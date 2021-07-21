McKinley Wright: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-0

Weight: 192

Position: PG

College: Colorado

Age: 22

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 15.2

RPG: 4.3

APG: 5.7

BLK: 0.3

STL: 1.1

Player Bio

Courtesy of Colorado Athletics

Career: Colorado's all-time leader in assists with 683 and also owns school career records for double-figure scoring games (109), double-figure assists games (10) and points-assists double-doubles (10). He is the only men’s basketball player in Pac-12 Conference history with 1,800 points, 600 assists and 600 rebounds and one of just seven to reach that mark in NCAA Division I (since 1985-86); was one of just 10 at 1,600-600-600. On other Colorado career charts ranks second in starts (130) and minutes played (4,339), fifth in games played (131), sixth in points (1,857), field goals made (668) and field goals attempted (1,429), ninth in free throws made (388), 10th in 3-pointers made (133), 3-point attempts (405) and steals (140) and 20th in rebounds (644). He earned a school-record six conference Player of the Week awards during his career and owns four of the top nine single-season assist totals in team history. He led, or shared the team lead, in asssists in 116 of 131 career games. Amassed 15 career double-doubles (10 pts/asst; 5 pts/reb).

2020-21 (Honors): Honorable Mention Associated Press All-American. Top 10 Finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. All-Pac-12 First Team for the third straight year, becoming the first Buffalo in the Pac-12 era to garner three all-conference first team honors. He joins Cliff Meely (1968-71) and Wilky Gilmore (1958-60, ’61-62) as the only three Buffaloes to earn three first-team all-conference honors. Unanimous choice for the AP All-Pac-12 First Team. First Team All-District by both the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (Dist. VIII) and National Association of Basketball Coaches (Dist. 19). Given honorable mention to the coaches' Pac-12 All-Defensive Team. All-Pac-12 Tournament Team. On Preseason Watch Lists for the Cousy Award, Naismith Award, Wooden Award and NABC Division I Player of the Year. Chauncey Billups Team MVP for the fourth time. Took honors for Male Career Athletic Achievement and Co-Male Athlete of the Year at the 21st annual CU Sports Performers of the Year (CUSPY) Awards.

2020-21 (Senior): Led the Buffaloes at 15.2 points, 5.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He was second in free throws made (103) and attempted (122) and third in rebounding at 4.3 per game. On the Pac-12 charts, he ranked first in assists, third in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7), sixth in free throw percentage (.844) and 13th in scoring. His 182 total assists led the Pac-12 and ranked fourth in the nation. He was 19th in the nation in assist average and 23rd in assist-to-turnover ratio. His 182 assists the second-most in a single season at Colorado. Four-time Pac-12 Player of the Week (Nov. 30, Dec. 28, Jan. 18, Mar. 1), most in the Pac-12 this season and most in one season in school history. Seventh Pac-12 player to have six or more Player of the Week honors. The first weekly honor came after averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals at the season-opening Little Apple Classic. He shot a blistering 64.3 percent from the field (18 of 28), including 43 percent from 3-point range (3 of 7) against South Dakota (11/25) and Kansas State (11/27). The second weekly honor came after scoring 21 points and dishing out seven assists in a 74-64 triumph over Grand Canyon (12/22) at the Far West Classic in Las Vegas. He made 8 of 14 from the floor and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to help the Buffaloes to their fourth-straight win. His third honor, he averaged 12.0 points and 8.0 assists in three games (at Utah, Cal & Stanford). He set Colorado's career assists record while dishing out 12 in the home win over California (1/14), passing Jay Humphries who had 562 from 1980-84. The record-breaking assist came on his first of the night, early in the first half, on an Evan Battey layup. His final weekly honor came after wins oer No. 19/18 USC (2/25) and UCLA (2/27); both of which resided atop the league standings at the respective game time. He averaged 20.5 points, 10.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals over those two games. Against the Trojans, he had a career-high 14 assists, tied for the second best single-game mark in team history and most in 20 years. He scored a season-high 26 points, on 10 of 16 shooting, with six assists against the Bruins. On Senior Night against Arizona State (3/4), he had 24 pints on 10 of 17 shooting with four rebounds and four assists. Averaged 14.8 points and 5.6 assists over five postseason games. Earned All-Pac-12 Tournament Team honors averaging 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He had 24 points in the semifinals against USC (3/12), hitting the 20-point mark for the eighth time this season and 25th and final time in his career. He tied a career high with four 3-point field goals in that contest. In the NCAA First Round win over Georgetown, he scored 12 points and dished out a CU postseason record 13 assists - with no turnovers - against Georgetown. His 13 assists were the most by any player for the entire 2021 NCAA Tournament. Major contributor to Colorado's school and Pac-12 record for free throw percentage in a season at .819 as he made 103 of 122 on the season (.844), including a string of 22-straight over a five-game span, a personal best and tying Jeriah Horne for the team's season-best. Also two other double-digit runs of 17-straight and 11-straight free throws made. Following the season, was invited to participate in the 2021 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

2019-20 (Honors): Top 10 Finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. All-Pac-12 First Team; Colorado’s third two-time All-Pac-12 First Team honoree, joining Josh Scott (2013-14, ’15-16) and Andre Roberson (2011-12, & ’12-13) and the 13th Buffalo to achieve multiple first team all-league selections. Also named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, NABC & USBWA All-District First Team and Chauncey Billups Team MVP. Named to Preseason Watch Lists for Wooden, Naismith, Oscer Robertson and Cousy Awards. Earned Preseason All-Pac-12 honors from the Pac-12 (media), Athlon, Lindy's and Sports Illustrated. Preseason Pac-12 Player of the Year by Athlon, Lindy's and NCAA.com (Andy Katz's No. 1 Pac-12 Player). Preseason Top 10 Player by Lindy's and Top 20 Guard by The Athletic.

2019-20 (Junior): Led the Buffaloes at 14.4 points and 5.0 assists per game. Third straight season leading the team in assists and second time pacing the squad in scoring. Second on the team in steals (36), blocked shots (11) and free throws made (95) and third in rebounding (5.7 rpg) and 3-point field goals (39). Led the Pac-12 in assists during conference games at 5.7 a contest and was third in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.9) during that span. His 103 assists during the Pac-12 season tied his own school season record originally set in 2017-18. Overall on the Pac-12 charts was fourth in assists and minutes (34.9 mpg), fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.7), 12th in free throw percentage (.792), 13th in defensive rebounding (4.5 drpg) and 15th in scoring and overall rebounding. Had six double-doubles on the season, split down the middle with three points-assists doubles and three of the points-rebounds variety. His six double-doubles were the most for any point guard in the Pac-12 and tied for eighth among all players. Named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Jan. 6 after averaging 17.0 points, 9.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds in home games against the Oregon schools. He shot 54.5 percent (12-22) from the field and 77 percent from the free throw line (10-13), picking up his second career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor and the lone award this season for the Buffaloes. Scored a game-high 21 points, dished out eight assists and pulled down five rebounds in Colorado’s 74-65 win over then-No. 4 ranked Oregon (1/2). Followed that up with 14 points and 10 assists against the Beavers (1/4). Became the 35th player in team history to reach 1,000 points at Kansas (12/7). Scored in double-figures 28 times and led the Buffaloes in scoring in 13 games - team season highs in both categories. Scored a team season-high 29 points, along with 10 rebounds, in the win over No. 13 Dayton (12/21) in Chicago. Had a team-best six 20-point games.

2018-19 (Sophomore): Earned All-Pac-12 First Team honors averaging 13.0 points, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals over 35 games. Also given an honorable mention nod to the Pac-12's All-Defensive Team. Led the Buffaloes in assists, steals and 3-point percentage (.365), while ranking second in scoring, field goal shooting (.494) and free throw percentage (.807) and third in rebounding (4.9 rpg). On the Pac-12 leaderboard, he was third in assists, eighth in free throw percentage, 10th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.5), 12th in field goal percentage and 17th in scoring. His field goal shooting was the second-best among back court players in the Pac-12. Dotted the conference leaderboard for the second consecutive season despite playing through the entire Pac-12 schedule and postseason with a torn labrum in his left shoulder (22 games). Despite the injury, he missed just one game - and just one start for that matter - at Utah (1/20), and led the Buffaloes in overall minutes played at 1,137 (32.5 mpg). His 167 assists tied for sixth on CU's single-season list and he led the Buffaloes in assists in 31 games. Scored in double figures in 26 games while leading the team in scoring 12 times. He had five 20-point games including a season-high 24 points in the win over Arizona State (2/13). He shot 9 of 12 from the field while dishing out eight assists and grabbing five rebounds against the Sun Devils. Named to the Pac-12 All-Tournament team averaging 14.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He made all 12 free throw attempts at Pac-12 Tournament, including 8 for 8 vs. Oregon State. Had 18 points, tying a personal-best with four 3-pointers made in the opening round win over California. Finished with 17 points in the quarterfinal win over Oregon State, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists. In six total postseason games, averaged 13 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, while shooting 44 percent from the field, 48 percent from 3-point range and an outstanding 95 percent from the line (18-19). Recorded his fifth career double-double, and fourth of the points-assists variety, with 18 points and 11 assists in the win over Colorado State (12/1). Received the Chauncey Billups Award s the team MVP while also taking the Jay Humprhies Assist Award, winning both for the second-straight season..

2017-18 (Freshman): Put together one of the greatest freshman seasons in program history, leading the Buffaloes at 14.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steal per game. He also topped the team in field goals made and attempted (166-368) while ranking third in rebounding (4.7 rpg) and fourth in blocks (14). Named to the 2017-18 Pac-12 Conference All-Freshman Team while earning honorable mention to both the main All-Pac-12 Team and All-Defensive Team. He set Colorado's freshman record for assists in a season with 175, breaking Chauncey Billups' mark of 143 set in 1995-96. His 175 assists are second all-time at Colorado in a season, regardless of class status. He scored 454 points, the fourth most by a freshman in CU history. His 14.2 points average ranks sixth among freshmen in one season. He became just the seventh freshman to lead the Buffaloes in scoring since 1972 and 14th to average at least 10 points in that same time frame. On the Pac-12 charts, he was third in assists, seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.9) and sixth in scoring. Topped all Pac-12 freshmen in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio and was third in scoring. He was named Pac-12 Player of the Week and National Freshman of the Week (by the USBWA & CBS) after averaging 17.5 points and 7.5 assists in Colorado's back-to-back wins over No. 4/6 Arizona State (1/4) and No. 14/16 Arizona (1/6). Scored 19 points and dished out five assists against Arizona State and followed that up with 16 points and 10 assists against the Wildcats as the Buffaloes defeated AP Top 15 teams in back-to-back games for the first time in program history. He is just the second Colorado freshman to earn a conference Player of the Week Award, joining Billups who was honored by the Big Eight in December 1995. He had four double-doubles, three of the points-assists variety with the latter tying a school single-season record. Set career and team season-highs with 30 points and 11 assists in the double-overtime win over South Dakota State (12/15). Just missed the program's fourth triple-double by pulling down nine rebounds against SDSU, ironically the only game that he came off the bench. Named MVP of the Paradise Jam - the first freshman to earn that honor - averaging 17.7 points, 6.0 assists and shooting 61 percent. Hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer during the first round win over Quinnipiac (11/17). Logged the final of his four double-doubles with 20 points and 11 assists in the Pac-12 Tournament win over Arizona State (3/7) - and again flirting with a triple-double with eight rebounds. Scored double-digits in 27 of 32 games, leading the Buffaloes in scoring 13 times while pacing the squad in assists 28 times. He logged double-digits in scoring the first 12 games of his career, the most since Alec Burks had 20 to start his career in 2009-10. Named the Chauncey Billups Award winner as the team MVP while also taking the Jay Humprhies Assist Award at the end of the season.

High School: A 2017 graduate of Champlin Park High School. Named 2017 Mr. Minnesota Basketball after averaging 23 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Rebels who finished 31-1 and second place at the Class 4A state tournament. A three-time Northwest Suburban All-Conference selection, Wright shot 62 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free throw line as a senior. He is Champlin Park’s all-time leader in scoring, rebounds assists and steals. Wright was the Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s Metro Player of the Year as a senior and second team All-Metro as a junior. He helped his team to four Northwest Suburban Conference titles with an outstanding overall record of 108-12. A four-year letterwinner and two-time team captain, he also helped the Rebels to a 31-1 record in 2015 and a state runner up finish.

Academics: Majored in Ethnic Studies at Colorado

Personal: McKinley Wright IV was born October 25, 1998, in Minnesota. He is the son of McKinley Wright III and Yolanda Hitchcock. He lists the biggest moment of his prep career as setting Champlin Park’s single-game scoring record with 46 points against rival DeLaSalle (he also had 14 rebounds and eight assists in that game). His favorite professional teams include the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers and his favorite athletes are Kobe Bryant and Damian Lillard. He choose Colorado because of the opportunity to play in the Pac-12 Conference and the coaching staff and teammates made him feel like family.