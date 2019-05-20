Josh Perkins: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190

Position: PG

College: Gonzaga

Age: 23

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 11.0

RPG: 2.7

APG: 6.3

BLK: 0.1

STL: 1.5

Player Bio

Courtesy of Gonzaga Athletics

REDSHIRT SENIOR (2018-19)

Appeared in 37 games…started in all…averaged 31.3 minutes per game…played all 40 minutes versus Washington…leads team in minutes per game…234 assists on the season…passed Matt Santangelo for all-time assists...712 career assists…third in the WCC for career assists...dished out 13 assists versus Creighton…21 points versus BYU on Senior Night in The Kennel…11.0 points per game…four blocks on the season…team-high 54 steals…two double-doubles on the season (19/11 versus Texas Southern and 13/13 versus Creighton)…first in the WCC with a 3.1 assist to turnover ratio…CBS Sports Top 100 (No. 49)…SB Nation Top 100 (No. 82)…Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watch List…Senior CLASS Award Candidate…WCC Player of the Week (Dec. 3)…Senior CLASS Award Finalist…Academic All-West Coast Conference…WCC Player of the Week (Feb. 25)…Bob Cousy Award Finalist…All-West Coast Conference First Team...Senior CLASS Award Second-Team All-American...DI-AAA Men’s Scholar Athlete.

REDSHIRT JUNIOR (2017-18)

Started all 37 games and played a team-high 1,216 minutes...scored in all 37 appearances...led the Zags in assists and steals with 5.3 dimes and 1.2 steals per game...recorded at least one assist in 36 games and collected at least one rebound in 36...scored in double figures in 28 games and averaged 2.3 points per game...dished out a career-best 196 assists on the season with a 2.5 assist to turnover ratio...recorded a double double at Loyola Marymount with 12 points and 10 assists...shot 43.9% from the field and 39.3% from three point land on the season...did not miss a shot against Incarnate Word, going 6-6 from the field and 4-4 from deep...earned NABC Second Team All-District 9 and WCC All-Academic team honors.

REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE (2016-17)

Chosen Preseason All-WCC … appeared in 38 games, starting the final 35 games of the season … averaged 8.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game … was second on the team with 63 three-pointers made … led all Bulldogs with at least 100 three-point attempts in three-point percentage at .399 (63- of-158) … finished in the top 10 in the WCC in assists per game and assists-to-turnover ratio and 13th in three-pointers made … made five three-pointers in a game twice, against Mississippi Valley State and at San Diego … scored a season-best 18 points against Bryant and Florida … scored in double-figures in six straight games from Nov. 18-Dec. 3 … had 16 points vs. Arizona in Los Angeles … dished out eight assists against Pepperdine and Santa Clara … scored 13 points in the National Championship game against North Carolina.

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN (2015-16)

Appeared and started in all 36 games … averaged 30.8 minutes per game … played a season-high 43 minutes at San Francisco … averaged 4.1 assists per game with 146 total assists … averaged 10.1 points per game … added 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game … reached double-digit scoring in 17 games … scored a season-high 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field at Santa Clara … scored 21 points at home against Saint Mary’s … scored 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting from three-point range versus Pepperdine … dished out a season-high nine assists at Portland … had eight assists against Saint Martin’s … made seven assists in four games … made four steals in season-opener against Northern Arizona and at San Francisco … pulled down six rebounds in six contests … was named to West Coast Conference All-Freshman team.

FRESHMAN (2014-15)

Played in five games before fracturing jaw against Georgia in the NIT Season Tip Off Classic at Madison Square Garden...Was not cleared to play the rest of the season...Averaged 5.0 points, 3.4 assists and 1.0 rebounds in five games played...Also tallied four steals...Scored 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting and grabbed a career-best three rebounds in win over St. Joseph’s at home...Scored eight points (2-3 3FG) and dished out six assists in season-opening win over Sacramento State...Had career-best seven assists in win over St. Thomas Aquinas.

HIGH SCHOOL

6-3, 186-pound point guard played at Huntington Prep in West Virginia during senior season after three years at hometown Regis High in Denver, Colo...10th-rated point guard by ESPN and the 56th-rated recruit overall in ESPN’s Top 100...14th-ranked point guard and 94th overall by 247sports....Ranked the No. 1 player in state of Colorado...As a senior, averaged 8.0 points, 5.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game handling the point guard duties...Helped Huntington Prep to No. 3 national ranking and Final Four with 29-5 record...As a junior, led the Colorado 5A ranks in scoring at 25.2 ppg, added 6.5 assists/game and went 202-for-274 from the free throw line for 74 percent for Regis...Led Regis to 21-5 overall mark and 10-1 in the Continental League...Helped Regis down Boulder 56-52 in the opening round of the Colorado 5A State Tournament, stopped Grand Junction 67-42 in the third round and lost to Eaglecrest 64-57 in the quarterfinals...Named Aurora Sentinel’s Co-Player of the Year and earned 5A All-State honors... As a sophomore he averaged 18.6 ppg, 5.2 assists and went 112-for-137 for 82 percent from the charity stripe...Also had offers from UCLA and Minnesota.