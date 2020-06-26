NBAE/Getty Images
NBA Announces 2019-20 Restart Schedule
All Games Will Be Played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando
INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA Friday announced the re-start schedule for the 2019-20 season with the Indiana Pacers playing the following eight games in Orlando:
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Saturday, Aug. 1
|Philadelphia 76ers
|7:00 PM ET
|Monday, Aug. 3
|Washington Wizards
|4:00 PM ET
|Tuesday, Aug. 4
|Orlando Magic
|6:00 PM ET
|Thursday, Aug. 6
|Phoenix Suns
|4:00 PM ET
|Saturday, Aug. 8
|Los Angeles Lakers
|6:00 PM ET
|Monday, Aug. 10
|Miami Heat
|8:00 PM ET
|Wednesday, Aug. 12
|Houston Rockets
|4:00 PM ET
|Friday, Aug. 14
|Miami Heat
|TBD
"We're looking forward to the resumption of play," said Kevin Pritchard, Pacers President of Basketball Operations. "During this time we have been in constant contact with our players and coaches and are confident we will be ready to play."
The Pacers game against the L.A Lakers on Aug. 8 will be nationally televised on TNT; and the game on Aug. 12 at Houston will be televised on NBATV. Pacers local television and radio coverage will be announced at a later date.
The NBA and NBPA have finalized a comprehensive plan to restart and complete the 2019-20 season at a single-site campus at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. The Pacers will play eight "seeding games" in Orlando before entering the playoffs.
As a result, all remaining 2019-20 regular season home games scheduled to be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse will not take place. Fans who purchased tickets to any of those home games can receive a refund at their original point of purchase.
If you are a season ticket holder, please contact your season ticket representative directly.
For fans who purchased tickets directly from Ticketmaster on a single game basis you may contact Ticketmaster directly at 1-800-653-8000. We recommend having your seat location, contact information and method of payment available at the time of your call.
Please keep in mind that due to the heavy call volume of cancelled or rescheduled events throughout the country, wait times may be significant. For more info, please visit: https://www.nba.com/pacers/tickets or you may call the box office at 317-917-2727.
