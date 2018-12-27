The 10 Most-Read Stories on Pacers.com in 2018

2018 has been a memorable year for Pacers fans.

Victor Oladipo emerged as the NBA's next star, earning his first All-Star selection and winning the Most Improved Player award. The Pacers pushed LeBron and the Cavs to the brink in the first round of the playoffs and have been hovering near the top of the East standings this season. Organizationally, the team made a number of major moves over the past year from the draft to free agency to recent additions to the front office.

Which stories resonated most with Pacers fans over the past year? We've pulled the 10 most-read stories from Pacers.com in 2018. Some of them will come as no shock, but a few might surprise you.

Without further ado, here's the list:



Credit: Pacers Sports & Entertainment/Motorola

The most recent story to land on this list, fans were keenly interested in last week's announcement that Motorola is the first jersey-patch sponsor in franchise history. The patch made its debut on Pacers uniforms on Dec. 18.

Motorola will have a noticeable presence on Pacers assets as part of the multi-year partnership. In addition to the jersey patch, the company is also the presenting sponsor of the Pacers mobile app and will have a number of other activations both in-arena and in digital media.



Credit: Jessica Hoffman

The most memorable photo in 2018 came on a seemingly random night in a mid-February game against lottery-bound Atlanta, but it profoundly summarized the team-oriented culture that has emerged in Indiana.

You likely know the story: Backup guard Cory Joseph stole a pass in the backcourt, then converted a layup while being knocked to the floor. His teammates sprinted in unison from the other end of the court to lift him up in celebration.

Team photographer Jessica Hoffman captured the moment and Pacers.com's Mark Montieth did it justice a day later with his detailed recollection of the moment, which included quotes from Joseph and his teammates.



Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

Free agency is always a popular topic, and this Montieth piece came after the team officially introduced marquee signings Tyreke Evans and Doug McDermott.

As Montieth wrote at the time, those moves helped add depth to the 2018-19 Pacers, but also enabled the front office to maintain plenty of flexibility for the summer of 2019 and beyond. One major domino has fallen since this story was written, with Myles Turner agreeing to a contract extension in October, but Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard still has plenty of options moving forward.



Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

Fans seem even more interested in the NBA Draft than free agency, as everyone has their own opinion on which prospect will be the next "steal." The Pacers had two picks in the 2018 Draft and kept the UCLA pipeline flowing by taking Holiday with the 23rd overall pick. They also added an intriguing prospect in Johnson, an athletic forward out of Missouri State, with the 50th overall selection.

It takes a few years to be able to truly evaluate a draft class, but the early returns on both of the Pacers' rookies are promising.

Holiday stepped into the rotation while Oladipo was sidelined due to knee soreness and demonstrated a knack for scoring the basketball, topping double figures in five straight games from Nov. 17-26.

Johnson has yet to see major minutes in the NBA, but has put up some monster numbers on assignment with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA G League. The 6-9 forward has averaged 19 points and 13.5 rebounds over his first 11 games in the G League while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from 3-point range.



Credit: @vicoladipo on Instagram

As you've probably noticed, there's a thirst from Pacers fans for news during the offseason. One of the biggest stories this past summer was that Oladipo invited the entire Pacers team down to Miami for a week of workouts and bonding ahead of the new season.

Montieth detailed that week in Miami and examined what it meant for the franchise to have its marquee player organize team-wide workouts weeks before training camp.



Credit: Jessica Hoffman

This story's inclusion on the list should probably come as no surprise. This was probably the Pacers' signature win of 2018, a dramatic come-from-behind win in their first home playoff game to take a 2-1 series lead over LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

Bojan Bogdanovic was the breakout star of Game 3, scoring 30 points and made seven 3-pointers, tying the franchise record for threes made in a playoff game. Indiana trailed by 17 points in the first half, but rallied to win and put serious pressure on their Central Division rivals.

The series did not end like Pacers fans hoped, but the memories of Bogdanovic raining threes on LeBron won't wash away anytime soon.



Credit: @Pacers

Pacers fans are probably surprised by this one. Watanabe, a 6-9 guard out of George Washington, worked out for the Pacers on June 13 and then went undrafted two weeks later.

But Watanabe's journey had the attention of an entire country. The 2017-18 Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year, Watanabe was attempting to become just the second Japanese-born player to ever play in the NBA. In the days after we posted this story and a one-on-one video interview with Watanabe, our digital channels were flooded with traffic from Japan.

All those fans have no doubt been thrilled to see Watanabe's dreams come to fruition. After playing for the Brooklyn Nets in Summer League, Watanabe signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies and made history with his NBA debut on Oct. 27.



Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

The NBA schedule release is always a big day for traffic, but this year it had added significance for Pacers fans.

The Pacers had just one game on national television during the 2017-18 regular season, Paul George's return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse with the Oklahoma City Thunder last December.

But after turning heads around the league with an unexpected 48-win campaign, the Pacers were rewarded with larger exposure on the national stage in 2018-19. This season, the Pacers were scheduled for 12 games on national television (ABC, ESPN, or TNT), nine of which are still to come in 2019.



Credit: @justin_whitaker on Instagram

A simple gesture can go a long way. Look no further than this story from October, when a local man waiting in line at a Chik-fil-A drive-thru happened to see Victor Oladipo holding open the door for a woman with a walker.

Whitaker snapped a photo of the moment and posted it on Instagram, where it quickly went viral. The moment clearly resonated with people, as our brief blog post on it wound up being our second-most-read story in all of 2018.

Since it's the holidays, this seems like as good a time as any to encourage you all to be kind to your fellow human beings. Victor Oladipo does it and don't you want to be like Victor Oladipo?



Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

The overarching story of 2018 for Pacers fans has been the evolution of Oladipo into the next face of the Pacers' franchise. Perhaps no day better captured Oladipo's rising star than All-Star Saturday.

First, Oladipo entertained fans and the media at practice in Los Angeles, showing off his singing and dancing ability and then charming his way through the always-entertaining Media Day interviews.

Later that night, Oladipo represented the Pacers on the biggest stage in the Slam Dunk Contest at Staples Center. Though he didn't win, Oladipo provided plenty of entertainment, especially when he dunked in a Black Panther mask in front of movie star Chadwick Boseman.