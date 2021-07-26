Jordan Schakel: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 200

Position: SG/SF

College: San Diego State

Age: 23

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 14.4

RPG: 4.4

APG: 1.0

BLK: 0.1

STL: 1.0

Player Bio

Courtesy of San Diego State Athletics

Is the 35th player in program history to score 1,000-career points and the fifth to make at least 200 3-pointers. Won four Mountain West Championships (two regular season & two tournament) and made two appearances in the NCAA tournament.

Completed his Aztec career ranked No. 1 in free throw percentage (.8698), No. 2 in 3-point field goal percentage (.4269), No. 3 in 3-point field goals (225), No. 5 in 3-point field goal attempts (527), No. 8 in conference victories (47), No. 9 in victories (90), No. 13 in games played (121), No. 19 in minutes (2,771), No. 20 in starts (75), No. T-30 in points (1,034)

On the program’s single-season list, at the end of his Aztec career, he ranked No. 6 (83 in 2020-21) & No. T-12 (71 in 2019-20) in 3-point field goals, No. 12 (180 in 2020-21) & No. 19 (163 in 2019-20) in 3-point field goal attempts, No. 5 (.4611 in 2020-21), No. 7 (.4355 in 2019-20) & No. 14 (.4150 in 2018-19) in 3-point field goal percentage and No. T-11 in victories.

As a Senior (2020-21 Season)

MW Rankings: 1st in 3-point field goals, 1st in 3-point percentage, 15th in scoring

NCAA Rankings: 3rd in 3-point field goal percentage, 12th in 3-point field goals, 17th in 3-point field goals per game, 51st in 3-point field goal attempt, 131st in points, 222nd in field goals, 263rd in minutes, 279th in field goal attempts, 303rd in points per game

Second-team All-Mountain West (coaches & media)… National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) second-team All-District 17… Mountain West All-Tournament Team… Mountain West Player of the Week (12/14 & 2/15)

One of two players who appeared and started in all 28 games… Averaged 14.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 29.1 minutes per game… Added 27 assists, 28 steals, and four blocks in 814:01 of action… Shot 130-of-275 (47.3 percent) from the floor, 81-of-180 (46.1 percent) from distance, and 59-of-65 (90.8 percent) from the line… His .461 3-point shooting percentage is the highest for a senior in Mountain West history… Against Nevada (3/12), in the Mountain West tournament semifinal, became the 35th player in program history to reach the 1,000-career point milestone… Versus San Jose State (2/10) became just the fifth player in program history to make 200 3-pointers in his career… Set career-highs with 28 points, including hitting a career-best eight 3-pointers versus Colorado State (1/4)... The eight threes vs. Colorado State were the most by an Aztec player since Chase Tapley had eight at Baylor on Nov. 15, 2011, tied for the second most in a game in school history and were the most by any player in the Mountain West in 2020-21… Hit at least one 3-pointer in each contest, multiple treys in 20 games (SDSU is 17-3 in those games), three or more in 16 times… Was the team’s leading scorer in 13-of-28 games and the Aztecs were 12-1 in those games… Scored in double figures 21 times (SDSU was 18-3 in those games), had 15+ points 15 times (SDSU was 14-1) & 20+ points five times (SDSU was 5-0)… Led the team in rebounds five times (SDSU was 5-0 in those games)… Equaled his career-best nine rebounds on three occasions vs. Colorado State (1/4), at UNLV (3/3) & vs. Nevada (3/12)… Nine defensive boards vs. Colorado State (1/4) matched his career-high… Totaled two offensive rebounds on six occasions equaling his career-best… Produced nine games with multiple steals, including a season-best three at Utah State (1/14) and vs. San Jose State (2/8)… Dished out multiple assists in seven games topped by a career-high four vs. Wyoming (1/28)… Fourteen times he went to the line at least twice and was perfect from the line, including a career-best 9-of-9 vs. San Jose State (2/8)…In the Mountain West tournament (3 games) he averaged 13.0 pts (14-of-26 field goals & 7-of-14 3-point field goals) & 6.0 rebounds in earning all-tournament honors… 90 career wins rank No. 9 the programs career-wins list… Saw a season-high 36:51 of action vs. Syracuse (3/19) in the 2021 NCAA tournament first round game.

As a Junior (2019-20)

MWC Rankings: 8th in three-point field goals

NCAA Rankings: 138th in three-point field goals, 160th in three-point field goals per game

Academic All-Mountain West... Aztec Scholar-Athlete... Named to the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational All-Tournament Team… A starter in 31-of-32 games… One-of-six players to appear in all 32 contests… Averaged 10.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game… Added 27 steals, 18 assists and two blocks in 850 minutes… Led the team in rebounds four times and in scoring three times… Established career-highs in nearly every statistical category… Led team in three-point field goal (43.6) and free throw percentage (92.7), ranked second in three pointers (71), third in steals and fourth in field goals (105) and rebounds (110)… Reached double figure scoring in 21-of-32 games… Scored at least 15 point in a game five times… Finished with a season and career-high 19 points at BYU (11/9)… At BYU made a season and career-high seven field goals… Hit multiple three pointers in 22-of-32 games and sank at least three in a game 14 times… Aztecs were 21-1 in games in which he drained more than one trey… Knocked down a career-best five threes at BYU (11/9) & at Air Force (3/5)… Made first 14-of-19 threes (73.7 percent) to open the season… 71-of-105 (67.6 percent) field goals were from the bonus distance… Attempted a season and career-high 10 three pointers vs. LIU (11/22) and at Air Force… Grabbed at least five rebounds in seven games, including a season and career-high 9 boards at New Mexico (1/29) and vs. UNLV (2/22)… Had blocks at San Diego (11/20) and at New Mexico… Among his career-high 25 steals for the year, recorded a season-best two in a game in nine times… Twice recorded two assists in a game, vs. Texas Southern (11/5) and at New Mexico… Played 30+ minutes nine times, including a season-high 34 minutes vs. Iowa (11/29) in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational.

As A Sophomore (2018-19 Season)

Academic All-Mountain West... Aztec Scholar-Athlete... Played in 28 games with 16 starting assignments… Averaged 7.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game… Dished out 30 assists, had 22 steals, blocked four shots and committed just 15 turnovers in 651 minutes (an average of one turnover every 43.4 minutes)… Shot .415 (44-of-106) from three-point range, highest on the team among those who had at least 100 attempts… His .841 free throw percentage (37-of-44) led the team… Twice led the team in scoring and three times in rebounding… Hit a three pointer in nine consecutive games (12-8-18 to 1-15-19) making a total of 18-of-44 (.410) over that span… 102 rebounds ranked fifth on the team… His .447 (63-of-141) field goal percentage ranked third on the team among those with at least 100 attempts … Nearly 70 percent of his field goals (44-of-63 (.698)) were from beyond the three-point line, which led the team… Scored a career-high 16 points on 3-of-4 shooting, including 3-of-3 from long range, and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line, and grabbed a then career-best seven rebounds against Texas Southern (11-14-18)… Made a career-high five field goals, on 5-of-7 shooting, scored 13 points and grabbed five boards versus Xavier (11-20-18)… Had four steals, third most in a game by a Mountain West player, led the team with 15 points and pulled down two rebounds against Jackson State (11-27-18)… At California (12-8-18), scored 14 points making a career-high four three-pointers in a career-high 37 minutes… Led the team with seven rebounds against Cal State Dominguez Hills (12-12-18) and added seven points… Had 12 points (4-of-7 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the three-point line) and led the team with a career-high eight rebounds and two assists against Brigham Young (12-22-18)… Dished out a season-best three assists against CSUN (1-1-19) and equaled that mark against Fresno State (3-6-19)… Pulled down seven rebounds and scored 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-6 from the line, against Wyoming (1-8-19)… Scored 10 points in 15 minutes making four-of-seven shots, including a pair of three pointers, and also added an assist and a steal… Led the team with six rebounds at UNLV (2-23-18) and added nine points on three three-pointers… Equaled a career-best with five field goals (5-of-6), including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, made both free throw attempts and led the team with 15 points at Utah State (2-26-19)… Made four three-pointers, equaling a career-high, in scoring 12 points and pulled down six boards against San Jose State (3-2-19)… In games in which he scored in double figures the Aztecs were 8-1.

As A Freshman (2017-18 Season)

Aztec Scholar-Athlete... Played in all 33 games, averaging 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.8 minutes... Added 19 assists and 12 steals, while committing just nine turnovers in 455 minutes... Made 27 three-pointers, the fourth-highest total on the team... Finished the season ranked 10th in the school's Division I record book after making 34.6 percent of his three-point attempts... Reached the double-digit scoring mark once during the year... Finished the campaign with a 26-game streak of committing one turnover or less, which covered 329 minutes... Recorded seven points and zero turnovers in his SDSU debut vs. San Diego Christian (11-10-17)... Played the most minutes off the bench (20), along with Jeremy Hemsley, and recorded his first career assist vs. Eastern Illinois (11-20-17)... Scored three points and grabbed three rebounds, but took two charges to help SDSU defeat Georgia (11-24-17)... Finished with six points, a career-high seven rebounds, a personal-best two assists and a career-high-tying one steal in 26 minutes vs. Washington State (11-26-17)... Made two three-pointers for six points and added five rebounds, and had career highs in assists (2) and steals (2) vs. San José State (1-9-18)... Tied his career high with two assists vs. Colorado State (1-24-18)... Exploded for 11 points in the first half before finishing with a career-high 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting (career-high four three-pointers), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 17 minutes vs. Wyoming (2-14-18).

High School

Tabbed as a four-star player by both ESPN and Scout, and the 137th player nationally on the Rivals 150, at the time of his signing... Won a school-record 118 games in his career and scored 1,607 points to rank 10th in school history... Guided the Knights to their first CIF State Open Division championship, a CIF Southern Section Open Division title and a Del Rey League crown as a senior... Pushed Bishop Montgomery to No. 1 in the CalHiSports rankings, and finished at No. 1 in the state and No. 3 in the nation, according to MaxPreps... Finished the season at No. 4 in the MaxPreps final rankings... Led BMHS to a 31-2 record in 2016-17... Earned Daily Breeze all-area first-team accolades, first-team all-CIF honors, all-Del Rey League plaudits and all-CIF-Southern Section Open Division recognition... Helped Bishop Montgomery to the Del Rey League championship and an appearance in the CIF State Open Division regional final as a junior... Averaged 18.1 points and 7.1 rebounds, and knocked down 81 three-pointers en route to Daily Breeze all-area first-team and all-CIF Southern Section Open Division accolades in his third season... Was a first-team all-CIF, all-state and all-Del Rey League selection as a sophomore, while guiding BMHS to a league title and a CIF Open Division championship... Helped the Knights to the 2013-14 Division IV state championship and Del Rey League title as a freshman... Was a second-team all-Del Rey League pick in `13-14... Scored 268 points his freshman season, which ranked fifth in program history.