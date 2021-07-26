Matt Mitchell: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 239

Position: SF

College: San Diego State

Age: 22

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 25.4

RPG: 5.6

APG: 2.0

BLK: 0.2

STL: 1.4

Player Bio

Courtesy of San Diego State Athletics

Is the third Aztec, in program history, to score at least 1,000 points, grab 500 rebounds, dish out 200 assists and total 100 steals (joining Trey Kell and Winston Shepard) in his career. Won four Mountain West Championships (two regular season & two tournament) and made two appearances in the NCAA tournament.

Completed his Aztec career ranked No. 3 in conference victories (51), No. 5 in points-rebounds-assists (2,259), No. 5 in consecutive starts (72), No. 6 in points (1,471), No. T-6 in 3-point field goals (166), No. 7 in 3-point field goal attempts (469), No. 7 in victories (93), No. 8 in free throw attempts (449), No. 9 in games started (108), No. 9 in free throws (361), No. 10 in free throw percentage (.8040), No. 10 in field goal attempts (1,075), No. 10 in steals (129), No. 11 in minutes (3,340), No. 12 in field goals (472), No. T-12 in games (124), No. 12 in 3-point field goal percentage (.3539), No. 21 in rebounds (564).

On the program’s single-season lists he finished the 2019-20 season ranked No. 2 in free throw percentage (.873 in 2019-20), No. T-11 in victories (30 in 2019-20), No. 18 in free throw percentage (.815 in 2020-21), and No. 19 in 3-point field goal percentage (.393 in 2019-20).

On the program’s freshman lists, he finished 2017-18 and his Aztec career ranked No. 2 in 3-point field goals (49), No. 2 in free throw percentage (.765), No. 3 in 3-point field goal attempts (137), No. 7 in 3-point field goal percentage (.358), No. 8 in efficiency points (350), No. T-8 in free throws (65), No. 9 in field goal attempts (258), No. 9 in efficiency average (10.61), No. 9 in points, rebounds, assists (534), No. 10 in steals (36)

As a Senior (2020-21 Season)

MW Rankings: 4th in free throw percentage, 4th in steals, 8th in scoring, 9th in defensive rebounds, 12th in rebounds

NCAA Rankings: 24th in free throws, 26th in free throw attempts, 136th in free throw percentage, 155th in steals, 171st in points, 192nd in steals per game, 219th in points per game, 268th in defensive rebounds per game, 317th in field goal attempts

Associated Press All-American (honorable mention)… Mountain West Player of the Year (coaches)… First-team All-Mountain West (coaches & media)… Mountain West All-Defensive Team… National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) first-team All-District 17… United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) first-team All-District IX… Basketball Times West Coast All-District Team... Mountain West Tournament Most Valuable Player… Mountain West All-Tournament Team… Mountain West Player of the Week (11/30)… Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year preseason & mid-season top-10 finalist… Appeared in 25 games, starting 24 times… Averaged 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game… Added 51 assists and 36 steals and six blocks in 741:58 of action… Shot 116-of-266 (43.6 percent) from the floor, 31-of-92 (33.7 percent) from distance, and 123-of-152 (80.9 percent) from the line… Scored in double figures in 22 of 25 games (SDSU was 18-3 in those games), including 10 games of 15 or more points (SDSU was 8-2), six games of 20 or more points (SDSU was 5-1) and a season-best 35 against BYU (12/18)… In the Dutcher era (since 1999- 00), his 35 points versus BYU (12/18) equals the 3rd highest output in a game and it was also the most points scored by an Aztec in a home game in the same time frame… His 35 points against Brigham Young tied for the most among MW performers in a game against a Division I team during the season… Moved from 27th on the programs career scoring list (1,085 pts) to 6th place at the conclusion of the season (1,471 pts)... Recorded the second double double of his career with 20 points and a season-high 10 rebounds vs. Nevada (1/7)… Recorded at least five field goals in 12 games including a career-high 12 buckets vs. BYU (12/18) a game in which he also set a career-best 17 field goals attempts… Scored in double figure in 15 straight games to open the season, the longest streak of this kind of his career… A season-best five 3-pointers came vs. BYU (12/18), among seven games with multiple threes… Set a career-high with 123 free throws and 152 free throw attempts, which included a single-game best of 12 made and 15 attempted at Arizona State (12/10)… Among 12 games with multiple steals (SDSU was 11-1 in those games), he recorded a season-high four vs. Boise State (2/27)… Had a blocked shot in six games… Twice, against Wyoming (1/30) & vs. Syracuse (3/19), dished out a season-high four assists, among 19 games in which he had multiple assists… Grabbed at least five rebounds in 16 games, including a season-best of 10 vs. Nevada (1/7)… Matched career-highs with three offensive rebounds vs. Syracuse (3/19) and nine defensive boards vs. Nevada (1/7) and vs. Boise State (2/25)… Led the team in scoring 11 times (SDSU was 9-2 in those games), in rebounds ten times (SDSU was 8-2) and assists three times (SDSU was 2-1)… Played in the first 111 games of his career before an injury snapped the streak at Utah State (1/16)… Competed in the 100th collegiate game of his career in the season opener vs. UCLA (11/25) and was the 33rd player in the program’s Division I era to reach the milestone… At Fresno State (2/18), became the 13th Aztecs in program history to start at least 100 games… Is the sixth player in Mountain West history to earn the conference’s Player of the Year and tournament MVP in the same season… Saw a season-high 35:34 of action vs. Syracuse (3/19) in the 2021 NCAA tournament first round game.

As a Junior (2019-20)

MWC Rankings: 2nd in free throw percentage, 17th in scoring, 20th in rebounding

NCAA Rankings: 27th in free throw percentage

A first-team (coaches) and second-team (media) All-Mountain West performer in the coaches and media polls… National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) second-team All-District 17 honoree... A starter in the final 19 of his 32 appearances… One of six players to appear in all 32 games… Averaged 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game… Added 55 assists, 34 steals and 11 blocks in 827 total minutes of action… Reached double figure scoring 19 times and the team was 18-1 in those games… Had 10 games of 15 or more points and two games of 20 or more points… Shot a career-bests from the floor (46.8 percent on 125-of-267 shooting), the three-point line (44-of-112 for 39.3 percent) and the charity stripe (87.3 percent on 96-of-110 attempts)… Finished second on the team in points & points per game (390/12.2), rebounds & rebounds per game (154/4.8), steals, free throws, free throw attempts & free throw percentage (96/110/83.7) and field goal attempts (267), third in field goals (125) and fourth in assists, blocks and three-point field goals & three-point field goal attempts (44/112)… Enjoyed arguably the best game of his career vs. Utah State (2/1) with a career-high 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting (63.4 percent) including 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) from beyond the three-point line and made all six of his free throws while adding four rebounds, an assist and a steal… Led the team in scoring three times and rebounding eight times… First career double double came vs. New Mexico (2/11) with 22 point and 12 rebounds… His 12 boards versus New Mexico were a career-high and the first time he had reached double digit rebounds on a game… Became the 34th player in program history to reach 1,000-career points in the game against New Mexico… Knocked down multiple three pointers 14 times, including a season-high four vs. Utah State (2/1) and on six occasions nailed three treys in a game… Sank a season-high and career-high equaling eight free throws vs. Fresno State (1/1), a game in which he attempted a season-best nine shots from the line… For the year had seven games of at least seven rebounds and in those games SDSU was undefeated… Picked up least two steals in a game six times including a career-high five at Boise State (2/16)… A career-best five assists came at Fresno State (1/14) among seven games in which he had at least three assists… Played at least 30 minutes seven times with a career-high 37:22 against Utah State… Upon being inserted into the starting lineup against Fresno State (1/1) his season averages went from 10.8-to-13.6 points, from 4.3-to-5.2 rebounds, from 43.8-to-50.3 percent field goal shooting, from 81.1-to-90.9 percentage free throw shooting, and 37.5-to-41.4 percent three-point shooting… Enjoyed a seven-game stretch, from Jan. 29 (at New Mexico) to Feb. 25 (vs. Colorado State), in which he scored in double figures, the longest of his career.

As a Sophomore (2018-19 Season)

Earned starting nods in 33 of the 34 games in which he appeared… Averaged 10.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per contest… Assisted on 61 baskets, had 23 steals and seven blocks in 898 total minutes… Reached double digit scoring 17 times… Hit 115-of-284 (.405) shots on the season, including 42-of-128 (.328) from three-point range and was 77-of-102 (.755) from the free throw line… Finished third on the team in three-pointers (42), free throws (77), free throw attempts (102), rebounds (140) and assists (61), was second in defensive rebounds (122) and fourth in steals (23)… Scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds with four assists and a steal in the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (11-6-18)… Enjoyed the first of four 20+ point games on the season against Texas Southern (11-14-18) where he went 7-of-14 from the floor, 6-of-9 from the line and scored 21 points, grabbed five rebounds, and added three assists and a steal in 22 minutes… Wrapped up three straight double figure scoring games to open the season with 11 points against No. 1/1 Duke (11-19-18) in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational… Closed the Maui Invitational with a team-leading 14 points, including 6-of-6 from the free throw line, and pulled down six rebounds versus Iowa State (11-21-18)… Against Jackson State (11-27-18) led the team in scoring with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, had six boards, three assists, a steal and a block… Attempted 10 free throws and made eight, both career-bests, and scored 13 points against San Diego (12-5-18) where he also had four rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes… In 23 minutes against Cal State Dominguez Hills (12-12-18) scored a team-high 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-6 from three-point range, with four rebounds and a pair of assists… Had his season-high with 22 points, on an efficient 9-of-12 from the floor which included going 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, in a career-high 36 minutes against Brigham Young (12-22-18)… Against Wyoming (1-8-19) was a perfect 4-of-4 from three-point range, 7-of-11 from the floor and 2-of-2 from the line in scoring 20 points and grabbed six rebounds, had three assists and a steal… Dished out a career-best nine assists and pulled down five rebounds against New Mexico (1-15-19)… Recorded back-to-back 11-point games against UNLV (1-26-19) and Air Force (1-30-19) shooting a combined 8-of-17 (.471) and totaled eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in the two games… Scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds, added two assists and two steals against Utah State (2-9-19)… Was 6-of-6 from the line and totaled 13 points with seven boards, three assists, a block and a steal against Boise State (2-16-19)… Equaled a career-high with nine rebounds against No. 6/6 Nevada (2-20-19)… In back-to-back road games, at UNLV (2-23-19) and at Utah State (2-26-19), scored 15 and 12 points, respectively, on a combined 7-of-14 (.500) shooting, 5-of-8 (.625) from three-point range and was 8-of-8 from the line with eight rebounds… Pulled down a team-high seven rebounds and scored six points against Fresno State (3-6-19)… In the regular season finale at No. 17/18 Nevada (3-9-19), he equaled his career-high with nine rebounds and contributed 14 points and two assists… Totaled 11 points and grabbed four rebounds versus No. 14/17 Nevada (3-15-19) in the semifinal of the Mountain West Tournament.

As a Freshman (2017-18 Season)

Named to the Wooden Legacy all-tournament team... Played in all 33 games and started 32 times... Averaged the third-most minutes on the team (26.5)... Posted 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals... Tied for the team lead with 49 three-pointers, making 35.8 percent of his attempts... Made at least one three-point field goal in 24 of his last 30 games... Connected on 45.0 percent from the field, third best among Aztecs with at least 100 field-goal attempts... Made 71 of his final 140 field-goal attempts (50.7 percent) over the last 18 games of the year and 47-for-75 from two-point range (62.7 percent)... Reached the double-digit scoring plateau 20 times... Led the team in scoring six times and in rebounding and assists three times apiece... Had at least one steal in 19 of his final 25 games (30 steals)... Finished the season ranked second in three-pointers (49) and free throw percentage (.765), fifth in points (346), seventh three-point field-goal percentage (.358), eighth in minutes played (874) and efficiency points (350), tied for eighth in free throws (65), ninth in efficiency average (10.61) and points-rebounds-assists (534), and tied for 10th in steals (36) in the school's Division I freshman record book... Ranked first among Mountain West freshmen in assists per game and three-pointers, and second in scoring... Started the first game of his career in his SDSU debut vs. San Diego Christian (11-10-17) and was the 15th freshman to start a season-opening game with Dutcher on the bench, dating back to the 1988-89 campaign, and the 10th while Dutcher has been at SDSU... The others are Juwan Howard, Jalen Rose, Chris Webber, Jerod Ward, Albert White, Bradley Jackson, Steve Sir, Brandon Heath, Richie Williams, D.J. Gay, Tim Shelton, Kawhi Leonard, Trey Kell and Jeremy Hemsley... Set career highs in points (31), steals (3), field goals (10) and three-pointers (7) to go with six rebounds vs. Eastern Illinois (11-20-17)... His seven treys were tied for the fourth most in school history, the most ever by an SDSU freshman, and tied for the second most by an Aztec in Viejas Arena history... He had the most points by an Aztec freshman since 2003 (Evan Burns)... His 31 points were the fourth most by a freshman this season... He became one of five freshmen nationally at game's end to score at least 30 points... His seven three-pointers were tied for the second most nationally at the conclusion of the game... Had 12 points and a career-high nine rebounds vs. Washington State (11-26-17)... Played a then-career-high 35 minutes and produced 13 points and a career-high six assists vs. California (12-9-17)... Shared the team lead with 15 points and played a career-high 36 minutes vs. No. 12/15 Gonzaga (12-21-17)... Blocked a career-high three shots, while adding a team-best four assists vs. Air Force (2-3-18)... Scored a game-high 21 points and had a career-high three steals vs. UNLV (2-17-18)... Tied his career high with three steals vs. Boise State (2-27-18)... Had 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and a career-high three steals vs. No. 22/22 Nevada (3-9-18) in the MW semifinals.

High School

A three-star forward, according to Rivals and Scout and was named The Press-Enterprise's HSGametime Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the 2016-17 campaign... Helped Roosevelt High School (26-8; 10-0) win its first Big VIII League title, capture the CIF Southern California Regional championship and claim the CIF State Division I crown... Finished with senior-season averages of 25.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals, while making 41 percent of his three-point attempts and 89 percent from the charity stripe... Posted 10 games with at least 30 points, had 26 games where he scored a minimum of 20, and recorded 16 double-doubles... In three seasons at Roosevelt, helped the Mustangs to a 71-22 overall record and a 27-3 league record... Prior to his time at Roosevelt, he guided King High School as a freshman to a CIF Southern Section Division IA championship.