Alize Johnson Opens Basketball Courts in Hometown

It's been a busy offseason for Alize Johnson.

As he approaches his second NBA season, the energetic rebounder has been working hard on improving his game. But it isn't just his game he's focused on improving.

Johnson, who grew up in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, decided to give back to his community in a big way, helping open three basketball courts at a once-neglected site in his hometown.

"I had a dream when I was playing at the parks to be able to build one. So whenever I reached the NBA, I always gave them my word that I would come back and build a park," Johnson explained. "And on Saturday, it came true."

Through his foundation, "Where There's A Will, There's a Way," Johnson has set out to give back to the communities that helped him become the person and player he is today.

Be it Williamsport, where he grew up; Springfield, Missouri, where he attended Missouri State University; or Indiana, where the Pacers selected him with the 50th overall pick in 2018 and started his journey in the NBA.

Proud of my guy Alize for successfully opening the Alize Johnson Foundation Park. He's changing lives for generations to come in his hometown. The way you and Lonnie support one another is special. Williamsport and Reading are in great hands

"They helped me coming up, through my city and college, I just want to help them just as much as they helped me."

The courts in Williamsport — which feature lights, adjustable hoops, and even an NBA 3-point line — were a special project for Johnson, who credited having a place to play when he was a kid as a driving force towards his dream of making the NBA.

Lonnie Walker of the San Antonio Spurs, who hails from Reading, Pennsylvania, was on hand for the court opening, gave compliments for Johnson's desire to give back to his neighborhood.

"This is a huge deal," Walker told HoopersOnly.tv. "The fact that Alize Johnson is doing this for the community, impacting the kids and showing that no matter where you're from, you can make it."

Since making the NBA, Johnson has made it a personal mission to pay back the people and places that helped him along the way, notably gifting his mother with a new car soon after signing his first contract.

"I just want to support them as much as they supported me," said Johnson. "To do this, and see the smiles on those kids' faces on Saturday really put a smile on my face, and I'm going to continue to try to help them as much as possible. And not just in my city, but all my stomping grounds."