Pacers' first practice with the team they'll take to Las Vegas for games that begin on Friday. All 30 NBA teams will play in Vegas this year for the first time, with each one playing three games before entering single-elimination tournament play. First-round losers will play a consolation game.

It's huge for all of the players, one way or another. Some — most, actually — are hoping to impress scouts for international teams and land a job overseas. Some are hoping to earn one of the final precious NBA roster spot somewhere. A relative few, such as Leaf, are first-round draft picks with guaranteed contracts trying to prove themselves as worthy of their team's investment in them.

Leaf played in just three Summer Leagues games a year ago in Orlando. He missed the first because of his brother's wedding, then joined the Pacers for their game on July 2. He played 24 minutes and scored 12 points. He followed with 19 points and 10 rebounds the next day, then had seven points in a shorter appearance the following day. A minor injury shut him down at that point, leaving him with a three-game run that totaled 80 minutes and 34 seconds.

He's hoping for much more than that this year, and feels far more prepared for it.

"Going into this year I have a completely different mindset than last year," he said. "Last year I didn't know what to expect. The coaches practice and try to get you ready, but you really don't know what to expect."

Leaf showed enough promise in his initial NBA season to inspire hope in others and confidence in himself. There was that preseason game at Cleveland when he scored 18 points in 22 minutes, and that regular season game against Portland — the second of the season — when he scored 17 points in 19 1/2 minutes. In the eight regular season games in which he played 19 minutes or more, he averaged 10.4 points on 56 percent shooting, from both the field and the 3-point line.

He's expecting to take another step forward in Vegas. He's stayed in Indianapolis since the season ended to work out with the Pacers' training staff. Compared to that day he made his Summer League debut, he's added 25 pounds of muscle and reams of mental notes.

"I'm a lot stronger, I'm faster, I can jump higher...just physically I'm completely different than I was a year ago today," Leaf said.

"More confident, too. I'm extremely comfortable now with this NBA game. Even when you're not playing, you're watching. You're...practicing with these guys, you're learning every day. I learned so much."

He gave credit to the veteran starting in front of him, Thaddeus Young, for helping him the most.

"He taught me a lot of tricks to the trade," Leaf said. "Holding and things you're not going to get called for but that can help you defensively."

Ah, defense. It's the topic bound to come up in all discussions involving Leaf. He was a magnet for opposing offenses as a rookie, whether he was playing on the perimeter or in the low post. Teams went at him to try to take advantage of his deficient footspeed and strength, and often were rewarded.

He's aware of the issue, and working to address it. Asked Sunday what his focus will be in the Summer League practices and games, he started with defensive positioning. He's been watching video with coaches to improve in that regard, and he hopes his improved conditioning will take care of the rest. He weight about 225 pounds when drafted, is at 243 now and hopes to play near 250 next season.

"Everything comes from strength and quickness and that's something I've really improved on," he said.

"I've definitely improved at (defense). I still have a lot of steps to go. I'm not going to say I'm there; I still have some work to do."

This year, in this Summer League, he'll have more time to get it done.

