2018 Indiana Pacers Summer Reading Tour presented by The RoomPlace

INDIANAPOLIS – (May 30, 2018) The Indiana Pacers will begin their highly-successful Pacers Summer Reading Tour at select Indianapolis Public Library branches in mid-June. The program, produced in partnership with The RoomPlace and The Indianapolis Public Library's own summer reading program, will tip off Thursday, June 14 at the Warren Library, 9701 E. 21st St. at 10:30 a.m.

The Pacers tour coincides with the Library's eight-week Summer Reading Program which provides a fun and rewarding way for children to maintain their reading habit and improve reading skills during the summer months. In all, the Pacers Reading Tour will run from June 14 through July 26.

As part of the Summer Reading Tour, the Pacers Read Like A Pro Program presented by The Room Place will visit 15 Indianapolis Public Library branches for a one-hour Reading Timeout. Guest readers and other special guests, including Pacers players & alumni, members of the Indiana Pacemates and the Pacers All-Star Reading Team, will share their favorite children’s stories with those in attendance. Each child at the Reading Timeout will receive a Pacers Read Like A Pro poster and have the opportunity to play the Pacers Dice Game for their chance at winning a variety of Pacers prizes.

For more information on the Indianapolis Public Library Summer Reading Program and the Pacers Summer Reading Tour, please call (317) 275-4083.

2018 Pacers Summer Reading Tour Schedule