Justin Wright-Foreman: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190

Position: PG/SG

College: Hofstra

Age: 21

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 27.1

RPG: 4.0

APG: 2.9

BLK: 0.2

STL: 0.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of Hofstra Athletics

Finished his career second all-time at Hofstra in scoring with 2,327 points and second all-time in three-pointers with 277...Point total ranks fifth all-time in Colonial Athletic Association history and three-point total ranks 10th all-time in CAA history...948 points scored as a senior are both a Hofstra and CAA single season record, breaking the Hofstra mark of 908 by Rich Laurel in 1976-77 and the CAA mark of 903 by David Robinson of Navy in 1986-87...Closed career by scoring in double figures in 88 consecutive games, the seventh longest streak in the history of NCAA Division I...Only eighth All-American in program history and just the fourth to earn that distinction twice.

2018-19: CAA Player of the Year...All-CAA First Team...CAA Championship All-Tournament Team...USBWA District II Player of the Year...Selected for CAA team at the 2019 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship and named MVP after Team Colonial captured the title...Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American...Eastern College Athletic Conference Player of the Year...All-ECAC First Team...Senior CLASS Award Second-Team All-American...Earned most-ever MBWA weekly awards in one season for a Division I player...Earned most career MBWA weekly awards across all divisions...Seven CAA Player of the Week Awards are believed to be the most in a single season in CAA history (since 1985-86)...Participated in the CP3 (Chris Paul) Elite Guard Camp this past August...Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Player of the Year...Preseason All-CAA First Team...CAA Player of the Week on November 19...CAA Player of the Week on November 26...Lute Olson Award Watch List (11/26)...Senior CLASS Award Candidate (11/30)...Met Basketball Writers Association Player of the Week on Week on December 4...CAA Player of the Week on December 10...Lou Henson National Player of the Week on December 10...CAA Player of the Week on December 31...USBWA/Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on January 2...Buzzer beater to beat Northeastern was #2 on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top Plays on January 5...CAA Player of the Week on January 7...Lute Olson Award Mid-Season Watch List..MBWA Player of the Week on January 15...Sporting News Midseason All-American Honorable Mention...Named a finalist for the Jerry West Award...Named a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award...CAA Player of the Week on February 11...Lou Henson National Player of the Week on February 11...MBWA Player of the Week on February 13…Averaged 27.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game...Was first on the team in scoring, second in assists and steals and four in rebounds...Ranked first in the CAA in scoring and second nationally...Was 21st nationally in three-point field goal percentage and 38th nationally in three-point field goals made per game...Also ranked 31st in the nation in free throw percentage...In other CAA rankings was ninth in field goal percentage, 13th in assists, third in free throw percentage, third in three-point field goal percentage, second in three-point field goals, 15th in assist/turnover ratio, and first in minutes played...Shot 51% from the field, 43% from three-point range and 86% from the free throw line...Drained a school-record 110 three-pointers...Scored 20 or more points 28 times, 30 or more points 12 times and 40 or more points three times...Led Hofstra in scoring 29 times, led the team in assists 11 times and led the Pride in steals six times...Tallied five or more assists seven times and had five or more three-pointers in seven games...Scored a school-record 48 points in win over William & Mary...had 42 points at home against Northeastern and versus Delaware in CAA semifinals...Had first 30-point game of the season with 34 at Marshall...Scored 37 points against Cal State Fullerton...Tallied 37 points at William & Mary...Poured in 33 points at home versus James Madison...Had five or rebounds 17 times...Pulled down a season-best seven rebounds five times...Had seven assists versus North Carolina A&T and six against VCU and Rider...Had two or more steals 10 times, including three versus North Carolina A&T...Averaged 37.8 minutes per game...

2017-18: CAA Player of the Year...ECAC Player of the Year...Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American...All-CAA First Team selection...All-ECAC First Team pick...All-NABC All-District 10 First Team honoree...Lou Henson Award Watch List...Gildan Charleston Classic All-Tournament Team...CAA Player of the Week on December 11, December 18 and January 15...MBWA Player of the Week on December 12 and January 16...Played in and started all 31 games...Led Hofstra, the CAA and ranked fifth nationally in scoring with an average of 24.4 points per game...Also had averages of 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game...Contributed 25 steals and seven blocked shots...Led the team in assists and ranked second in steals and third in rebounds...Shot 45% from the field and 37% from three-point range...Drained a team-best 96 three-pointers, which ranks as the second-most in a single season in program history...Led Hofstra in scoring 24 times and in assists 15 times...Scored 20 or more points 24 times and had seven games of at least 30 points...Opened the season with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists against Army West Point (November 10)...Had back-to-back 30 point games with 30 points at Rider on December 9 and 33 points at Stony Brook on December 12...Poured in 39 points against Elon on January 7...Contributed 35 points, six assists and five rebounds in a road win at Towson on January 11...Had 32 points, six assists and five rebounds against Drexel on February 17...Had five or more assists 10 times...Tallied multiple steals seven times...Led the CAA with 24.9 points per game in conference action...Averaged a team-high 37.8 minutes per game...CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll...

2016-17: Second Team All-CAA selection…Named to NABC All-District 10 First Team…All-Met Second Team pick by the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association…Two-time CAA Player of the Week…Played in all 32 games, starting 17…Led Hofstra in scoring at 18.1 points per game…Was one of the most improved players in the nation with an improvement of 16.5 ppg, going from 1.6 ppg last season to 18.1 ppg…Also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game…Shot 49.3 percent from the field…Was second on the team in three-pointers with 67 and shot 37.2 percent from beyond the arc…Ranked third in the CAA in scoring…Scored in double-figures in 26 games, including four 30-point performances…Poured in a career-high 35 points at William & Mary on Feb. 23…Had 30-point games versus William & May (Jan. 2), Northeastern (Jan. 21) and Drexel (Jan. 26)…Scored in double-figures in 22 consecutive games to end the season…Set career-bests in rebounds with eight against Stony Brook (Dec. 13) and William & Mary (Jan. 2)…Had four assists on four different occasions…Picked up three steals versus Northeastern on Jan. 21…Averaged 23.2 points per game in CAA action, which was tops in the league… CAA Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll…Averaged 28.3 minutes per game…

2015-16: Played in 27 games...Averaged 1.6 points and 0.3 rebounds per game...Scored a season-high nine points against Molloy on Nov. 16...Scored four points on three occasions including against South Carolina on Nov. 22...Had two rebounds versus South Carolina...Posted four steals on the season...Blocked three shots on the year...Averaged 1.2 points in conference play...Averaged 4.1 minutes per game.

High School/Personal: Lettered in basketball at the High School for Construction in South Ozone Park, New York…Helped lead Construction to PSAL Queens borough championships in each of his two seasons…Named to All-New York City First Team by the Daily News and MSG Varsity…Second Team All-New York State selection as a senior…Averaged 23.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as a senior and was the fifth leading scorer in the PSAL…Averaged 21.6 points per game as a junior…Has three brothers…Lists LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as his favorite athletes and pasta as his favorite food…Names Denzel Washington as his favorite actor and “Success is a Choice” as his favorite book…Aspires to a career in professional basketball or on television…Rhetorical studies major and linguistics minor.