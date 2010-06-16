Prospect Profile 2010: Armon Bassett

Your browser does not support iframes.

Scouting Report by Jon Rangel

College: Ohio | Birthday: 12/2/86 | NBA Position: Point Guard | Class: Junior | Ht: 6-2 | Wt: 180

NBA Comparison: Royal Ivey

Bassett can score. He proved it in the 2010 NCAA Tournament, dropping 32 points in a First Round win against a heavily favored Georgetown Hoya team. However, he’s a very on and off player. After the impressive first round win against the Hoyas, his encore performance in the Round of 32 was less that impressive scoring six points on 2-10 shooting and seven turnover. Still, he possesses a deadly eye for the long ball and a great understanding of what his game entails, attempting 208 free throws in the 2009-2010 season, thanks to his ability to get to the rim.

Indiana fans should be very familiar with Bassett, who came to play for Kelvin Sampson at IU in 2006. As a sophomore in 2007-2008, Bassett played a pivotal role in helping the Hoosiers to a 17-3 start to the season, that included a three game suspension. However, after a disappointing end to the season that was marred by Coach Sampson’s resignation in February, Bassett lost interest in the program, which was made apparent when he didn’t show up to Interim Head Coach Dan Dakich’s first practice following the situation. Despite his obvious disappoint, he finished his sophomore season and IU career with 21 points and seven assists in a First Round NCAA Tournament loss to Arkansas. Having no intentions on returning without Sampson at the helm, newly hired coach Tom Crean decided against bringing back Bassett, who Dakich had suspended after the year.

Bassett's transfer to Ohio for the 2009-2010 season was a much needed change of scenery. He had a great year, but off-the-court troubles, once again, left him suspended after the season.