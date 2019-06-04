Mfiondu Kabengele: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-10

Weight: 256

Position: C

College: Florida State

Age: 21

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 13.2

RPG: 5.9

APG: 0.3

BLK: 1.5

STL: 0.6

Player Bio

Courtesy of Georgia Athletics

HONORS

2018 ACC Academic Basketball Team...2019 All-ACC (Honorable Mention)...2019 All-ACC Sixth man of The Year...2019 All-ACC Tournament (1st Team)

ON KABENGELE

His emergence as one of the Seminoles’ top players has put Florida State in a position to be ranked among the nation’s elite teams entering the 2018-19 season…his improvement, work ethic and play in the 2018 NCAA Tournament has put him on the brink of becoming one of the top players in all of college basketball…a member of Florida State’s NCAA Tournament teams in both 2017 and 2018…his incredible work with Seminoles’ Associate Head Coach Stan Jones during his redshirt season (2016-17) allowed him to gain confidence and increase his ability which allowed him to quickly become both an offensive and defensive force in his first season as a Seminole in the ACC and nationally…dedicated himself to the game as he lost weight, reshaped his body and increased his physicality which allowed him to show his dominating presence throughout the 2017-18 season…his redshirt season also allowed him to observe, learn and study the game of basketball for the first time in his career…his workouts with Jones consisted of conditioning, ball handling and learning how to take the basketball to the rim…said Kabengele during his redshirt season: “It was tough, the amount of reps we got in and the hours we put in. It was tough, especially on the body. Every time we did the workout, I always felt like I got a little better.” …his improvement also came quickly as he practiced with and against future NBA players Jonathan Isaac, Dwayne Bacon, and Xavier Rathan-Mayes during his redshirt season… “It was great because every practice I had to guard Jon, Bake and X [Xavier Rathan‐Mayes] off ball screens and vice‐versa, they had to guard me. I just tried to be aggressive and score over Michael Ojo, so I learned a lot. I learned how to be more mature. I learned how to stay competitive because those guys are really great players. It was really beneficial for me,” he said as one of the great definitions of why the Seminole coaching staff asked Kabengele to consider a redshirt season upon his arrival as a true freshman in 2016…he has since focused heavily on his diet and workout routine to lose weight and alleviate pain on his knees…quickly developed into one of the Seminoles’ most versatile players who gained the ability to play close to the basket and guard smaller players outside of the lane…is extremely competitive and physical…often had to play the center position during his redshirt freshman season for the Seminoles because of the injury to starting center Christ Koumadje that forced the 7-4 rim protector to miss 11 games in the heart of the season…helped Florida State earn a 9-2 record during Koumadje’s absence from Nov. 22 through Jan. 3…in his second season as a member of the Seminole basketball team after redshirting as a freshman…one of the Seminoles’ hardest workers and best teammates who is a great personality inside the Seminoles’ locker room…a smart rebounder who has the ability to outrebound his opponent because of a high basketball IQ and quick jumping abilities…his ability to get up off of the floor has also helped him develop into a first-rate shot blocker…has been measured with a 7-1 wingspan…ranked as the 65th best prep player nationally by 247sports.com entering college for the 2016-17 season…ranked as a top-10 player in the state of Indiana according to 247sports.com following his prep season at Don Bosco…academically talented as he helped the Seminoles earn a team Academic Excellence Award from the NABC for the 2016-17 season…named to the 2018 All-ACC Academic Basketball Team…earned the Unsung Hero Award at the Florida State Basketball Banquet in 2017 as presented by the Seminole coaching staff…named the Seminoles’ Most Improved Player and shared the Dave Cowens Chairman of The Boards award at Florida State’s 2018 season-ending Honors Banquet…earned awards as Florida State’s Sixth Man while sharing the Bob Sura Outstanding Offensive Player…was a guard in high school until the end of his junior season when he grew three inches and began his senior season at 6-7.

AS A REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE (2019)

The ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2019…named to the All-ACC Tournament First Team in 2019…totaled 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 blocked shot and 1 steal in Florida State’s victory at Tulane (Nov. 11)…totaled 18 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 1 assist in 19 minutes of play in Florida State’s victory over Canisius in the AdvoCare Invitational (Nov. 19)…totaled 10 points, 3 rebounds and 1 steal in Florida State’s 91-83 win over UAB in the quarterfinals of the AdvoCare Invitational (Nov. 22)…Florida State’s hero with a buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer to lift Florida State over No. 19 LSU, 79-76, in the semifinals of the AdvoCare Invitational (Nov. 23)…his basket came from the right corner in front of the Seminole bench with 0.5 seconds reaming in overtime to give the Seminoles the come-from-behind win…the Seminoles trailed by nine with 3:05 remaining in regulation before outscoring the Tigers by a 12-3 margin to close the second half and by an 11-8 margin in overtime…Kabengele’s 3-point shot made it certain the Seminoles would win the game after not trailing in the overtime period…totaled 11 points and 7 rebounds in 21 minutes of playing time against Villanova in the championship game of the 2018 AdvoCare Invitational…totaled 7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in Florida State’s 73-72 win over Purdue in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge in Tallahassee (Nov. 28)…totaled 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocked shots, 2 assists and 1 steal in Florida State’s victory over Troy in Tallahassee (Dec. 3)…scored 15 points, pulled down 3 rebounds, added 1 blocked shot and 1 steal in Florida State’s victory over UConn in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Dec. 8)…scored 9 points, pulled down 6 rebounds and blocked 1 shot in Florida State’s 85-68 win over Southeast Missouri in Tallahassee (Dec. 17)…scored 24 points and 7 rebounds in Florida State’s 95-81 win over North Florida in Tallahassee (Dec. 19)…scored 8 points, added 7 rebounds and 1 blocked shot in 11 minutes of playing time in the Seminoles’ victory over Saint Louis in the Orange Bowl Classic (Dec. 22)…scored 10 points to goal along with 4 blocked shots, 2 rebounds and 2 steals in Florida State’s victory over Winthrop in Tallahassee (Jan. 1)…totaled 5 points, 7 rebounds in 2 blocked shots in Florida State’s ACC opener at Virginia (Jan. 5)…scored 9 points, pulled down 7 rebounds and blocked 1 shot in Florida State’s victory over Miami in Tallahassee (Jan. 9)…totaled 24 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocked shots and 2 steals in Florida State’s game against No. 1 Duke in Tallahassee…was his third career double-double and first in ACC play (Jan. 12)…totaled 9 points, 1 rebound and 1 steal in Florida State’s game at Pitt (Jan. 14)…scored his career-high of 26 points to go along with 9 rebounds at Boston College (Jan. 20)…led Florida State in scoring with 17 points to goa long with 5 rebounds and 1 blocked shot in Florida State’s victory over Clemson in Tallahassee (Jan. 22)…scored 17 points, pulled down 6 rebounds blocked 2 shots in Florida State’s win over Miami on Coral Gables (Jan. 27)…totaled 12 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocked shots in Florida State’s victory over Georgia Tech in Tallahassee (Feb. 2)…scored 18 points, pulled down 8 rebounds, was credited with 2 blocked shots and 1 steal in Florida State’s victory over Syracuse in the Carrier Dome (Feb. 5)…made a career-high 4 3-point field goals in Florida State’s victory over the Orange…Florida State’s leading scorer with 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 blocked shot in Florida State’s overtime victory over Louisville (Feb. 9)…scored 9 points and pulled down 7 rebounds in Florida State’s victory over Wake Forest in Tallahassee (Feb. 13)…totaled 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in Florida State’s 69-47 win over Georgia Tech in Atlanta (Feb. 16)…Florida State’s leading scorer with his fourth double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds to go along with 2 blocked shots and 1 steal in the Seminoles’ victory over Clemson (Feb. 19)…totaled 8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocked shots and 1 steal at the Smith Center against North Carolina (Feb. 23)…totaled 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocked shots and 1 steal in Florida State’s victory over Notre Dame in Tallahassee (Feb. 25)…Florida State’s leading scorer with 16 points, 5 rebounds, a career-high tying 4 blocked shots and 1 steal in Florida State’s 78-73 win over NC State in Tallahassee (March 2)…Florida State’s leading scorer with 17 points, nine rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in Florida State’s overtime win over Virginia Tech on Senior Night in Tallahassee (March 5)…totaled 7 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocked shots in Florida State’s victory over Wake Forest in Winston-Salem in the Seminoles’ regular-season finale (March 9)…scored 7 points, added 8 rebounds and blocked 3 shots in Florida State’s 65-63 overtime victory over Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament…basket in overtime tied the game at 60-60 with 2:08 left in the win and led to the heroics of both Phil Cofer and Terance Mann to send the Seminoles to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament (March 14)…totaled 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocked shots in Florida State’s 69-59 win over No. 2 Virginia in the semifinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. (March 15)…totaled a team-high 14 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocked shots in the Seminoles’ ACC Tournament championship game appearance against Duke at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C…(March 16)…his fifth career double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds in Florida State’s victory over Vermont in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. (March 21)…totaled a team-high 22 points, 7 rebounds, a team-high 3 blocked shots and 1 steal in Florida State’s 90-62 win over Murray State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn…the win over Murray State sent the Seminoles to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season (March 23)…totaled 8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocked shots in Florida State’s game against Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. (March 28)…

AS A REDSHIRT FRESHMAN (2018)

Averaged 7.2 points (sixth on the team), 4.6 rebounds (fourth), 0.9 blocks (third) and 14.8 minutes played while playing in 34 games as one of the top reserves in college basketball…scored points in bunches as he averaged nearly 0.5 points per minute played in his first season on the court for the Seminoles…helped lead the Seminoles to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament as he averaged 8.3 points and a team-leading 5.8 rebounds as the No. 9 seed Seminoles advanced to within one game of the second Final Four in school history…helped Florida State reach the Elite Eight of the 2018 NCAA Tournament with three wins over higher seeded teams and two wins over top-10 ranked teams as the Seminoles won at least three games in the same NCAA Tournament for only the third time in school history (1972, 1993 and 2018)…helped lead the Seminoles to victories over No. 8 seed Missouri (March 16, 67-54), No. 1 seed Xavier (March 18, 75-70) and No. 4 seed Gonzaga (March 22, 75-60)…the Seminoles’ leader on defense in the NCAA Tournament with a team-leading 23 rebounds (5.8 rpg) and a team-leading eight blocked shots (2.0 bpg)…led the Seminoles to victories over No. 8 seed Missouri (March 16, 67-54) and No. 1 seed Xavier (March 18, 75-70) to reach the Sweet 16 then to a victory over No. 4 seed Gonzaga (March 22, 75-60) to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993…averaged 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in Florida State’s victories over Fordham (Nov. 17, 67-43) and Colorado State (Nov 19, 90-73) to lead the Seminoles to the championship of the inaugural Jamaica Classic…helped Florida State to six wins over nationally ranked teams: at No 5 Florida (Dec. 4, 83-66), at home against No 11 North Carolina (Jan. 3, 81-80), in Tallahassee against No. 24 Miami (Jan. 27, 103-94 in overtime), against No. 11 Clemson at the Donald L. Tucker Center (Feb. 14, 81-79 in overtime), in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 3 Xavier and in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament against No. 8 Gonzaga – a win that sent the Seminoles to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993…finished 16th in scoring, sixth in rebounding and tied for 10th in 3-point field goal shooting percentage (.385) among freshmen in the ACC…in finishing as Florida State’s sixth leading scorer, he scored in double figures in 11 games including two in ACC play (in wins over Syracuse and Pitt), against Louisville in the ACC Tournament and in his first career NCAA Tournament game against Missouri at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. … was Florida State’s leading scorer in two games (against Fordham in the Jamaica Classic and against Missouri in the NCAA Tournament)…named the Seminoles’ Most Improved Player at their 2018 Honors Banquet and began earning that award at the beginning of the season after redshirting and not playing during the 206-17 season…averaged 12.3 points and shot .667 percent from the field (14 of 21) as he helped lead Florida State to victories in its first three games of the season…totaled 12 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal during his career-debut against George Washington in the Seminoles’ 87-67 win over the Colonials in Florida State’s season opener at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee (Nov. 14)…scored a team-leading 15 points and pulled down a team-leading nine rebounds in 12 minutes of playing time in the Seminoles’ 67-43 win over Fordham in the Jamaica Classic (Nov. 17)…totaled 12 points, four rebounds and one assist in Florida State’s 90-73 victory over Colorado State in the championship game of the Jamaica Classic (Nov. 19)…scored 11 points and pulled down four rebounds in 14 minutes in Florida State’s 101-90 double overtime victory over Syracuse in Tallahassee (Jan. 13)…scored 13 points (on a career-high nine of 11 made free throws), pulled down six rebounds, blocked one shot and earned one steal in 18 minutes of playing time in the Seminoles’ win over Pittsburgh in Tallahassee (Feb. 18)…totaled 10 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots in Florida State’s game against Louisville in the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center (March 7)…set his own tone in ACC play as he totaled 10 points, three rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes against Duke in his first career appearance in Cameron Indoor Stadium (Dec. 30)…tied for the Seminoles’ lead with two double-doubles during the season…first career double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds in 14 minutes of play in the Seminoles’ 113-78 win over the Citadel in Tallahassee (Nov. 24)…made six of nine shots from the field and was a perfect four of four from the free throw line in totaling his 16 points against the Citadel…second career double-double of 14 points and a career-high tying 12 rebounds in Florida State’s 67-54 win over Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Tournament (March 16)…double figure rebounds three times including once in non-conference play against the Citadel as Florida State finished 11-1 on its pre-ACC schedule, once in ACC play as he pulled down his ACC career-high of 12 rebounds at Miami (Jan. 7) and in his first NCAA Tournament game against Missouri in the Seminoles’ 67-54 first round win over the Tigers…totaled at least eight rebounds in five different games…third on the team in blocked shots with 29 – the ninth highest total by a freshman in school history…his career-high of four blocked shots came in the Seminoles’ 75-60 victory over Gonzaga at the Staples Center in Los Angeles (March 22)…the win advanced the Seminoles to the Elite Eight for the third time in school history…earned three blocked shots in the Seminoles’ victory over Loyola (Md.) (Dec. 6) in Tallahassee, against Oklahoma State in the Orange Bowl Classic at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., and at Miami in the third ACC game of his career (Jan. 7)…multiple blocked shots came in eight different games as a redshirt freshman.

AS A FRESHMAN (2017)

A redshirt season…helped the Seminoles to the 2017 NCAA Tournament…Florida State finished with a 23-12 record and earned a No. 3 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament…the Seminoles defeated Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament…practiced and traveled with the Seminoles throughout the season…one of the most active Seminoles in terms of preparation as he could regularly be found working on and improving his game…one of the Seminoles’ hardest workers in practice…worked directly with Seminoles’ Associate Head Coach Stan Jones before and after each daily practice and extensively before every home game…Jones put Kabengele through a more rigorous workout than what many players would see in a game as the two worked to improve his skill and prepare him for the remainder of his career at Florida State.

AT THE BOSCO INSTITUTE

Averaged a double-double of 19.0 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 53 percent from the field, 81 percent from the free throw line and 38 percent from the 3-point line during his postgraduate year at the school…totaled a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds against Malcom X Junior College on Dec. 14, 2016…the Bosco Institute is located just about one hour outside of Chicago…Including Kabengele, current Florida State teammate Malik Osborne played at the Bosco Institute…Kabengele and the Seminoles will face Bosco alums Grady Eifert of Purdue, David Skara of Clemson and Luka Kraljevic of Boston College during the 2018-19 season.

AT BURLINGTON CORPUS CHRISTI

Graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 2015…averaged 14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a senior at Corpus Christi…totaled a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds against Vaughn High School…Vaughn is a top five team in the Ontario area…hit the game-winning 3-point shot to lift Corpus Christi past Halton High School in the Catholic Cup Finals as a senior.

PERSONAL

Born August 14, 1997…Mfiondu is the son of Tshilongo and Tshimanga Kabengele…played with Notre Dame guard Nikola Djogo at Don Bosco in 2016…the nephew of former NBA standout Dikembe Mutombo…his mother is a sister of Mutombo, who entered the NBA Hall of Fame in 2015 and is widely known for his humanitarian work outside of basketball…Mutombo has been enshrined in the Naismith Memorial basketball Hall of Fame…played for the Canada Drive Basketball AAU team…selected Florida State over Wisconsin, Georgetown, Kansas State, Georgia and Boston College…major is International Affairs.