Martin Krampelj: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-9

Weight: 205

Position: PF

College: Creighton

Age: 24

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 13.5

RPG: 6.9

APG: 0.8

BLK: 0.8

STL: 1.1

Player Bio

Courtesy of Creighton Athletics

2018-19: Junior at Creighton

One of the best BIG EAST post players, Krampelj averaged 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while starting all 35 contests...Led team in rebounds (241), blocks (29), field goals (177), free throws made (93) and field goal percentage (.592)...Preseason Honorable-Mention All-BIG EAST Conference choice who earned similar acclaim after the season, as well...Has battled through three career ACL injuries, only to get better each time...Led CU with 74 dunks (two more than Duke’s Zion Williamson), including 63 dunks in the past 25 games...The 74 dunks are the most by any Bluejay in nine seasons under Greg McDermott...In BIG EAST play, ranked in the top-10 in scoring (9th), rebounding (2nd), field goal percentage (6th), blocked shots (8th) and steals (7th) per game...BIG EAST’s only player to rank in top-10 in blocks and steals in league play...Ranked 26th nationally in field goal percentage (.592) among those with 5 FG made/game...Led CU with seven double-doubles this winter, and his six double-doubles in league play were tied for the most in the BIG EAST...In all games, ranked 6th in the BIG EAST in field goal percentage, 9th in rebounds per game, 12th in blocks per game and 15th in points per game...Started 26-for-53 on free throws, but made 67 of last 94 at the charity stripe...Scored in double-figures 23 of the last 25 games (including 15 straight from Jan. 25 - March 22) and has team-highs with 16.0 ppg. and 7.9 rpg. during that span...Collected a dunk on the first possession of the game and finished regular-season opener with 13 points and seven rebounds vs. Western Illinois (Nov. 6)...Had with 19 points and 10 rebounds at Oklahoma (Dec. 18), CU’s first double-double since he also had one on Jan. 9, 2018 vs. Butler...Produced 18 points and 5 rebounds in just 11 minutes vs. Coe (Dec. 20)...Had 16 points and nine rebounds in win at Providence (Dec. 31)...Scored 19 points and added eight rebounds vs. No. 21 Marquette (Jan. 9), sinking 13-of-14 free throws...Had 14 points and 10 rebounds vs. Villanova (Jan. 13), then had 14 points and nine rebounds with five dunks at St. John’s (Jan. 16)...Scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds vs. Butler (Jan. 25)...Had career-high four steals and tied high with 23 points vs. Xavier (Feb. 3)...Notched third double-double of the year at No. 14 Villanova (Feb. 6), finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds...Had career-high 25 points and added season-high 11 rebounds at Seton Hall (Feb. 9)...Posted fifth double-double of season vs. Georgetown (Feb. 23), finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds...Led Creighton with 19 points (including 5 dunks) and two blocks in win at No. 10 Marquette (March 3)...Had 15 points and 10 rebounds after halftime to help CU to overtime win vs. Providence (March 6). Also added three steals...Had 23 points and 10 rebounds in win vs. DePaul (March 9)...Produced 14 points and nine rebounds in BIG EAST quarterfinal vs. Xavier (March 14)...Had career-high four three-pointers in win vs. Loyola Chicago, tying program’s NIT single-game record (March 19)...Was on his way to Most Improved Player honors in the BIG EAST in 2017-18 before tearing the ACL in his left knee on January 17 vs. Seton Hall. Had knee surgery on Feb. 1, 2018 in Omaha.

2017-18: Sophomore at Creighton

Was having a breakthrough season as one of the most improved players in the BIG EAST before suffering a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament tear to his left knee vs. Seton Hall (Jan. 17)...Underwent surgery on Feb. 1 in Omaha...In 19 games (all starts), Krampelj averaged 11.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest...Ranked second in the BIG EAST in field goal percentage (.671) and third in the BIG EAST in rebounds per game (8.1) before suffering his injury...Led team with 33 dunks...Had 12 points (including four dunks) and nine rebounds in first career start vs. Yale (Nov. 10)...Rewrote his personal-best with 12 rebounds vs. Alcorn State (Nov. 12), adding seven points...Then raised his career-high with 17 points and three assists in road win at No. 20 Northwestern (Nov. 17)...Made 9-of-10 field goals, including five dunks, while scoring 20 points in win over SIU Edwardsville (Nov. 25)...Finished with 15 points and a career-high 14 rebounds to post his first double-double vs. North Dakota (Dec. 5)...Made it two double-doubles in a row when he finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds against. Nebraska (Dec. 9)...Had 14 points and 11 rebounds in win vs. St. John’s (Jan. 3), including a key block of a layup in final minute to preserve a 73-71 lead...Scored a career-high 23 points in 20 minutes, adding 10 rebounds, in first career BIG EAST start at Seton Hall (Dec. 28)...Finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds in win at Georgetown (Jan. 6)...Collected 14 points and 14 rebounds vs. Butler (Jan. 9), draining all five field goal attempts...Joined Doug McDermott as lone Bluejays since 1994-95 with three consecutive double-doubles when he had three straight from Jan. 3-9.

2016-17: Redshirt Freshman at Creighton

Averaged 2.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while appearing in 29-of-35 contests as a reserve...Third on the team with 10 blocked shots...Finished with eight points, five rebounds and two blocked shots in 11 minutes vs. Washington State (Nov. 18), including his first three-pointer of the season...Scored 10 points and added five rebounds and a block in 16 minutes vs. Loyola (Md.) (Nov. 26)...Grabbed six rebounds in eight minutes vs. Akron (Dec. 3)...Tied season-highs with 11 points and eight rebounds vs. Longwood (Dec. 9), adding two blocks...Had seven points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal vs. Truman State (Jan. 14)...Scored six points in six minutes in a road win at DePaul (Feb. 11)...Had eight points and five rebounds in just nine minutes of win over St. John’s, including four dunks. Of his four dunks, three came on tip dunks and the other was off an alley-oop...Followed up the St. John’s game with eight points and five rebounds in 11 minutes at Marquette (March 4), including two more dunks...Had a dunk and a rebound in only three minutes of his NCAA Tournament debut vs. Rhode Island (March 17).

2015-16: Redshirted at Creighton

Contributed 20 points and 25 rebounds in 46 minutes over seven games off the bench before aggravating a right knee injury on Dec. 10th. He would miss the remainder of the season after he underwent ACL surgery on Dec. 28...Made his regular-season debut with 11 points and eight rebounds vs. Texas Southern (Nov. 14), the most rebounds by a freshman in an opener since 2000 (Joe Dabbert)...Recorded eight points and four rebounds in 12 minutes during exhibition game vs. Upper Iowa...Totaled six points, four rebounds, one block and one assist in win over Massachusetts (Nov. 25)...Produced three points and seven rebounds in eight minutes off the bench in win over Western Illinois (Nov. 28)...Won slam dunk contest at Creighton’s Bluejay Madness.

Summer 2015: Italy Trip

Averaged 12.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest during three games in Italy...Sank 13-of-20 field goal attempts (65 percent) and led the team with eight steals.

Impact Academy

Averaged around 24 points per game at Impact Academy as a senior in Sarasota, Fla...In Slovenia, attended the High School of Novo mesto, graduating in 2014...Played on the Slovenian National Team at the U-18 Euro Championships in 2012...Had 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting in those four games at the U-18 Euro Championships...Won a pair of national championships in Slovenia, one with the U-16 team in 2010-11 and one with Krka Novo mesto (U-18) in 2012-13.

Awards & Honors

2015-16 BIG EAST All-Academic Team...2015-16 Dean’s List...2016-17 BIG EAST All-Academic Team...2017-18 NABC Honors Court...2017-18 BIG EAST All-Academic Team...2018-19 Creighton Athletics Comeback Kid...2018-19 Honorable-Mention All-BIG EAST...2018-19 Preseason All-BIG EAST Honorable Mention

Personal

Born March 10...Son of Joze and Marija Krampelj...Has siblings Erika (26) and Jerneja (19)...Is a marketing major...Favorite current athletes are Goran Dragic and LeBron James...Favorite sports team is the Dallas Mavericks...Lists “getting shots up” as a hobby...Favorite Creighton professor is Tim Bastian...Lists Croatia as his favorite vacation spot...Favorite BIG EAST city (besides Omaha) is Washington, D.C...Says his favorite Instagram account to follow is @NBAMemes...Favorite meal is mom’s cooking...Favorite Twitter follows are @BluejayMBB and @JoelEmbiid...Favorite movie is The Fast and the Furious...Says his favorite sports memory was last season’s Villanova home game...Chose Creighton because of the fans and the school...Favorite TV show is The Flash...Says he’s unbeatable at rock-paper-scissors.