Luguentz Dort: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-4

Weight: 22

Position: PG/SG

College: Arizona State

Age: 20

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 16.1

RPG: 4.3

APG: 2.3

BLK: 0.2

STL: 1.5

Player Bio

Courtesy of Arizona State Athletics

THE NCAA WIN: ASU never trailed in the NCAA Tournament win over St. John's and had the lead for the final 37:45, as Luguentz Dort had 21 points and Zylan Cheatham had 14 points and 10 rebounds. ASU held SJU to .319 shooting (22-of-69) and led by as many as 18 in the first half. Dort's 21 points gave ASU its first NCAA Tournament win since 2009.

ALL-PAC-12: Luguentz Dort earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, second-team All-Pac-12 and All-Defense team, Zylan Cheatham earned first-team and All-Defense and Remy Martin earned second-team All-Pac-12 in a vote of the league's coaches. Dort joins Jahii Carson (Co-Freshman of the Year in 2012-13), Ike Diogu (2002-03), Jamal Faulkner (1990-91) and Byron Scott (1979-80) as Sun Devils to win FOY. Cheatham and Dort become just the third and fourth Sun Devils to earn a spot on the All-Defense team since it was created in 2007-08, as Jordan Bachynski (2013-14 Defensive Player of the Year along with 2012-13 selection) did it twice along with Carrick Felix in 2012-13.

DORT: Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Luguentz Dort's 53 points in first two games (28 vs. CSF and 25 vs. McNeese State) were the third-most by a Pac-12 freshman in his first two career games since 1996-97. Only Markelle Fulz (65 in 2016-17) and Tajuan Porter (55 in 2006-07) had more in the past 23 seasons.

Big and strong guard who can play the point and the wings...Pops up on some, but not all, recruiting rankings because played high school ball in Canada, but everyone who has watched him says the same…top-50 player...Played for Team Canada in the Adidas National Tournament and helped lead his team to the 2016 championship game...Also competed at the 2017 NBA Basketball without Borders (first-team selection) and played in Adidas EuroCamp in Treviso. Was the Canada BioSteelAll-Star Game MVP and participated in the Nike Hoop Summit...The nation's No. 25 overall prospect and No. 3 shooting guard by 247Sports and just the third top-50 Sun Devil according to the site, joining James Harden (No. 23 in 2007) and JahiiCarson (No. 34 in 2011)...As a junior he played at The Conrad School in Orlando, Florida, but announced in the summer that he would attend Athlete Institute Prep in Ontario.