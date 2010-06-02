Prospect Profile 2010: Avery Bradley

Strengths: A scorer in every sense of the word, he looks to attack at all times and does not let up … Possesses a natural feel for the game and has a knack for putting the ball in the hole from every angle … He has one of the most pure jumpshots of anyone in his class … Gets off the ground quickly with great elevation, making his shot very difficult to contest … Shooting off the dribble is his forte, as he is always under control and well balanced … Defenders have to play up on him because of his shooting, which allows him to get into the lane … He combines a quick first step with a variety of nice moves off the dribble … His great athleticism allows him to finish above the rim and over bigger defenders … As a defender, he puts in a consistent effort, add in his physical abilities and he has a chance to become a stopper… Though undersized, his big wingspan allows him to play much bigger than his size/