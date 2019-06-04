Ky Bowman: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-2

Weight: 181

Position: PG

College: Boston College

Age: 21

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 19.0

RPG: 7.5

APG: 4.0

BLK: 0.6

STL: 1.4

Player Bio

Courtesy of Boston College Athletics

AS A SOPHOMORE (2017-18):

All-ACC Honorable Mention selection...ACC All-Tournament Second Team pick...Third Team All-ACC honoree by the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association (ACSMA)...United States Basketball Writers Association All-District 1 team...Became BC’s 43rd member of the 1,000 point club on March 6 (second half layup vs. Georgia Tech)...Achieved the career scoring milestone in 64 career games - tying for the ninth-fastest in program history...Only player in the country to average at least 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists...First player to post those averages since National Player of the Year Denzel Valentine of Michigan State in 2015-16...ACC Player of the Week (Dec. 11) after near triple-double in win over top-ranked Duke: 30 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists...Named to the Hall of Fame Tipoff All-Tournament team

Scored in double-figures in 33 of 35 games; scored 20 or more points on 12 occasions...Six double-doubles in points and rebounds - most by a point guard in the ACC in 2017-18...Registered 19 points, a career-best 13 rebounds, five assists, and two steals in home win over Florida State...Near triple-double at home versus Virginia Tech: 22 points, nine rebounds, eight assists...Tallied 24 points, 12 boards, six assists, and three steals in home win over #25 Miami...Registered 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in an opening round win over Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament...Led BC with 24 points in the second round win over N.C. State at the ACC Tournament

AS A FRESHMAN (2016-17):

Named to the All-ACC Freshman Team...Played in all 32 games with 29 starts - including all 18 ACC games...Averaged 17.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists in ACC action...One of just five freshman in the country with three 30-point games...Ranked third in ACC history with three 30-point games as a freshman...Led all ACC freshman in field goal percentage (.482), 3-point percentage (.472) and 3-pointers made (2.83)...Averaged 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in seven games against ranked opponents...Two-time ACC Freshman of the Week (Dec. 26; Jan. 2)...Recorded a season-high 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals against Fairfield...Posted 33 points and four assists vs. North Carolina; went 13-for-19 from the floor and 7-for-9 from deep...Tallied 30 points, nine assists and five rebounds against Syracuse, going 7-for-8 from 3-point land...Registered two double-doubles in points in rebounds: 24 points and 11 rebounds at Florida State; 17 points and 10 boards at Virginia Tech...Poured in 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Notre Dame...Scored 19 points at Duke

AS A PREP:

Earned North Carolina All-State honors as a senior after averaging 23.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.4 steals...Named the 2016 Sun Journal Boys Basketball Player of the Year...Scored 1,813 points in four seasons for Havelock H.S., averaging 24.1 ppg over his last three years Led Havelock to the fourth round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs after posting a perfect record in conference play and winning the Coastal 3A regular season and conference titles...Scored 21 points and was named North Carolina's Most Valuable Player at the Carolina's All-Star Basketball Classic...Recorded 43 points and 10 rebounds in the final game of his high school career...Originally committed to North Carolina to play football as a wide receiver in 2014.