2018 Indiana Pacers Summer Reading Tour presented by The RoomPlace
In Partnership with the Indianapolis Public Library, Pacers Reach Out
INDIANAPOLIS – (May 30, 2018) The Indiana Pacers will begin their highly-successful Pacers Summer Reading Tour at select Indianapolis Public Library branches in mid-June. The program, produced in partnership with The RoomPlace and The Indianapolis Public Library's own summer reading program, will tip off Thursday, June 14 at the Warren Library, 9701 E. 21st St. at 10:30 a.m.
The Pacers tour coincides with the Library's eight-week Summer Reading Program which provides a fun and rewarding way for children to maintain their reading habit and improve reading skills during the summer months. In all, the Pacers Reading Tour will run from June 14 through July 26.
As part of the Summer Reading Tour, the Pacers Read Like A Pro Program presented by The Room Place will visit 15 Indianapolis Public Library branches for a one-hour Reading Timeout. Guest readers and other special guests, including Pacers players & alumni, members of the Indiana Pacemates and the Pacers All-Star Reading Team, will share their favorite children’s stories with those in attendance. Each child at the Reading Timeout will receive a Pacers Read Like A Pro poster and have the opportunity to play the Pacers Dice Game for their chance at winning a variety of Pacers prizes.
For more information on the Indianapolis Public Library Summer Reading Program and the Pacers Summer Reading Tour, please call (317) 275-4083.
2018 Pacers Summer Reading Tour Schedule
|Thurs., June 14
|10:30 AM
|Warren Library, 9701 East 21st St.
|Thurs., June 14
|1:00 PM
|East 38th St. Library, 5420 East 38th St.
|Thurs., June 14
|3:30 PM
|Spades Park Library, 1801 Nowland Ave.
|Thurs., June 21
|10:30 AM
|Flanner House Library, 2424 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St.
|Thurs., June 21
|2:00 PM
|Pike Library, 6525 Zionsville Road
|Thurs., June 21
|4:00 PM
|Fountain Square Library, 1066 Virginia Ave.
|Thurs., June 28
|11:00 AM
|Learning Curve @Central Library, One Library Square, 40 East St. Clair St.
|Thurs., June 28
|2:00 PM
|Glendale Library, Glendale Shopping Center, 6101 N. Keystone Ave.
|Thurs., June 28
|4:00 PM
|Wayne Library, 198 S. Girls School Road
|Thurs., July 5
|10:30 AM
|Garfield Park Library, 2502 Shelby Street
|Thurs., July 5
|1:00 PM
|East Washington St. Library, 2822 East Washington St.
|Thurs., July 5
|3:30 PM
|Nora Library, 8625 Guilford Ave.
|Thurs., July 26
|10:30 AM
|Lawrence Library, 7898 North Hague Road
|Thurs., July 26
|12:30 PM
|Haughville Library, 212 West Michigan St.
|Thurs., July 26
|2:30 PM
|Brightwood Library, 2435 North Sherman Drive