2018 Masquerade Honors Kelly Krauskopf

On Saturday night, Kelly Krauskopf, the leader of the Indiana Fever and Pacers Gaming, was honored at the annual Masquerade at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Pacers were on hand for the event, turning out in their formal attire for the 17th Masquerade, an evening of fundraising that benefits the Pacers Foundation and the Simon Youth Foundation.

Squad suited up for Masquerade, the annual fundraiser for the #Pacers Foundation and @simon_youth Foundation pic.twitter.com/CL3Ik13hc7 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 14, 2018

Krauskopf, who is in her 19th season as the Fever's top executive, talked about what her time with the Fever has meant to her.

"For me, the legacy is now about women," Krauskopf said. "And it's now about these opportunities and what happened in our city and what's happened in our state. This new generation of women, of role models."

A big congratulations to this year’s Masquerade honoree, @FeverPrez! pic.twitter.com/z9OlOr95q3 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 14, 2018

Last year's Masquerade honorees were local philanthropists John and Sarah Lechleiter. Previous honorees have included Quinn Bucker, Jim Morris, Larry Bird, Deborah J. Simon, Cindy Simon Skjodt, Tamika Catchings, Rick Fuson, Steve Stitle, Frank Hancock, Jeff Smulyan, the Hulman-George Family, Melvin Simon, Herbert Simon, Reggie Miller, Bobby "Slick" Leonard, Clark Kellogg and Donnie Walsh.