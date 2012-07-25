2012-13 NBA Schedule to be Announced

NBA to Release Pacers 2012-13 Schedule

The NBA will be releasing each team’s schedule Thursday night, July 26th at 7:15 PM. Pacers.com to have exclusive interview with Coach Vogel.

by Jeff Tzucker | July 25, 2012

The NBA will be releasing each team’s schedule Thursday night, July 26th at 7:15 PM with NBA TV hosting a one-hour NBA 2012-13 Schedule Release Special starting at 7 PM ET.

Within moments of the official schedule being released, Pacers.com will air an exclusive interview with Head Coach Frank Vogel hosted by Chris Denari. The interview will focus on the schedule, big games, key matchups, road trips, and more. Pacers.com will also have downloads and a short article recap of the schedule. Check back tomorrow night starting at 7:15 PM for these features.

The Official Release From NBA.com

NBA TV's NBA 2012-13 Schedule Release Special will exclusively announce the 2012-13 NBA regular season schedule on Thursday, July 26, at 7 p.m. ET. The one-hour show will highlight the season's most-anticipated games including those scheduled for Kia NBA Tip-Off '12 (the opening week of the season), Christmas Day and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The show will offer immediate reaction to those matchups and many other marquee games and top storylines for the upcoming season.