Jon Elmore: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190

Position: PG

College: Marshall

Age: 23

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 20.3

RPG: 5.1

APG: 5.1

BLK: 0.5

STL: 1.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of Marshall Athletics

2017-18 (JUNIOR): A Lute Olson All-American … one of the finalists for the Lute Olson Player of the Year Award … NABC District 11 first team … earned All-Conference USA first team honors for the second consecutive year … the lone player in program history to be named to the first team in consecutive seasons … the lone player in MU history to be named to the league’s first team multiple times … C-USA Tournament MVP … collected his MVP award after leading Marshall to its first C-USA trophy in Herd history after he averaged 22.7 points, 8.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds during three games … first C-USA Tournament MVP in Marshall history … three-time C-USA Player of the Week (Nov. 13, Dec. 2 and Feb. 26) … first Herd player since James Kelly in 2016 to claim the honor three times in one season … named the Hal Greer Most Valuable Player by Herd coaches … made the league’s All-Academic team for the third consecutive season … the second student-athlete in program history (Austin Loop) to be named to the team in multiple seasons … preseason All-Conference USA … C-USA’s all-time leader in double-doubles from points and assists (17) … led the nation in triple-doubles (two) … the first Marshall player since Hassan Whiteside (2009-10) to collect multiple triple-doubles in one season … named the MVP of 13 games according to KenPom.com … became the first Herd player (one of five players since 1990-91) to average 22 points, six assists and five rebounds per game … one of two players (Oklahoma’s Trae Young) to be in the top 10 nationally in both points and assists per game … one of the nation’s leaders in points per game (22.7 ppg was ninth in the nation), (6.8 apg was No. 9 in the nation), total points (816 was fifth in the nation), total assists (244 was No. 7 in the nation), made field goals (243 was 31st in the nation) field goal attempts (281 was third in the nation), three-point field goals (98 was No. 30 in the nation), 3-point field goal attempts (275 was 20th in the nation), three-pointers per game (2.72 is No. 82 in the nation), free throws made (232 was No. 3 in the nation), free throw attempts (281 was third in the nation) and steals (58 was No. 68 in the nation)… broke the program records for points, assists, free throws and free throw attempts in a single season … no other player in Marshall history has finished in the top five in both points and assists for a single season … one of the program’s leaders in points per game (No. 16), field goals (11th), field goal attempts (No. 6), 3-pointers made (fourth), 3-point field goal attempts (No. 2), free throw percentage (No. 19) and steals (fifth) … among league records, Elmore was one of the top finishers in points scoring average (third), points (fifth), free throws (third), free throw attempts (fifth) and assists (third) … one of MU’s career leaders in points (1,888 is No. 4), 3-pointers (242 is third), free throws (518 is second) and assists (596 is No. 3) in just 96 career games … in C-USA, the junior is among the league leaders in pointers (ninth), scoring average (eighth), made free throws (third), assists (sixth) and assist average (6.24 is fourth) … the first player in league history to lead C-USA in both points and assists in consecutive years … one half of the first scoring duo since Hal Greer and Leo Byrd were on campus in 1957-58 to average 20 points in one season … Elmore and Mike D’Antoni are the only two players in Herd history to have multiple seasons in the top five in assists in a single season … collected eight double-doubles this season … the lone Marshall player to start and play in all 36 games this season … scored 38 points against Tennessee at Martin (Nov. 10) and dished out eight assists … the 38 points are tied for 20th in program history for the most points in a single game … reached 27 points at Morehead State (Nov. 16) … when he collected a double-double from 22 points and a career-high 13 assists against Concord (Nov. 26), he became the league’s all-time leader in career double-doubles from points and assists, passing Marquette’s Travis Diener … had a near triple-double from 32 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds at William & Mary (Nov. 29) … 13 of his 32 points came from free throws, which were a career-high and tied for No. 15 in school history for the most free throws in a single game … his 25 points and eight rebounds at Toledo (Dec. 9) helped give Marshall its first non-conference road win of the Dan D’Antoni era … collected his first career triple-double against Ohio (Dec. 16) from 10 assists, 10 rebounds and 20 points … from Nov. 22-Dec. 16, Elmore reached 20 points in six consecutive games, which is a career-high … collected 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists vs. EKU (Dec. 22) … reached 11 assists and 13 points in the league opener against Southern Miss (Dec. 28) … against Louisiana Tech (Dec. 30), he scored a game-high 32 points and pulled down nine rebounds … grabbed his second career triple-double against UAB (Jan. 20) when he reached 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists … scored 23 points and pulled down 13 rebounds at UTSA (Feb. 1) … made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points against FIU (Feb. 8) … collected 28 points, pulled down seven rebounds and dished out six assists at Rice (Feb. 15) … from Feb.1-15, he made at least four shots from behind the arc in five straight games, which was a first in school history … tied a career-high 38 points, while making 9-of-12 three-pointers against Charlotte (Feb. 24) … those nine shots from behind the arc are tied for fourth in program history for the most shots in a single game, while the 75 percent is good for seventh in school history … reached a game-high 23 points at No. 24 Middle Tennessee (March 3) … had a near triple-double from 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists vs. Southern Miss (March 9) … shot 5-of-10 from behind the arc against the Golden Eagles in that contest … scored 27 points from 9-of-21 shooting and 7-of-13 three-pointers against WKU (March 10) … reached 27 points at No. 16 Wichita State (March 16) … tied the school record for points in an NCAA tournament game with 27 (Cebe Price, 1956, vs. Morehead State) … reached double digit scoring in 71 straight games, dating back to the 2016-17 season … collected at least 20 points in 12 of his final 15 games … led the team in scoring in 22 contests … named to the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

2016-17 (SOPHOMORE): Selected to the NABC District 11 first team … an All-Conference USA first team selection … a member of the Conference USA All-Tournament team … made the Conference USA All-Academic team … Conference USA Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 12 … led both the team and conference in scoring (19.7 ppg) and assists (5.9) … was No. 40 in the nation in points per game … No. 16 in the nation in assists … was one of two players (Austin Loop) to start and appear in all 35 contests … led the team in field goals (210), free throws (188), free throw attempts (233) and steals (40) … his 691 points are sixth for an individual season in program history … his 83 3-pointers were second on the team, sixth in the conference and seventh for an individual in school history … the third person in Marshall history to reach 200 assists in one season (Mike D’Antoni and Cornelius Jackson) … his 207 assists were fourth in program history in a single season … his seven double-doubles from points and assists led the conference and the nation … became the first player in Marshall history to collect three consecutive double-doubles with points and assists (10 points and 10 assists at Akron on Dec. 10), (27 points and 12 assists at Chattanooga on Dec. 6) and (35 points and 10 assists vs. Toledo on Dec. 10) …averaged 15.5 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds in the C-USA Tournament …his 40 steals were a career-high and No. 24 in school history for an individual season … scored a career-high 35 points and dished out 10 assists vs. Toledo … his double-double at Chattanooga came from 27 points and a career-high 12 assists, while he was one rebound shy of a triple-double … collected his third straight double-double with 10 points and 10 assists at Akron (Dec. 17) … joined the 1,000-point club against North Texas (March 3) … his 27 points and 10 assists against Rice (March 3) gave Elmore his seventh double-double of the season … collected his sixth double-double of the season against La. Tech (Feb. 4) when he dished out 11 assists and scored 14 points… made seven three-pointers against WKU (Jan. 21), which tied a career-high and helped him reach 27 points and collected six assists … scored 12 points and dished out 10 assists against UTSA (Jan. 26) to collect his fifth double-double of the season … collected his fourth double-double of the season when he scored a game-high 29 points and dished out 10 assists vs. Charlotte (Jan. 7) … Is the first player in program history to have three consecutive games with at least 10 assists Dec. 6-17 … became the first Herd player with two consecutive games with 10 assists since DeAndre Kane (2010-13) … No. 82 in the nation in rebounds per game … No. 67 in the nation in total blocks … scored a game-high 26 points against Old Dominion (Jan. 5), while also dishing out four assists and pulling down two rebounds … scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and made three steals against West Virginia Wesleyan (Dec. 19) … his 22 points at FIU (Dec. 31) marked his eighth game of scoring at least 20 points during the 2016-17 season, which is a career-high … tied a team-high 19 points, while dishing out a team-high seven assists at Eastern Kentucky (Dec. 3) … his 28 points vs. Ohio (Nov. 30) came from shooting 6-of-14 from the field, 3-of-4 from behind the arc and 13-of-15 from free throws … scored 25 points by going 8-of-20 from the field, 4-of-12 from three-point land and had six assists in 34 minutes of action at Ohio State (Nov. 25) … scored 20 points vs. Jackson State (Nov. 21) and went 5-of-8 from the field in the second half … scored 22 points vs. Western Carolina (Nov. 19). Made 7-14 FGs, 3-7 3pt, collected four rebounds and had six assists in 31 minutes of play … led the team in scoring 15 times and assists 25 times … reached double figure scoring in all 35 contests and scored 20 points 17 times … named to the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

2015-16 (FRESHMAN): 2015-16 Conference USA All-Academic Team … named Tamar Slay Newcomer of the Year by Herd coaches ... became active as D-I transfer from VMI on Dec. 14; joined starting lineup immediately at point guard … Herd went 15-10 with him in the starting lineup after beginning the season 2-6 without him … led Marshall with 5.8 assists, 34.6 minutes per game … No. 2 on the team with 15.2 points and 2.4 threes made per game … team-high free throw percentage of Herd players with 90 makes or more (.803, 98-of-122) … career-high 35 points against Southern Miss (March 5) with the best perfect game of free throws in school history (15-of-15) … double-figure scoring in 19 games with seven 20-point games … 15 games of five or more assists, with three games of 10 or more … two double-doubles (24 points, 10 assists at WKU – Feb. 13; 18 points, 10 assists versus Louisiana Tech – March 3) … career-high seven 3-pointers made at UTSA (Feb. 6) … career-high seven rebounds at Rice (Jan. 16) … No. 2 in Conference USA with 5.8 assists per game (through games of March 12) … named to C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

2014-15 (FRESHMAN): Transferred to Marshall from VMI in January 2015.

HIGH SCHOOL: One half of the only father-son duo to win Evans Award as the West Virginia’s top prep basketball player - Elmore’s father, Gay Elmore, won the award while playing at South Charleston High School in 1982 ... averaged 31.4 ppg as a senior at George Washington in 2013-14 ... was Class AAA All-State captain in 2014 ... Kanawha Valley Player of the Year in 2014 ... established new GW single-season scoring record of 815 points in 2013-14 ... scored 40 points in a Class AAA State Tournament quarterfinal loss to eventual state champion Huntington in 2014 ... scored 45, with 40 coming in the second half, in a sectional tournament win over Capital in the same season ... signed with VMI prior to his senior year of high school, when he transferred back to West Virginia to play at George Washington High School ... averaged 13 points and six assists per game as a junior (2012-13) at Christ School in Arden, N.C., after leaving South Charleston High school following his sophomore year ... was honorable mention All-State selection as a sophomore (2011-12) at South Charleston ... withdrew early his senior season (2013-14) to go back to Charleston and play ... ranked as the No. 8 player in North Carolina by Phenom Hoops Report.

PERSONAL: Born Dec. 20, 1995 ... son of Beth and Gay Elmore (VMI ’86) who was a two-time Southern Conference Player of the Year for the Keydets in 1986 and 1987 and finished his career as the school’s then all-time leading scorer with 2,422 points – a mark that stood for 22 years ... majoring in public communications with a management minor.