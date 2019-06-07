Miye Oni: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 206

Position: SG

College: Yale

Age: 21

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 17.1

RPG: 6.3

APG: 3.6

BLK: 1.3

STL: 0.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of Yale Athletics

2017-18: Unanimous first team All-Ivy selection... Named to the NABC District 13 second team... Led the the team in scoring (15.1 ppg.), rebounding (6.0 rpg.) and assists (3.6 apg.)... Finished in the top 10 in the Ivy League in most statistical categories, including scoring (9th), rebounding (5th), assists (5th), 3-pointers made (7th, 2.0 per game), blocked shots (10th, 0.8 per game), and minutes played (10th, 32.8)... Three time Ivy League Player of the Week selection... Scored 20 or more points in a game six times... Scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half of the win at Columbia that clinched Yale's spot in the Ivy League Tournament... Posted a double-double (23 points, 12 rebounds) in the home win over Penn... Recipient of the team's Dutch Arnold Most Valuable Player Award.

Summer 2017: One of only 21 college players invited to attend the Nike Skills Academy. Grayson Allen, Trevon Duval and Marques Bolden, who all played at Duke, and Michigan State's Nick Ward and Jaren Jackson Jr. were among the other collegiate players in attendance. "One college player who has stood out to NBA guys at the Nike Camp has been Yale sophomore Miye Oni. Guys love his ability to score." ESPN's Jeff Goodman wrote in a tweet during the camp.

2016-17: Second team All-Ivy selection… Tied for 10th in the league in scoring (12.9 ppg.), fifth in rebounding (6.3 rpg.), 10th in assists (2.7 per game), ninth in three-point field goal percentage, sixth in three-point field goals made (2.1 per game) and fifth in blocked shots (32)… 61 three-pointers made tied for the fifth most in a season at Yale… Fourth highest scoring freshman in the league… Five-time Ivy League Rookie of the Week selection… Scored 20 or more points in a game four times… Posted three double-doubles… Led team in scoring eight times, led team in rebounding 10 times… Had 24 points, six rebounds and three assists in his first career game, a 98-90 win at Washington… Shared the team’s Dutch Arnold Most Valuable Player Award with Sam Downey.

Before Yale: CIF Player of the Year at Viewpoint High School… Named to MaxPreps and Cal-Hi All-State teams… First team All-Gold Coast League selection… NEPSAC Class A Player of the Year at Suffield Academy… Named first team All-New England… Ranked in Top 40 players in New England… McDonald’s All-American game nominee… Most Outstanding Player at National Prep School Invitational… Averaged 18 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists at Viewpoint and 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists at Suffield Academy… Set Suffield single game scoring record with 52 points… Broke Shabazz Napier’s scoring record at the National Prep School Invitational… Helped lead Viewpoint to its first CIF Final appearance… Helped lead Suffield to NEPSAC Class A semifinals… Played AAU with BTI in California.

Favorite Music Artist? Kendrick Lamar/Chance the Rapper/Kanye West/Vic Mensa

If you could have lunch with anyone (alive or dead), who would it be any why? Gucci Mane. So he can pass me the sauce.