Kelan Martin: 2018 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-7

Weight: 220

Position: SF

College: Butler

Age: 22

2017-2018 Season Stats

PPG: 21.2

RPG: 6.3

APG: 2.0

BLK: 0.5

STL: 0.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of Butler Athletics

CAREER OVERVIEW: He and teammate Tyler Wideman became the first class in Butler history to win at least one NCAA Tournament game in each of their four seasons...2017-18 Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American...2017-18 NABC and USBWA All-District Team...His 2,047 career points are second on Butler's all-time scoring list...Fourth on Butler's career list with 224 three-pointers...Unanimous All-BIG EAST First Team selection in 2017-18...Second-Team All-BIG EAST selection in both 2015-16 and 2016-17...Finalist for the Julius Erving Award (presented annually to the nation's top small forward) in both his junior and senior seasons

AS A SENIOR (2017-18): Unanimous All-BIG EAST First Team selection by the league's head coaches...Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American...NABC All-District Team as well as USBWA All-District Team...finalist for the Julius Erving Award for the second straight season (presented annually to the nation's top small forward)...averaged 23.6 points per game in BIG EAST play (18 games), which led the BIG EAST and was the highest BIG EAST mark since Doug McDermott averaged 27.7 points per game in 2013-14...his overall scoring average of 21.2 points per game was second in the BIG EAST and 22nd nationally...his 743 points are the second-most in Butler single-season history (trailing only Darin Archbold's 770 from the 1991-92 season)...had four 30-point games, 21 games with 20 or more points, and five double-doubles...led the team in scoring in 24 games...scored in double figures in 33 of the team's 35 games...started all 35 games...posted a career-high 37 points in the win over Marquette, Jan. 12, the most by a Butler player since 1998...named to Watch Lists for several national awards: Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy and the Lute Olson Award...Lute Olson Award and Oscar Robertson Award National Player of the Week following his performances in wins at Georgetown Dec. 27 and No. 1 Villanova Dec. 30...three-time BIG EAST Player of the Week (Nov. 13, Jan. 2, Jan. 15)...hit the game-winner in a pair of overtime wins: vs. Ohio State as part of the PK80 event Nov. 26 and at Georgetown Dec. 27...hit eight three-pointers at Villanova Feb. 10, which is tied for fourth in Butler single-game history...made six or more three-pointers in three games...additional 30-point games included 34 vs. Xavier, Feb. 6, 30 points at Villanova Feb. 10, and 35 points at Seton Hall, March 3...had double-figure rebounds in five games, highlighted by a career-high 14 boards against Princeton Nov. 12...led Butler in rebounding in 15 contests...had a career-best seven assists vs. Western Illinois Dec. 21...had four steals against Ohio State Nov. 26...averaged 6.3 rebounds per game, which was ninth in the BIG EAST and led the team...his average of 2.7 three-pointers per game (95 total) was sixth in the BIG EAST...his 95 three-pointers are tied for eighth on Butler's single-season list...shot 84 percent at the free throw line, good for eighth in the conference...his 35.7 minutes per game were third in the BIG EAST...58 of his 95 three-pointers came in the team's 18 BIG EAST games as his three-point percentage improved to .426.

AS A JUNIOR (2016-17): All-BIG EAST Second Team selection by the league's coaches...led Butler in both scoring (16.0 points per game) and rebounding (5.8 rebounds per game)...his 544 points were the seventh-most for a junior in Butler single-season history...shot 43 percent from the field, including 35 percent from three-point range...his 64 three-pointers were second on the team...made a team-best 120 free throws, shooting .784 from the line...scored in double figures in 31 of the team's 34 games, leading the team in scoring in 15 contests...led the team in rebounding 16 times...had 10 games of 20 or more points...had two double-doubles (at Georgetown 1/7/17 and at Seton Hall 1/25/17)...selected as one of 10 finalists for the Julius Erving Award (nation's top small forward)...Midseason Watch List for the Oscar Robertson Award and John Wooden Award...became the 39th Butler player to score 1,000 career points (against Providence, 1/1/17)...scored a game-high 28 points in the 12/19/16 win over Indiana in the Crossroads Classic...earned Lute Olson Award National Player of the Week and BIG EAST Player of the Week for that performance...one of two times that he received BIG EAST weekly honors (also 2/22/17 after leading Butler to road wins at Villanova and Xavier)...had a season-best 30 points in the 12/3/16 win over Central Arkansas...named to the Las Vegas Invitational All-Tournament Team as the Bulldogs won the championship with wins over Vanderbilt and Arizona...BIG EAST ranks: scoring (16.0, eighth), rebounding (5.8, ninth), free throw percentage (.784, tenth), and three-point field goals (1.9 per game, 15th).

AS A SOPHOMORE (2015-16): Second-Team All-BIG EAST selection...twice named the BIG EAST Player of the Week (Dec. 14 and Feb. 8)...named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll twice...played in all 33 games...started 14 games, including 13 of the last 14 games of the season...finished second on the team in scoring at 15.7 points per game...scored in double figures in 26 games...finished seventh in the BIG EAST in scoring...his average increased to a team-best 17.6 points per game in BIG EAST play...scored 35 points against Georgetown 2/2/16, which was the third-highest scoring game in the BIG EAST for the season...averaged 28.3 minutes per game...led the team and finished eighth in the BIG EAST in rebounding at 6.8 rebounds per game...had eight double-doubles on the season, including three straight early in BIG EAST play (vs. St. John's, 1/16/16; at Providence, 1/19/16; at Creighton, 1/23/16)...shot 45 percent from the field, 38 percent from behind the arc, and 76 percent at the free throw line...had 10 games with 20 or more points...led the team in scoring in 14 games...paced the team in rebounds 14 times...had 10+ rebounds in eight games...his first career double-double came in the season opener against The Citadel...had 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting against Indiana State 12/5/15...had 25 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Tennessee 12/12/15...had 27 points at Marquette 1/30/16...in Butler's NCAA Tournament win over Texas Tech 3/17/16, Martin was scoreless for the first 31 minutes of the game before scoring eight points in 51 seconds to turn a tie game into an eight-point Butler lead; he finished with 11 points in the 71-61 win.

AS A FRESHMAN (2014-15): Named BIG EAST Rookie of the Week on March 9...played in all 34 games, coming off the bench in each contest...averaged 7.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game...shot 41 percent from the field...scored in double figures 11 times...scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 18 minutes against Loyola (Md.) 11/22/14, highs for his freshman season...shared the team scoring lead with 17 points in 17 minutes in the win against #5 North Carolina at the Battle 4 Atlantis 11/26/14...had 17 points against Kennesaw State 12/8/14...scored 14 points at Providence 3/7/15...played 10+ minutes in 30 of the team's 34 games as a freshman.

PRIOR TO BUTLER: First-Team All-State forward at Ballard High School in Louisville, Ky...named to the Kentucky All-Star Team for the annual summer Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series following his senior season...named a finalist for Kentucky “Mr. Basketball” honors...averaged 22.8 points and 8.7 rebounds as a senior at Ballard...shot 37 percent from three-point range...finished third on Ballard’s all-time list for scoring (2,151 points)...had 1,011 rebounds, 173 steals, 160 assists and 153 blocked shots during stellar prep career...scored a season-high 36 points against Doss as a senior...posted a career-high 37 points against Central as a junior...scored 30 or more points seven times during prep career...had 20 or more points in 21 games in final prep season...had 18 rebounds against Trinity as a senior and against Central as a junior...averaged 19.1 points and 10.2 rebounds as a junior, while helping Ballard to a state runner-up finish...named Second-Team All-State and chosen to the Kentucky Junior All-Star Team in 2012-13...High School Coach: Chris Renner.

PERSONAL: Born August 3, 1995...son of Kenneth and Kristie Martin...Sports media major.