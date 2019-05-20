Lamar Stevens: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-8

Weight: 230

Position: SF/PF

College: Purdue

Age: 21

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 19.9

RPG: 7.7

APG: 2.1

BLK: 0.8

STL: 0.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

AS A SOPHOMORE (2017-18)

Named NIT Most Outstanding Player with 19.2 points per game over five postseason contests and game-best 28 points in championship game, going 11-15 from the field with four 3-pointers...Selected for All-Big Ten Conference honorable mention honors...Scored his 1000th career point vs. Utah in the first quarter of the NIT championship game, becoming only the second Nittany Lion sophomore to achieve that milestone...Second overall on team in scoring (15.5), rebounding (5.9), blocks (43) and minutes per game (33.1)...Has longest streak of games started among current Nittany Lions roster with 72 (39 in 2017-18 and 33 in 2016-17)...Tied with Shep Garner and three others for single-season games played record with 39. Also ties sophomore record...Scored in double figures in 10 of his last 11 games with seven straight to conclude the season. Ten of his 15 career games of 20 or more points occurred in 2017-18...Stat line vs. Bulldogs included eight rebounds and a career-best tying six assists...Had career-best-tying and Penn State NIT single-game record 30 points at Marquette, 10 coming in fourth quarter...Helped lift Nittany Lions with 10 points vs. Temple, all in third quarter, and eight from charity stripe...Posted back-to-back double-figure scoring games in Big Ten Tournament vs. Ohio State (15) and Purdue (14)...Combined with Tony Carr for 40 points vs. No. 17/16 Michigan with 19 points and eight rebounds...Had 13 points and six rebounds at No. 6/7 Purdue and 11 in 39 minutes at Illinois (5-8 FG) with six rebounds...Led team in scoring for 15th time in career with 25 points vs. Maryland for 13th career game with 20 or more points...Set career best with four blocks in the first half vs. Iowa to go with his 17 points and five rebounds...Scored 15 of 18 points in second half at Michigan State. Combined with Tony Carr for 13 in final 72 seconds...Scored 12 points vs. Minnesota, 11 coming in first half. Also pulled down seven rebounds...Had three-straight games of 20+ points with game-high 26-point outing vs. Nebraska and added 7 boards...Registered first back-to-back 20-plus-point games of his career with 20 at Indiana after scoring 30 vs. Northwestern. Tallied 16 points in 17 minutes in first half vs. Hoosiers with two three-pointers...Went 14-19 (1-3 3FG) from the field vs. Wildcats for career-best 30 points and broke the Bryce Jordan Center men’s single-game field goal record. Had 14 points in his first 10 minutes of action...Had second career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds vs. Rider and career-best six assists...Led all five starters in double figures with 16 points vs. Binghamton and pulled down eight boards...Recorded first career double-double with game-high 23 points and career-best 12 rebounds at George Mason...In a first-half stretch against Patriots, scored nine points to contribute to a 21-4 Penn State run...Leading scorer with 22 points with 12 in first half at Iowa despite missing significant minutes with three fouls in second half...Went a perfect 6-6 from the line vs. Hawkeyes, including 2-2 with four seconds remaining in game...Scored all 13 of his points and had six of eight rebounds in second half against N.C. State...Had team-high eight rebounds vs. Pittsburgh and had two steals vs. Panthers...Joined teammate Tony Carr on Legends Classic All-Tournament Team (17.5 ppg in two games) at Barclays Center...Led Penn State in scoring and rebounding as well as steals vs. Montana...Had a skein of five-straight double-figure scoring games, with 25 points vs. both Montana and No. 16 Texas A&M.

AS A FRESHMAN (2016-17)

Named B1G Freshman of the Week after Penn State victories over No. 24 Maryland (2/7) and at Illinois (2/11)...Made history as one third of the trio of first Nittany Lions with freshman eligibility (Tony Carr, Stevens and Mike Watkins) to start in a season opener and played and started in all 33 games...Led the team in scoring eight times and rebounding seven times, finishing the year second on the team in scoring (12.7) and rebounding (5.5) averages...Recorded the team's second-highest total in field goals, free throws and rebounds...Scored in double figures in 21 games during his freshman campaign, including five 20-plus point games...Introduced a three-point shot into his repertoire and went 11-32 in the final 11 games...Had 18 points as the top scorer in win over Michigan State at the Palestra in front of a hometown crowd...Scored game-high 16 points at Michigan, 13 in the first half, and shared rebounding leader honors with career-best tying nine boards...Grabbed nine boards vs. Georgia Tech and had 10 points in Big Ten/ACC Challenge win...Increased point production in conference games with 12.5 points per game...Averaged 16.1 points in the final 11 games of the season, an increase of five more points per game from the first two-thirds of the season...Opened month of February with career-best 26 points in triple overtime game at Indiana with nine field goals and added eight rebounds to stat line vs. Hoosiers...Reeled off six straight games with double-figure scoring in February...Knotted up the Indiana game at the BJC with two free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining...Combined with Tony Carr for a second time as the duo had 20-plus point scoring totals vs. the Hoosiers in Assembly Hall...Scored 24 points vs. Duquesne and combined with Tony Carr's 20 points marking the first time two Nittany Lions scored 20 or more points in a game since Garner (22) and Brandon Taylor (21) did so vs. Illinois (3/6/16)...The freshmen combination with 20-plus points was the first since March 15, 1989, when Freddie Barnes (24) and Monroe Brown (32) had the tandem vs. Murray State in the opening round of the NIT...Scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to help Penn State to the win over George Washington...Made 12 free throws along with his six field goals vs. Duquesne for a then-career-best 24 points...Returned in next game vs. Grand Canyon with 19 points off seven baskets and a 5-5 effort from the free throw line...Opened his freshman campaign with four-straight double-figure scoring games

PRIOR TO PENN STATE

Ranked No. 100 in 2016 ESPN Top 100 recruits...ESPN four-star recruit...ESPN No. 3-rated player from Pennsylvania...Played at Haverford during his sophomore and junior seasons, earning third- and then second team-honors on 2014 and 2015 PIAA Class AAAA all-state teams, respectively...Transferred to Roman Catholic for his senior season, promptly leading Cahillites to 2016 PIAA Class AAAA State Championship with teammates Nazeer Bostick and Tony Carr...Named the 2016 Philadelphia Player of the Year by Daily News...Earned First Team All-Pennsylvania (PA Sports Writers) honors and All-Philadelphia accolades by the Philadelphia Daily News...Played with AAU team "Team Final" in which he led in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots.

PERSONAL

Born Lamar B. Stevens on July 9, 1997...Son of Lou and Kim Stevens...Has one brother, Louis, and one sister, Keira... Interested in studying business.