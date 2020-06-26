NBA Announces 2019-20 Restart Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA Friday announced the re-start schedule for the 2019-20 season with the Indiana Pacers playing the following eight games in Orlando:

Date Opponent Time Saturday, Aug. 1 Philadelphia 76ers 7:00 PM ET Monday, Aug. 3 Washington Wizards 4:00 PM ET Tuesday, Aug. 4 Orlando Magic 6:00 PM ET Thursday, Aug. 6 Phoenix Suns 4:00 PM ET Saturday, Aug. 8 Los Angeles Lakers 6:00 PM ET Monday, Aug. 10 Miami Heat 8:00 PM ET Wednesday, Aug. 12 Houston Rockets 4:00 PM ET Friday, Aug. 14 Miami Heat TBD

"We're looking forward to the resumption of play," said Kevin Pritchard, Pacers President of Basketball Operations. "During this time we have been in constant contact with our players and coaches and are confident we will be ready to play."

The Pacers game against the L.A Lakers on Aug. 8 will be nationally televised on TNT; and the game on Aug. 12 at Houston will be televised on NBATV. Pacers local television and radio coverage will be announced at a later date.

View the Complete Schedule at Pacers.com/Schedule »