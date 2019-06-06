Josh Reaves: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-5

Weight: 214

Position: SG

College: Penn State

Age: 22

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 10.6

RPG: 5.0

APG: 2.9

BLK: 1.0

STL: 2.5

Player Bio

Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

AS A JUNIOR (2017-18)

Named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team with redshirt sophomore Mike Watkins marking the first time in Penn State's history it had two All-Defensive Team honorees in the same season...Leads the Big Ten in total steals (74-No. 10 nationally) and steals per game average (2.18-No. 15 nationally)...Second on team with 107 assists and tied Big Ten career best (6) vs. Ohio State (2/15). Tied game-high (5) at Purdue...Seventh on PSU career steals list with 170 and with 74, for seventh on the Nittany Lion single-season chart...One of the best field goal percentages on team in five NIT games at 58.1 (17-30) and averaging 13.4 points per game...Points at Marquette came off a 3-point dagger from right baseline in fourth quarter. Had three of five assists in period..."Quiet" 18 points at Notre Dame (5-9 FG, 3-6 3FG), tie for game-best rebounds with nine, three assists and three steals...Registered second career double-double with 11 rebounds/game-best 19 points vs. Temple going 7-10 and 4-6 3FG...Dunked game-winner after great cut through lane and assist from Carr in final 3.1 vs. Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament...Scored in double digits with 15 points in Big Ten Tournament opener vs. Northwestern. Added team-best eight boards...Scored all eight points vs. Michigan in second half and had seven rebounds for game...Tied for game-high three steals...Threw full-court pass to Tony Carr for end half layup vs. OSU for #BTNstandout and ESPN SportsCenter play of the day...Scored eight of his 10 points at Illinois in second half with three rebounds, an assist and a steal vs. Illini...One-handed jam vs. Hawkeyes was No. 5 play on ESPN’s SportsCenter and No. 1 dunk of week on Big Ten Network...Tied then career-best with five steals at Michigan State, four in first half. Had team-best seven rebounds...Scored 15 points off the bench on 6-8 shooting with four steals and four rebounds on his stat line vs. Rutgers...Contributed 10 points off the bench and had three rebounds and an assist at Ohio State...Returned to action at Ohio State (4 games missed: Indiana, Nebraska, Minnesota and Northwestern (1/20))...Connected on three 3-pointers for nine points and had six assists (no turnovers) with four rebounds at Maryland...Recorded first career double-double with a career-best 13 rebounds and 10 points vs. Rider. Had a career-best eight assists and tied his career mark with five steals against Broncs...Scored 13 points and had a game-high four assists in front of friends and family at George Mason...One of five Nittany Lions to score in double figures vs. George Washington with 11, nine points in the first half...Assist leader against Wisconsin and had seven points and four blocks against the Badgers...In a minute (4:05 mark in the second half) vs. Wisconsin, Reaves made two free throws, blocked two shots, grabbed an offensive rebound on the other end and dunked the ball to bring Penn State within six points...Contributed eight points and three assists and was a force on the defensive end at Iowa. Had two critical steals...Returned to starting lineup vs. Pittsburgh and had 10 points including two 3-pointers, five rebounds and three steals...Had double figures in points with 12 against Montana, then missed next game vs. Columbia with ankle injury...Posted double figures against Fairleigh Dickinson with 17 with four assists, four steals and game-high nine rebounds...Scored 15 points, including career-best 7-8 FT, in opener against Campbell with eight rebounds and three steals.

AS A SOPHOMORE (2016-17)

Missed the first five games of the season with a leg injury and started season vs. Colgate..Played in 28 games and started 23, earning a spot in the starting lineup vs. Pittsburgh and remained in starting rotation for rest of season...Ranked first in the Big Ten and 16th nationally in steals per game with 2.14...Had six games with double-figure scoring to bring his career total to 12 in two seasons...Led the team in scoring three times, topping the 20-point mark twice, first with a then-career best 22 points in the Big Ten opener vs. Northwestern (12/27) and then scored 25 in the conference regular-season finale at Iowa...His 10 field goals vs. the Hawkeyes marked the highest total for a Nittany Lion in 2016-17 as he went 10-12 from the field at Iowa with three triples and two free throws...Played well in all aspects of game at Iowa City with five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block...Had season-best six assists vs. Morgan State (12/21) and again vs. Michigan State...Had critical impact in victory over Michigan State in the Palestra (1/7) with six points, a season-high six assists and four rebounds...Ranked third on the team in 2016-17 with 59 assists and tied for third with 21 blocks...Picked up five steals vs. St. John's for a career-best, then tied that mark two other times, first in win over No. 24 ranked Minnesota and again vs. Purdue in the BJC...Connected on a career-best four three-pointers at Purdue (1/21)...Tied a career-high of eight rebounds from George Washington game (11/26) vs. Minnesota (1/14)...After missing games in November, rebounded in December with 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game average in six games that month

AS A FRESHMAN (2015-16)

Started 20 games of freshman season and saw action in 26...Missed six games with mono (1/13/16-2/3/16), making return vs. Indiana (2/6) and playing in each of the final nine games ... Nittany Lions were 5-4 after return from mono...Averaged 6.4 points per game on the season and 5.8 ppg in Big Ten play...Averaged 10.7 ppg over final three contests of regular season, adding five blocks and five steals ... Had a career-high 13 points in the win over Illinois (3/6)...Shot 78 percent from the free-throw line over the last five games of the regular season, hitting 14 of last 18 attempts...Finished second on the team in blocks with 23 and had multiple blocks in eight games on the season, including a Big Ten career-high three in win over Illinois (3/6)...Posted career-high 13 points and seven rebounds in double overtime win over Illinois (3/6), converting on five field goals...Did a little bit of everything against Northwestern (3/3), posting 11 points, five assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 29 minutes...Had solid night in win at Rutgers (2/20), posting then highs in points (12), field goals (4) and free throws (4-4)...Played 10 minutes in first game back from mono vs. Hoosiers, grabbing two rebounds...Shined when turning his defense (second on team in steals and blocks) into fast-break offense...Posted Big Ten-high four assists and three steals in win over Iowa (2/17/16)...Had nine points and four rebounds with two steals in win over Minnesota (1/5)...Averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists over the last five non-conference games...Tied then career-high scoring effort (10) in each of the last two non-conference games, vs. Colorado (12/22) and Kent State (12/23) in the Las Vegas Classic...Produced career highs in rebounds (10), assists (7) and steals (4) against Canisius (12/10), narrowly missing first career double-double with eight points...Knocked down first career 3-pointer in win over Eastern Michigan (12/5)

PRIOR TO PENN STATE

An ESPN four-star recruit, ranked 74th in the nation... The second-ranked player out of Virginia according to Scout...Played three seasons at Paul VI before transferring Oak Hill (Va.) for senior season...Won a state championship in the 2013-2014 season as a starter for Paul VI...A 2014 All-Met and all-state selection after helping lead PVI to the Alhambra Catholic championship where they beat DeMatha...Part of the 2014 WCAC champion and 2014 All-WCAC teams...Named a 2014 VISSA first-team all-state selection...Amassed a record of 80-22 throughout his first three years with PVI...Senior year transferred to Oak Hill Academy...Went 47-1 including a Bass Pro Shops Championship in 2015 where he posted 12 points, five rebounds, and five steals against his former school PVI in the second round...Captain as both a junior and senior...Helped lead Oak Hill Academy to a national #7 ranking by MaxPreps...With AAU squad "Team Takeover," averaged 10.9 ppg during the 2014 regular season and 9.4 overall...Shot 52 percent from the field.

PERSONAL

Born June 4, 1997 in Fairfax, Virginia...Full name is Joshua Alexander Reaves...Son of Liset Reaves...Older brother Michael Reaves was a defensive lineman at Shepherd University...Is studying criminology.