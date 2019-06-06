Kyle Guy: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-2

Weight: 168

Position: SG

College: Virginia

Age: 21

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 15.4

RPG: 4.5

APG: 2.1

BLK: 0.1

STL: 0.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of Virginia Athletics

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Named Third-Team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and Associated Press in 2017-18...2018 ACC Tournament MVP & All-ACC First Team...Scored career-high 29 points at VCU (11/17/17) and made six 3-pointers at West Virginia (12/5/17)

2017-18 SEASON

Started 33 of 34 games...NABC All-America Third Team...USBWA All-District 3 and All-ACC First Team...Named ACC Tournament MVP - averaging 16.7 points...All-ACC Tournament First Team...Named to the NIT Season Tip-Off All-Tournament team...Hit 83 3-pointers, ranking fifth at UVA in a single season...Shot 41.5 percent from the floor, 39.2 percent from 3-point range and 82.4 percent free throws...Led UVA in scoring in 15 games and led Cavaliers with 14.1 ppg...Scored 10 or more points in 28 games...Scored 20 or more points in four games, including a career-high 29 at VCU (11/17/17)...Had a 28-game 3-point field goal streak, which ranks fourth in UVA history...Scored a career-high 29 points at VCU (11/17/17), setting career highs in field goals (11) and steals (4)...Finished with a team-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers vs. Lehigh (12/2/17)...Had a career-best six 3-pointers en route to 18 points at West Virginia (12/5/17)...Tallied a career-high seven rebounds at Virginia Tech (1/3/18)...Registered 22 points in 40 minutes vs. Syracuse (1/9/18)...Scored a game-high 17 points and matched career highs in assists (4) and steals (4) at Wake Forest (1/21/18)...Tallied a game-high 17 points at Duke (1/27/18)...Finished with a game-high 22 points vs. Louisville (1/31/18)...Scored a team-high 19 points vs. Louisville (3/8/18)...Tallied a team-high 15 points vs. Clemson (3/9/18)...Led UVA with 16 points in ACC Championship game vs. North Carolina (3/10/18)...Lettered

2016-17 SEASON

Played all 34 games, including six starts...Averaged 7.5 points, 1.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds...Shot 43.9 percent from the field, 49.5 percent from 3-point range and 71.4 percent from the free-throw line...Made collegiate debut at UNCG (11/11/16)...Reached double figures in scoring in 11 games...Tallied 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, vs. Yale (11/20/16)...Scored a career-high 20 points, including 5-6 from 3-point range, against Grambling State (11/22/16)...Recorded 13 points and a career-best four assists vs. East Carolina (12/6/16)...Tallied 13 points, including three 3-pointers, vs. Robert Morris (12/17/16)...Scored a game-high 17 points in a season-high 29 minutes at California (12/21/16)...Scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, vs. Florida State (12/31/16)...Made first collegiate start at Pitt (1/4/17)...Had eight points and four rebounds at Boston College (1/18/17)...Scored team-high 14 points at Syracuse (2/4/17)...Recorded 12 points at Virginia Tech (2/12/17)...Tallied 19 points and matched a career high with five 3-pointers at NC State (2/25/17)...Scored a game-high 17 points, including five 3-pointers vs. North Carolina (2/27/17)...Recorded career highs in rebounds (6) and assists (4) vs. North Carolina (2/27/17)...Matched career high with 20 points against Pitt (3/8/17) in ACC Tournament...Lettered

HIGH SCHOOL

Earned four varsity letters at Lawrence Central High School from 2013-16...Named Mr. Basketball for Indiana after averaging 23.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 2015-16...Participated in the McDonald's High School All-American game, scoring seven points and adding two assists in 12 minutes of action...Finished second in the Powerade Jamfest 3-point contest and made the finals in the dunk contest...Won the Marines Boys 3-point championship as part of the American Family Insurance Slam & 3-Point Championships...Averaged 19.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists during his junior season in 2014-15...Named a Junior Indiana All-Star (core team), IBCA Subway Underclassman All-State, All-Conference, All-County and county runner-up player of the year in 2014-15...Tallied 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game as a sophomore in 2013-14...Earned All-County and all-Conference honors in 2013-14...Registered 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game as a freshman in 2012-13...Named to the All-County and All-Conference teams in 2012-13...Earned Academic Honors Diploma from Lawrence Central in 2016

PERSONAL

Kyle Joseph Guy...Born in Indianapolis, Ind....Parents are Katy and Tim Fitzgerald (mother and stepfather) and Joe and Amy Guy (father and stepmother)...Has three brothers, Brady, Colin and Bennett, and two sisters, Tatum and Madison...Father, Joe Guy, played football and participated in track from 1995-96 at the University of Cincinnati...Father and Uncle served in the Iraqi Freedom War...Uncle ran cross country from 1996-2000 at DePauw University...Great Grandfather served as commissioner for the Indiana High School Athletic Association and was inducted into both the football and basketball Indiana High School halls of fame...Enjoys spending time with family and friends...Chose Virginia because of head coach Tony Bennett and the staff, and for the atmosphere and education...Career goals are to play basketball professionally and coach...Mentors youth, works basketball camps, teaches private basketball lessons and reads to children in elementary schools...Chose Virginia over Butler, California, Colorado, Indiana, Indiana State, Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, NC State, Northwestern, Mississippi, Purdue and Xavier...American studies major