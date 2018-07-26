Bid on Oladipo and Holiday Autographed Basketballs in Fever's Auction

Now through August 2, the Indiana Fever are hosting an online auction to help raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research. YOU can be the difference, by bidding an on exciting collection of game-worn jerseys, shoes, and more!

New this season, fans can bid on a pair of pink & white WNBA basketballs signed by Pacers players — one signed by the NBA's 2017-18 Most Improved Player Victor Oladipo and another signed by 2018 first-round draft pick Aaron Holiday.

The auction is open now through the third quarter of the Fever game on Thursday, August 2.

Register and bid at FeverBasketball.com/Bid4Pink.