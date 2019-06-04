Juwan Morgan: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-8

Weight: 232

Position: PF

College: Indiana

Age: 22

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 15.5

RPG: 8.2

APG: 1.9

BLK: 1.5

STL: 1.2

Player Bio

Courtesy of Indiana Athletics

Thomas and Sarah Cooney Basketball Scholarship recipient...Joined Georgia’s top-10 leaders in career blocks during the 2018-19 season finale against Missouri. Wrapped up with 123 swats in his first two seasons in Athens, No. 8 all-time for the Bulldogs and 179 shy of the school record of 302 by Lavon Mercer from 10776-80. FYI, his dad, Charles, is No. 2 on that list with 247 blocks.

2018-19 (Senior)

9th in B1G in Scoring...5th in B1G in rebounds...7th in B1G in FG%...7th in B1G in Blocks...Team Captain...USBWA Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week (12/17, 2nd time in his career)...Big Ten Player of the Week (12/17 & 3/11 - 3 times in his career)...Third Team All-Big Ten (Media)...Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches)...24th in IU career in scoring (1,374)...8th in IU career in blocked shots (138)...T4th in IU career in field goal percentage (56.2)...10th in IU career in rebounds (757)

Only player to start all 35 games... averaged 15.5 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds... had a team-high 54 blocks and 41 steals... finished sixth in the Big Ten with 8 double-doubles... had 13 points and 16 rebounds against Loyola in a closed scrimmage... had 9 points, 8 boards, 3 assists and 2 blocked shots against Chicago State... had his 10th career double-double against Montana State with 14 points and 11 rebounds... added 4 assists in just 22 minutes... had 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and a block against Marquette... had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, all in second half, at Arkansas... had his 11th career double-double and second of the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds against UTA... also had 4 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals against UTA... notched his 12th career double-double with a 31-point, 10-board effort against UC Davis... tied his career-high in field goals made (13) and established a career best with 5 long distance calls... had 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals at Duke ... had 13th career double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds against Northwestern... also had 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots... had 10 points, 6 boards and a block at Penn State... finished with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks against Louisville... had a career-high and broke his own Crossroads Classic record with 35 points against Butler... made 12 of 14 FG, 4 of 6 from 3-point range and knocked down all 7 of his FTs... had 3 boards, 2 steals and 2 blocks... had 10 points, 5 boards, 4 assists, a block and a steal against Central Arkansas... posted just the second triple-double in IU history with 10 points, 10 rebounds and career-high 10 assists against Jacksonville... first IU non-guard to post 10 or more assists in school history... notched his sixth double-double of the season and 15th in his career with 15 points and 10 boards against Illinois... tied a career-high with 4 steals... had 25 points and 8 boards at Michigan... had 14 points and 8 boards at Maryland... added 2 steals... had 17 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocked shots against Nebraska... had 14 points, 6 boards, 5 assists, 3 blocks and steals at Purdue... had his 7th double-double of the season with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists at Northwestern... had 16 points, 12 boards and 4 blocked shots against Michigan... it was his 8th double-double of the season... had 15 points and 7 rebounds at Rutgers... added 2 blocks and 3 steals... left Michigan State game with a left shoulder injury... played 13 minutes and had 5 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists... had 17 points and 4 rebounds against Iowa... had 3 points and a career-high 14 boards against Ohio State... had 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and 4 blocks against Minnesota... added 9 points, 11 boards and a blocked shot against Purdue....had 15 points, 3 steals and a career-high 6 blocked shots... had a career-high 15 rebounds against Wisconsin... added 9 points, 3 assists and 2 blocked shots... converted game-winning conventional three-point play with 1:46 left against Michigan State... had 7 points, 11 boards, 4 assists and 3 steals... enjoyed a huge game at Illinois with 20 points, 9 boards and a block... made his first 10 field goals on Senior Day against Rutgers... finished with 25 points and 7 boards... earned Big Ten Co-Player of the Week for his efforts against Illinois and Rutgers... had 12 points and 7 boards against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament... led Hoosiers with 28 points and 8 rebounds against St. Francis in the opening round of the NIT... had 15 points and 7 rebounds against Arkansas in the 2nd round of the NIT... had 21 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks against Wichita State.

2017-18 (Junior)

USBWA All-District, NABC Second Team All-District, Second Team All-Big Ten...Named All-Tournament at the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic...Averaged 12.5 points an 6.5 rebounds and shot 62.5% from the floor during the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic...Set new Crossroads Classic record with 34 points against Notre Dame...NCAA.com and NBC Sports.com National Player of the Week (12/18)...Big Ten Player of the Week (12/18)...Big Ten 9th in B1G in scoring...8th in B1G in rebounds...6th in B1G in FG%...7th in B1G in blocked shots...4th in B1G in offensive rebounds

Named USBWA All-District and second team All-Big Ten...most improved player in the Big Ten... improved his overall scoring by 8.8 points and his Big Ten output by 10.6 points... started 30 games and averaged 16.5 points overall and 7.4 rebounds... shot 57.9% from the field... added 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals... in Big Ten play, he averaged 17.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks... shot 37.8% from three-point range in Big Ten action and 41.2% from long range in February... averaged 18.4 points in December, 17.8 points in January and 17.6 points in February... had his second career double-double with 15 points and 10 boards against USF... had career-high four blocks... had 28 points against ASU... had eight rebounds and was 10 of 10 from the FT line... contributed 14 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals against Duke... notched 24 points and added eight boards at Michigan... had 15 points, 10 boards and two steals against Iowa... had 17 points and nine boards against Louisville... recorded a career-effort with a Crossroads Classic record 34 points and tied his career-high with 11 rebounds... made 13 of 17 field goals... had 14 straight points at end of regulation and start of OT... scored game-winning dunk with 8.6 seconds left... had his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and a career-high 12 rebounds against Fort Wayne... had 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and three steals against Youngstown State... scored 17 points and added four rebounds and a season-high four steals against Wisconsin... had fifth double-double of season with 20 points and 12 boards against Minnesota... had career-high four blocked shots... notched sixth double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds against Penn State... missed most of first half due to foul trouble against Northwestern... had eight points, five boards and two assists... missed final 22 minutes of Michigan State game with an ankle injury... had 25 points, five boards, four assists, two steals and two blocks against Maryland... established a new Big Ten career-high with 28 points making 12 of 14 FG... had eight boards and three assists... had 24 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots against Purdue... finished with 15 points and six rebounds at Ohio State... had seventh double-double of the season with 23 points and 11 rebounds against Michigan State... led the Hoosiers with 24 points, eight rebounds and two blocks at Rutgers... had 19 points, nine rebounds, a career-high five assists and two steals against Minnesota... had eighth double-double of the season, 14 points and 10 rebounds... added three assists, four steals and career-high five blocked shots vs. Illinois... scored potential go-ahead basket against Ohio State with 7.6 seconds remaining... finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and three steals against the Buckeyes... had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists against Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament.

2016-17 (Sophomore)

Appeared in 32 games, making 20 starts ... averaged 7.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game ... also added 34 assists, 29 blocked shots (tied for most on team) and 19 steals ... shot 54.8 percent from the floor (86-of-157) ... connected at a 73.9 percent clip at the free throw line (65-of-88) ... scored in double figures on nine occasions ... had four games with 10-plus rebounds ... dropped in six points to go along with 10 boards, one steal, and four assists in 26 minutes in the win over Kansas ... recorded seven points, seven rebounds and three assists against UMass Lowell ... drained a season high 18 points while shooting 8-of-8 from the field with 10 rebounds and one block against SIU Edwardsville ... finished with 11 points against Southeast Missouri ... scored six points along with seven rebounds, one block, and a steal against Houston Baptist ... over a 3-game span from Dec. 2-10, he made 14 straight field goals ... grabbed a season high four blocks with 10 rebounds and six points against Butler ... tallied 12 points and seven rebounds against Wisconsin ... in 18 minutes against Rutgers, he scored seven points, grabbed three rebounds and blocked three shots ... dropped in seven points while shooting 3-of-4 along with six rebounds and a steal against Purdue ... knocked down 11 points while grabbing five rebounds against Michigan ... was 7-of-7 at the free throw line on his way to 14 ponts at Minnesota ... hauled in 11 rebounds to go along with seven points and two steals at Purdue ... helped the Hoosiers to a win at Ohio State with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots ... totaled nine points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots against Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament ... logged 14 points and seven rebounds against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament ... closed the year with 14 points and six rebounds at Georgia Tech in the NIT.

2015-16 (Freshman)

Played in 30 games off the bench ... averaged 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds ... increased his output during Big Ten play, playing in all 18 conference games ... averaged 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game ... shot 5-of-10 from the 3-point line and 20-of-26 (76.9) from the free throw line for the season ... played 11 minutes and scored his first collegiate points against St. John’s at the Maui Invitational ... opened Big Ten play with two points and three rebounds at Rutgers ... added two points and four rebounds in the win over Ohio State ... registered seven points and two rebounds against Northwestern, and made his first 3-point field goal ... dropped in a season-high 12 points while also hauling in five rebounds in 11 minutes against Nebraska ... played 17 minutes and scored three points to go with four rebounds at Illinois ... went for five points and five rebounds at Iowa, including a pair of free throws to give the Hoosiers the lead for good in the second half ... closed the regular season with six points and four rebounds against Maryland ... in his NCAA Tournament debut, he scored six points, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals against Chattanooga ... pulled down two rebounds in the win over Kentucky in the Round of 32 ... played 13 minutes and added four points and three rebounds against North Carolina in the Regional Semifinal of the NCAA Tournament.

Prep/Personal

Morgan played at Waynesville (Mo.) High School and head coach Chris Pilz ... ranked No. 89 by 247Sports Composite, No. 98 nationally by Scout.com and No. 105 nationally by Rivals.com ...consistently ranked as one of the top 20 power forwards in his recruiting class ... named a finalist for Mr. Basketball in the state of Missouri ... picked up conference player of the year honors as a senior ... averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks this past season... nominated for the McDonald's All-American game ... played in the Derby Festival Basketball Classic and had 12 points and six rebounds... averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds as a junior ... guided his team to a No. 1 ranking in the largest class in the state ... garnered all-state honors from the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association as a junior ... named first team all-state by the Missouri sportswriters and broadcasters ... playing for MoKan Elite on the AAU circuit, he posted 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 73 percent from the floor in EYBL action ... also added 31 steals and 26 blocked shots in 21 EYBL games ... majoring in Sport Communication ... parents are Darren and Lynn... born April 17, 1997.