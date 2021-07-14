Mac McClung: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-2

Weight: 179

Position: PG/SG

College: Texas Tech

Age: 21

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 15.5

RPG: 2.7

APG: 2.1

BLK: 0.3

STL: 0.8

Player Bio

Courtesy of Texas Tech Athletics

AWARDS

Big 12 Newcomer of the Year (2021)...All-Big 12 Second Team (2021)...All-Big 12 Newcomer Team (2021)...AP All-Big 12 First Team (2021)...NABC All-District (2021)...USBWA All-District (2021)...Naismith Trophy Midseason Team (1 of 30)...Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (2/1/2021)...Big 12 Player of the Week (1/18/2021)...Big 12 Preseason Honorable Mention (2020-21)

JUNIOR SEASON (2020-21): McClung led the Red Raiders and was eighth in the Big 12 by averaging 15.5 points per game in a season where he was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and to the All-Big 12 Second Team… He scored a season-high 30 points at West Virginia where he was 11-for-21 from the field with four 3-pointers… In Big 12 play he averaged 17.0 ppg. which was fourth in the conference… McClung, who ranked 10th in the Big 12 by shooting 43.0 percent in conference games, scored 20 or more points in 10 games and in double figures in 21 of 29 games in his first season with the program… A starter in all 29 games, he began his season with 20 points against Northwestern State in the opener and also had 21 points by going 9-for-10 at the free-throw line in the Big 12 opener against Kansas… He also went for 22 points at Texas, including hitting the game-winning shot with three seconds remaining in a 79-77 victory in Austin that was followed by 24 points with four 3-pointers against Baylor… McClung earned Big 12 Player of the Week follow the performance against Baylor the 30-point game at WVU… He would add 16 points with three 3-pointers in the NCAA Tournament first round win over Utah State… Along with his scoring, McClung finished the season with 2.1 assists per game highlighted by a season-high six assists in wins over Corpus Christi and TCU… He finished the season 107-for-135 (79.3 percent) from the free-throw line with 10 games making six or more… McClung went over 1,000 points in his career in the win at LSU where he had 22 points and also five rebounds… Through 79 games in his collegiate career he now has 1,160 points with 117 3-pointers made.

PRIOR TO TEXAS TECH: McClung transferred to Texas Tech after he averaged 14.2 points, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.8 rebounds in 50 career games at Georgetown University… He is coming off a sophomore season where he led Georgetown by averaging 15.7 points per game after scoring 13.1 points in 29 games as a freshman… McClung earned BIG East Player of the Week two times as a sophomore in back-to-back weeks on Dec. 9, 2019 and Dec. 16, 2019... A Gate City, Virginia native, McClung is the all-time scoring leader in Virginia High School League history with 2,801 points after a record-setting senior season where he scored 1,153 points… He earned VHSL Player of the Year and led his team to the Virginia 2A State Championship for the first time in program history after he went off for 47 points… At Georgetown, he scored a career-high 38 points in his first season against Little Rock and then dropped 33 points on Oklahoma State last year in Stillwater… He finished the 2019-20 season shooting 39.4 percent from the field with 31 3-pointers made and also provided 2.4 steals and 1.4 assists… McClung scored in double figures in 13 of 21 games played, including going for 20 or more in seven games… Along with his 33-point performance against OSU, he also dropped 26 against Syracuse with three 3-pointers and going 9-for-10 from the free-throw line… McClung earned BIG EAST All-Freshman Team honors after producing six 20-plus scoring performances in his first collegiate season… He started all 29 games as a freshman and was named the BIG EAST Freshman of the Week two times.

PERSONAL: Son of Marcus and Lenoir McClung… His father played football at Virginia Tech and his mother was the dance team captain at Virginia Tech… Signed with Texas Tech on May 27, 2020.

TEXAS TECH SINGLE-GAME HIGHS:

Points: 30, at West Virginia -- 01/25/21...Rebounds: 7, Incarnate Word -- 12/29/20...Assists: 6, TCU -- 03/02/21; vs A&M-Corpus Christi -- 12/12/20...Steals: 3, Northwestern St. -- 11/25/20; vs A&M-Corpus Christi -- 12/12/20...Blocks: 3, Baylor -- 01/16/21...FG made: 11, at West Virginia -- 01/25/21...FG attempts: 21, at West Virginia -- 01/25/21...3FG made: 4, Baylor -- 01/16/21; at West Virginia -- 01/25/21; Troy -- 12/04/20...3FG attempts: 11, Baylor -- 01/16/21...FT made: 10, vs Houston -- 11/29/20...FT attempts: 14, vs Houston -- 11/29/20