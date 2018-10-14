Pacers/Frank McGrath

2018 Masquerade Honors Kelly Krauskopf

Posted: Oct 14, 2018

On Saturday night, Kelly Krauskopf, the leader of the Indiana Fever and Pacers Gaming, was honored at the annual Masquerade at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Pacers were on hand for the event, turning out in their formal attire for the 17th Masquerade, an evening of fundraising that benefits the Pacers Foundation and the Simon Youth Foundation.

Krauskopf, who is in her 19th season as the Fever's top executive, talked about what her time with the Fever has meant to her.

"For me, the legacy is now about women," Krauskopf said. "And it's now about these opportunities and what happened in our city and what's happened in our state. This new generation of women, of role models."

Last year's Masquerade honorees were local philanthropists John and Sarah Lechleiter. Previous honorees have included Quinn Bucker, Jim Morris, Larry Bird, Deborah J. Simon, Cindy Simon Skjodt, Tamika Catchings, Rick Fuson, Steve Stitle, Frank Hancock, Jeff Smulyan, the Hulman-George Family, Melvin Simon, Herbert Simon, Reggie Miller, Bobby "Slick" Leonard, Clark Kellogg and Donnie Walsh.

