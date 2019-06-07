Luke Maye: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-8

Weight: 240

Position: PF

College: North Carolina

Age: 22

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 14.9

RPG: 10.5

APG: 2.3

BLK: 0.6

STL: 0.6

Player Bio

Courtesy of North Carolina Athletics

CAREER

Admitted to UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School’s undergraduate program, which is ranked seventh nationally • Earned Academic All-ACC honors for the second time in as many years • The 14th Tar Heel to earn Academic All-ACC honors in multiple seasons • His father, Mark, also earned Academic All-ACC honors as a UNC quarterback in 1986 and 1987.

Played in 105 games and made 38 starts (one as a sophomore) • Scored 857 points and has 565 rebounds • Career high 33 points at NC State (2/10/18), 18 rebounds vs. Boston College (1/9/18), four three-pointers three times and five assists five times • Scored in double figures 36 times • Pulled down 10 or more rebounds 21 times (15 or more six times) • Has 18 double-doubles • Was the 44th Tar Heel to make 50 or more three-pointers and has the sixth-highest percentage among those players (.417).

JUNIOR SEASON (2017-18)

Third-team All-America by the Associated Press, the Sporting News, USA Today and NBC Sports • First-team All-ACC and the league’s Most Improved Player • One of two players to make first-team All-ACC who were not on the preseason All-ACC first or second teams (with Virginia’s Kyle Guy) • First Tar Heel ever to make one start as a freshman and sophomore, then earn first-team All-ACC honors as an upperclassman • One of 15 finalists for the John R. Wooden National Player of the Year award • One of five finalists for the Karl Malone Award (top power forward) with Deandre Ayton (Arizona), Marvin Bagley III (Duke), Nick King (Middle Tennessee) and Mike Daum (South Dakota State) • The second Tar Heel to win the ACC’s Most Improved Player award (Marcus Paige in 2014, the first year of the award) • The only three-time ACC Player of the Week.

Second-team Academic All-America • Skip Prosser Award winner as the ACC’s top scholar-athlete in men’s basketball • The fourth player to earn first-team All-ACC honors and win the Prosser Award in the same season • CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 honoree • One of six Tar Heels to earn Academic All-ACC honors at least three times.

Averaged 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds • The sixth Tar Heel in the last 40 years to average a double-double (with Brice Johnson in 2016, John Henson in 2011, Tyler Hansbrough in 2008, Sean May in 2005 and Antawn Jamison in 1998) • Second in the ACC in rebounding, seventh in scoring and seventh in field goal percentage • One of two players (with Duke’s Marvin Bagley III) in the top 10 in the ACC in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage • Second on the team in scoring (16.9), and led UNC field goals made (251), three-point percentage (.431), offensive rebounds (113), defensive rebounds (260), total rebounds (373), rebounds per game (10.1) and blocks (38) • The 373 rebounds are the eighth-most in a season by a Tar Heel.

Scored in double figures 30 times with 20 or more points 13 times, 25 or more seven times and 30 or more points three times • Had 17 double-doubles, eight games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, three 30/10 games and two 30/15 games • Was the first Tar Heel with two 30-point/15-rebound games in a season since Mitch Kupchak in 1976 • Recorded a double-double in a half three times (all in first half vs. Arkansas, Davidson and Boston College).

Led UNC in scoring 16 times (never in his first two seasons), in rebounding 23 times and both 11 times (UNC was 10-1 in those games) • Set his career scoring high four times (26 vs. UNI, 28 vs. Arkansas, 32 vs. Boston College and 33 at NC State) • Named to all-tournament team at PK80 • Made 10 or more field goals eight times (four times more than the entire team did in 2016-17) • Led UNC in points, rebounds and assists vs. Arkansas and Tulane, something no Tar Heel had done in a game since Reggie Bullock in 2013 • Made three or more three-pointers eight times.

Shot 51.7 percent from the floor in the 26 wins and 41.6 in the 11 losses • Converted 43.1 percent from three-point range (50 of 116) • Tied the 10th-highest three-point percentage in a season by a Tar Heel with 50 or more made 3FGs • Averaged 17.2 points in ACC regular-season play and 18.5 in non-conference games • Played 30 or more minutes 31 times, including 24 of the last 26 games.

2017-18 Game Highlights: Had his 17th double-double of the season in the NCAA second-round loss to Texas A&M • Averaged 13.0 points and 9.8 rebounds in the four ACC Tournament games • Led Carolina in scoring in the semifinals (20 vs. Duke) and final (17 vs. Virginia) • Scored 15 of his 17 vs. Virginia in the first half • Tied his career high with four 3FGs in the final • Was 1 for 15 from the floor against Miami, but had a game-high 13 rebounds • Followed that performance with an 8 for 18 shooting night from the floor with 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in the semifinals vs. Duke.

Scored 17 of his 19 points and grabbed eight of his 13 rebounds in the second half in the win at Louisville – made a trio of three-pointers in the final 3:24, including one as the shot clock expired to give UNC an 83-73 lead • Back-to-back assists to Theo Pinson to begin the decisive 13-0 run late in the home win over Notre Dame • Career-high 33 points and 17 rebounds in the 96-89 win at NC State • Made 15 field goals, most in a game by a Tar Heel in the Roy Williams era • Made 12 of 14 shots from the floor and scored 27 points in the second half • Scored 11 of UNC’s first 15 points coming out of halftime.

Had 15 points and eight rebounds against Duke’s bigger frontcourt in UNC’s 82-78 win • Game-high 26 points and tied his career high with five assists vs. Pitt • Had 31 points and 12 rebounds in the overtime loss to NC State • Received five stitches in the side of his nose during the win over Clemson after colliding with Kenny Williams while going for a rebound – returned and scored nine points in the last 7:41 and finished with a career-high tying five assists • Also had a key block and steal in the final minute in the win over the Tigers • Led UNC with 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in win at Notre Dame • Game- and then-career-high 32 points, 13 field goals and 18 rebounds in 96-66 win over Boston College • First Tar Heel with 30 points and 15 rebounds at home since Antawn Jamison in 1998 • Most points in Smith Center by a Tar Heel since 2009 • Tied his career high with four three-pointers • Had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the first half when he made 9 of 14 field goals.

Game-high 17 points and 15 rebounds in win over Wake Forest • Scored 11 of his 15 points at Tennessee in the second half • Led UNC in scoring (22), rebounds (10), assists (four, tied with Pinson) and blocks (career-high four) and won UNC’s defensive player of the game award in the win over Tulane • Scored 24 points and grabbed a then-career-high 17 rebounds at Davidson (13 and 10 in the first half) • Game-high 27 points (13 in first half, 14 in second) on 11 of 16 shooting vs. Michigan • Then-career highs in points (28), rebounds (16), 3FGs (four) and assists (five) against Arkansas • First Tar Heel with at least 28/16/5 since Mitch Kupchak vs. Mercer in 1976 • Had a game-high nine rebounds, career-high five assists and was UNC’s defensive player of the game in the win at Stanford • Led UNC with 20 points vs. Bucknell – tied his career best with three 3FGs and set a then-career high with four assists • Scored five straight points after Bucknell closed to with 59-58 • Scored a then-career-high 26 points and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds over Northern Iowa • Led UNC in scoring for the first time in his career • Was his second career start (also at Duke on 2/9/17).

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2016-17)

Won UNC’s Danny Green Award as the team’s most improved player and the Tyler Zeller Award as the team’s top student-athlete • Averaged 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game • Had nine games with at least six rebounds and scored in double figures six times (17 vs. Kentucky in Memphis, 16 vs. Butler, 13 at NC State, 11 vs. Kentucky in Las Vegas, 10 vs. Davidson and Texas Southern) • Made 16 of 40 (.400) from three-point range (made three vs. Butler and two vs. Kentucky twice and Miami in the ACC Tournament) • Carolina went 10-1 when had five or more rebounds.

2017 NCAA Tournament: Averaged 8.7 points and 5.3 rebounds and shot 48.7 percent from the floor • Scored in double figures three times in 29 games leading into the NCAA Tournament and three times in six games in the NCAA Tournament • Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA South Regional after scoring career highs in both wins over Butler (16) and Kentucky (17) and sending the Tar Heels to the Final Four with a 19-foot jump shot with 0.3 seconds to play to give UNC a 75-73 win over Kentucky • First UNC non-starter to win NCAA Regional MVP honors • First non-starter to win regional MVP honors since Massachusetts’ Marcus Camby in 1996 • Third player since 1985 (with Duke’s Christian Laettner and Villanova’s Scottie Reynolds) to advance their teams to the Final Four with last-second baskets • Averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in Memphis • Was the second time in as many games against Kentucky that he set his personal scoring high (11 in Las Vegas on 12/17/16).

Scored 17 points (more than any player in the game except UNC’s Justin Jackson) vs. Kentucky in the NCAA Elite Eight on 6-9 FGs, 2-3 3FGs and 3-3 FTs • Had a key defensive rebound (which he got by diving on the floor) with 2:26 to play with UNC leading by three • With 34 seconds to play he alertly threw a long pass that led to a Jackson breakaway dunk • Added a steal with 17 seconds to play • Capped it with UNC’s first last-second winning field goal since 2014.

Made a career-high three 3FGs and posted his first career double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds in the Sweet 16 vs. Butler • First Tar Heel to come off the bench for a double-double in an NCAA Tournament game since Marvin Williams vs. Iowa State in 2005 • Topped his previous scoring high with 14 first-half points (previous high was 13 at NC State on 2/15/17) • Tied his career high with 25 minutes vs. Butler • Led UNC in rebounding and was the defensive player of the game for the second time in the NCAA Tourney • Scored 10 points, had a team-high nine rebounds and was UNC’s defensive player of the game in the first round win over Texas Southern • Seven points in UNC’s 72-65 win over Arkansas.

Regular-Season Highlights: Eight points, three offensive rebounds and two assists in 90-83 win over Duke – scored six of his eight points in the second half, including a bucket with 4:48 to play that gave UNC a 79-73 lead • Four offensive rebounds and two assists at Pitt • Five first-half points and seven rebounds in the 65-41 win over Virginia • Scored 13 points, eight in the first half, at NC State • Made his first college start on 2/9 at Duke (stepping in for an injured Isaiah Hicks) and scored eight points in 20 minutes • Career-high 15 rebounds against ninth-ranked Florida State (seven more than his previous high) • Was the second time in three games he led UNC in rebounding • Nine points and a then-career-high eight rebounds in the 107-56 win over NC State • Shared team rebounding honors in the NC State game, the first time he led UNC in his career • Had six points and six rebounds (career-high five offensive) at Georgia Tech.

Scored all 11 of his points in the second half in the loss to Kentucky • With UNC trailing 78-72, he hit three straight field goals, including back-to-back threes, to keep UNC within 84-80 • Set then-career highs in scoring (10), rebounds (tied with six) and steals (three) in the 83-74 win over Davidson • Had 10 points and six boards in the first half as he sparked a comeback from an early deficit that gave UNC a 42-32 lead at the break • Sprained his left ankle vs. Chattanooga on 11/13 and was unable to play in the next five games.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2015-16)

Twenty-four of his 54 rebounds were offensive boards • Had three or more offensive rebounds four times with a high of four against Appalachian State • Played 11 minutes against Kansas State and had four rebounds plus an assist and a blocked shot • Graded out as UNC’s best defender vs. KSU • Season-high five rebounds and two assists vs. Tulane • Had three offensive rebounds vs. UCLA • Three-point play gave UNC an eight-point lead with 8:23 to play • Season-high seven points and five boards (four offensive) vs. Appalachian State • Hit his first 3FG vs. UNCG • Had four rebounds and two assists in seven minutes against NC State • Matched his season high with 15 minutes vs. Wake Forest • Matched his season high with five rebounds at Virginia Tech • Named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll.

PREP

Attended William A. Hough High School in Cornelius, N.C. • Two-time member of the Associated Press All-State team • Scored 1,923 career points and grabbed 1,369 rebounds • Averaged 20.7 points, 15.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a senior • Three-time all-conference selection • Two-time conference and district player of the year • MVP of the Capital Classic All-Star Game with 15 points and 12 rebounds • Won the three-point contest at the Florida Classic All-Star Game • Played in the N.C.-S.C. All-Star Game • Played for coaches Jason Grube and Justin Batts at Hough • Played four years of high school baseball at first base and outfield • Member of the National Honor Society, French Honor Society and Math Honor Society.

PERSONAL

Born Luke David Maye in Cary, N.C. • Birthday is March 7 • Son of Mark and Aimee Maye • His father, Mark, played quarterback at UNC from 1984-87, leading the ACC in 1986 with 1,401 passing yards • Majoring in business administration • Wore No. 32 in high school • Favorite former Tar Heels are Tyler Hansbrough and Sean May • Closest friend on another team is Torin Dorn of North Carolina State.