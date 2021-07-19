Marcus Garrett: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-5

Weight: 188

Position: PG

College: Kansas

Age: 22

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 11.0

RPG: 4.6

APG: 3.7

BLK: 0.3

STL: 1.6

Player Bio

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

OVERVIEW

Named the 2020 Naismith and ESPN.com Defensive Player of the Year and the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year … A 2021 Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection who graduated from KU in May 2021 with a liberal arts and science degree … Known to guard 1-5 … A freshman on the 2018 Final Four team, Garrett was part of two Big 12 regular-season teams (2018 and 2020) and the 2018 Big 12 Tournament title squad … In his career, KU posted a 106-30 record, including a 47-5 mark in Allen Fieldhouse … With Garrett in a KU uniform, the Jayhawks were ranked nationally by Associated Press for 64 weeks, including 38 times in the top five and No. 1 on seven occasions. KU ended the 2019-20 season No. 1 in both national polls … Garrett ended his KU career with 984 points … His 181 all-time steals are tied for 10th most in KU history … His 351 career assists rank 19th most at KU.

CAREER HONORS

Senior CLASS Award All-American First Team [2021]...Academic All-Big 12 Second Team [2021]...All-Big 12 Second Team [2021]...Big 12 All-Defensive Team [2021]...Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist (1 of 10) [2021]...Naismith Defensive Player of the Year [2020]...ESPN.com Defensive Player of the Year [2020]...USBWA All-District VI [2020]...Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year [2020]...All-Big 12 Second Team (AP) [2020]...All-Big 12 Third Team (B12) [2020]...Big 12 All-Defensive Team [2020]...Big 12 All-Defensive Team [2019]...Co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (11.13.17)

2020-21 (SENIOR)

Senior CLASS Award All-American First Team … All-Big 12 Second Team … Big 12 All-Defensive Team for the third straight season … Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist (1 of 10) … Ranked in the Big 12 in assist-to-ratio (third at 1.9), steals (fifth at 1.6) and assists (10th at 3.7) … Led KU in scoring the last two games of the season and six times in 2020-21 … Led KU in assists 16 times and steals 11 times … Had a season-high eight assists twice (AT Baylor (1/18) and vs. Omaha (12/11) … Recorded multiple steals 14 times, including a season-high four vs. UTEP (3/4) … Posted his third 20-point game of the season with 23 vs. Eastern Washington (3/20) … Had 21 points and 12 rebounds at Oklahoma (1/23) … Had 22 points vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (11/26).

2019-20 (JUNIOR)

Naismith and ESPN.com Defensive Player of the Year and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year who garnered numerous additional postseason honors … Known to guard 1-5 … Ranked first in the Big 12 in assists (4.7) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7) and fourth in steals (1.8) … Led KU in assists in 20 games and in steals 12 times and in both stats with 106 assists and 47 steals … Had 13 games with 10-plus points, 15 games with five-plus rebounds and 15 games with two-plus steals … Led KU with 4.5 deflections per game … Tied season high with eight rebounds at Texas Tech (3/7) … Had career-highs in points (24) and 3-pointers (6) vs. Oklahoma (2/15) … Dished out a career-high nine assists at Oklahoma State (1/27) … Posted a career-high three blocked shots vs. Texas Tech (2/1).

2018-19 (SOPHOMORE)

Started 13 of 30 games averaging 27.9 minutes, 7.3 points and 4.2 rebounds … Ranked fifth in the Big 12 in steals at 1.4 thefts per game … Was third on the team with 43 steals … Named to the 2019 Big 12 All-Defensive Team … Averaged 7.3 points in all games and 8.8 in Big 12 contests … Pulled down 4.2 rebounds per contest … Posted six games with 10 or more points, including 11 against West Virginia (3/15) in the Big 12 Championship semifinals … Pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds vs. Iowa State (3/16) in the Big 12 Championship title game … Had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals vs. Iowa State (1/21) … His six steals at West Virginia (1/19) were a career high … Posted a career-high points (20) vs. Texas (1/14).

2017-18 (FRESHMAN)

Played in all 39 games with seven starts, six versus Big 12 opponents … Was the first player off the bench in 17 games … Averaged 4.1 points, 3.4 rebound and had 35 steals … Pulled down five or more rebounds in 12 games … Had 12 games with multiple steals … Scored in double figures five times … Recorded two double-doubles with 10 points and 10 rebounds in his collegiate debut against Tennessee State (11/10) and career-highs in points (13) and rebounds (11) versus Texas Southern (11/21) … Was named co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (11/7) after his double-double against Tennessee State (11/10) … Had a career-high four steals with seven rebounds against South Dakota State (11/17) … Posted his fifth double-figure scoring game of the season with 11 points vs. Texas (2/26) along with three steals in the home season finale.

ITALY 2017

Averaged 5.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in KU’s 4-0 tour of Italy in early August … Also averaged 1.0 steals and 1.0 assists on the tour … Posted KU’s lone double-double of the tour with 10 points and 12 rebounds against the Players Group (Aug. 3) in the second game of the trip.

HIGH SCHOOL

Texas 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year … Averaged 17.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game his senior season at Skyline High School in 2016-17 … Led the Raiders to a 34-2 record and the UIL Class 6A state semifinals … Amassed 32 double-doubles and 12 triple-doubles in 36 games his senior year … First Team all-state selection his junior and senior seasons … A two-time District Most Valuable Player … As a junior, averaged 17.7 points, 10.1 assists and 7.0 rebounds as Skyline went 32-3 … Skyline advanced to the UIL Class 6A Region II semifinals his junior year … Played for coach Paul Graham at Skyline … Played AAU basketball for Dallas-based Swaghouse.

PERSONAL

Mother is Latania Garrett … Uncle, Matthew Watts, played college basketball at San Diego State … Is the oldest of six children in his family .. Graduated from Kansas in May 2021 with a degree in liberal arts and science.