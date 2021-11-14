2021-22 Mad Ants Transactions

This page will house all transactions involving the Indiana Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Each time a player from the Pacers roster is assigned to or recalled from Fort Wayne is listed below along with a list of players currently on assignment with the Mad Ants. Please note that players under two-way contracts do not have to be formally assigned or recalled.

CURRENTLY ON ASSIGNMENT WITH MAD ANTS: Isaiah Jackson

PLAYERS UNDER TWO-WAY CONTRACT: DeJon Jarreau, Duane Washington Jr.

Nov. 14, 2021: Pacers assign Isaiah Jackson to Mad Ants.