John Petty Jr.: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-5

Weight: 186

Position: SG

College: Alabama

Age: 22

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 12.6

RPG: 5.2

APG: 1.9

BLK: 0.6

STL: 1.3

Player Bio

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

Career Accolades

USBWA and NABC First Team All-District (2021)...SEC First Team (2021)...SEC Second Team (2020)...SEC Academic Honor Roll (2019)...SEC Player of the Week (Dec. 23, 2019)...School record holder for career threes made (311) and attempted (814)...Twice set single-game school records by knocking down 10 three-pointers (vs. Alabama A&M on 11/17/17 and vs. Samford on 12/18/19)...Finished his career with 1,539 career points which ranks 16th in program history and 131 career games played which is eighth-most in UA lore...Set a freshman school record with 90 made threes and 242 threes attempted...ESPN National Player of the Week (Jan. 18, 2021)...Three-time SEC Player of the Week (Dec. 23, 2019, Jan. 4, 2021 and Jan. 18, 2021)...Two-time SEC Freshman of the Week (Nov. 20, 2017 and Jan.1, 2018)...One of 25 collegiate players invited to participate in the Nike Skills Academy in 2018

Senior (2020-21)

Earned USBWA and NABC First Team All-District honors...Named first team All-SEC honors by the coaches and second team accolades from the media...Named ESPN National Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 18...Twice selected as the SEC Player of the Week (Jan. 4 and Jan. 18)...Led team in minutes per game (31.3) and in threes made (77) and attempted (208)...Led SEC in total threes made this past season...Finished 17th in the nation and second in the SEC in total threes attempted while leading the league and ranking 22nd nationally in threes made...Ranked 24th in the country in total minutes played (1,001:47)...Played in 32 contests making 31 starts and averaged 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game...Ranked second in steals (1.3 spg) and 20-point scoring games (5) and finished third in scoring average and double-figure scoring games (22)...Broke the mark for career threes made at UA against Arkansas (1/16) by sinking five treys and finishing with 17 points in the win...Knocked down four 3FGs, going for 20 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in the Round of 32 win against Maryland (3/22)...Had a season-high 24 points by knocking down 8-of-10 three-pointers in the win at LSU (1/19)...Collected high 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the floor and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc at Kentucky (1/12)...Scored 22 points on 6-of-10 shooting from deep to go along with six assists and only one turnover vs. UNLV (12/1)...Scored 20 points and pulled down a season-high tying eight rebounds to go along with a pair of blocked shots in the win at South Carolina (2/9)...Had 17 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from deep, to go along with six rebounds and a pair of assists in the win at then-No. 7 Tennessee (1/2)...Collected 14 points and six boards in season-opening win over Jacksonville State (11/25)

Junior (2019-20)

Had a career-best year on his way to earning second team All-SEC honors...Played in 29 contests and made 28 starts while leading the team in rebounding (6.6 rpg) and three-point field goal percentage (44.0 percent) while ranking second in assists (2.5 apg) and minutes (33.5 mpg) and third in scoring (14.5 ppg) – all career-best numbers...Led the SEC and ranked ninth in the nation in three-point percentage...Ranked second in the conference and 26th nationally in threes made per game (2.93)...Also topped UA with four double-doubles on the year...Became the 51st player in program history to reach 1,000 career points and the 32nd to do so in three years (currently has 1,137 points)...Became just the fifth player in program history with at least 200 made three-pointers for his career...Named SEC Co-Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 23, 2019 when he tied his own school record of threes made in a single game (10), leading him to a career-high 39 points and his second career double-double with 10 rebounds vs. Samford (12/18)...The 39 points tied for the 10th-most points scored by a UA player in a single game in program history...Had a then-career high in points (34) and established new career highs in rebounds (12) and field goal attempts (22), while tying his career-high 11 field goals made against Iowa State in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament (11/28)...Knocked down 7-of-10 three-pointers to go for a team high 23 points against North Carolina (11/27)...Earned his final double-double of the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds while also sinking 5-of-10 from deep against Vanderbilt (1/22)...Led team with 21 points on 8-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-6 from three while adding four boards and five assists against Ole Miss (2/22)...Finished with 21 points, shooting 8-of-15 from the field, while registering seven rebounds, four assists and a pair of blocks against Georgia (2/8)...Hyperextended his right elbow early in the game at Mississippi State (2/25) and was forced to miss two games before returning for the season finale...Finished with 20 points, sinking 4-of-10 of three, while registering six rebounds against Missouri (1/18)...Totaled 19 points and seven rebounds in a career-high 44 minutes at Florida (1/4)...Had 14 points shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 4-of-7 from three to go along with 11 rebounds and four assists vs. Belmont (12/21)...Grabbed 18 points, knocking down 4-of-7 from beyond the arc while registering six rebounds and three assists against Mississippi State (1/8)...Led the team in scoring (19) and threes made (4) while adding seven boards at Florida (1/4)...Dropped 17 points, sinking 3-of-4 from three, to go along with six boards and four assists against Richmond (12/29)...Swatted a career-high four shots while adding 16 points and seven rebounds at Kentucky (1/11)...Went for 16 points, knocking down 3-from-6 from three-point range, against Furman (11/19)...Made four triples and collected three steals to go along with 14 points vs. Stephen F. Austin (12/6) ...Tied a career-high mark of three steals in an 11-point outing vs. Kansas State (1/25)...Snagged 11 rebounds and dished out seven assists to go along with eight points vs. Tennessee (2/4)...Scored 11 points and totaled four rebounds and assists apiece against Texas A&M (2/19)

Sophomore (2018-19)

Named to 2019 SEC Academic Honor Roll...Played in all 34 contest making 17 starts...Led team in threes made (59) and attempted (171), was third in scoring (10.2 ppg) and fourth in double-figure scoring games (15)...Matched a career-high with 30 points going 11-of-18 from the field and 6-of-10 from beyond the arc against then-No. 3 Tennessee (1/19)...Scored a team-high 15 points to secure the win over then-No. 20 Ole Miss (1/22)...Went 6-of-11 from beyond the arc and 7-of-12 from the field to register 22 points to go along with four rebounds and two blocks against Texas A&M (1/12)...Finished with 16 points playing in front of his hometown crowd in Huntsville, Ala., for the Rocket City Classic vs. Liberty (12/18)...Went for 13 points, knocking down 3-of-6 shots from three-point range, while also adding five rebounds and two assists against Wichita State (11/18)...Knocked down 5-of-9 three pointers to go for a team-high 23 points, while grabbing four rebounds and adding two assists against then-No.13 LSU (3/2)...Scored his only basket of the night at the most crucial part of the game with a dunk to take back the lead with exactly a minute to go against Ole Miss (3/14)...Registered 16 points and seven rebounds against Murray State (11/26)...Scored a team-high 17 points to go along with five rebounds against Northeastern (11/15)...Went for 17 points, knocking down 5-of-8 shots from beyond the arc to go along with four rebounds vs. Southern (11/6)...Added 11 points, five rebounds and five assists against Norfolk State (3/20)...Collected 16 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block against Liberty (12/18)...Had a team-high 18 points, four rebounds and three assists at Auburn (2/2)...Led the team with a career-high seven assists while adding seven points and three rebounds vs. Ball State (11/16)...Grabbed a career- and team-high 10 rebounds, while posting five points and three assists at South Carolina (2/26)...Registered 13 points, while going 5-of-7 from the field and collected five rebounds against Penn State (12/21)...Totaled 13 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes of action against Appalachian State (11/11)

Freshman (2017-18)

Played in all 36 games, making 29 starts...Led the team with 90 made threes, which ranked fourth-highest in a season in program history and also set a freshman school record...His 242 three-point attempts ranked third in the school record books and were also the most by an Alabama freshman...Finished third in the SEC in threes made (90) and tied for fifth in threes made per game (2.5)...A two-time SEC Freshman of the Week (Nov. 20 and Jan. 1), the first UA player to achieve the feat since JaMychal Green in 2009...Set a new school record by knocking down 10 three-pointers to total a team-high 30 points against Alabama A&M (11/17)...His 10 three-pointers tied for fourth all-time in SEC history and ranked third in the country for the most threes made in a single game, while his percentage (76.9, 10-of-13) was the highest in league history by any player who has made at least 10 threes in a game...Recorded 20 points, going 6-of-8 from three-point range, and added three assists vs. Virginia Tech in the NCAA Tournament (3/15)...Drilled 8-of-13 three pointers to score a game-high 27 points while adding two assists and a rebound vs. then-No. 17 Auburn (1/17)...Chipped in 18 points, 15 of which came from three-point range in the SEC Tournament semifinal vs. Kentucky (3/10)...Made first collegiate start in season opener vs. Memphis (11/10) and finished with 11 points – all coming in the second half – in 29 minutes...Scored in double digits, totaling 14 points while adding three assists and six rebounds in the home opener against Lipscomb (11/14)...Shot 4-of-7 from deep to reach double digits (16 points) in 34 minutes in the win against BYU (11/24)...Dropped 18 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal vs. Mercer (12/19)...Collected a team-high 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc to go along with three assists, two blocks and four rebounds against then-No. 5 Texas A&M (12/30)...Had a team-leading 15 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists and one steal vs. South Carolina (1/9)...Led the team in assists (4) and reached double figures with 12 points in the win against Rhode Island (12/6)...Scored a team-high 14 points to go along with two rebounds and one assist against Texas (12/22)...Accounted for 14 points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc while totaling two rebounds, four assists and two blocks vs. then-No. 15 Tennessee (2/10)...Scored nine points while adding four rebounds, four assists and a steal against Mississippi State (1/20)...Was a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc to total 11 points, while adding five rebounds and an assist against LSU (2/13)...Put up 13 points while adding one rebound, three assists and a steal at Kentucky (2/17)...Went 4-of-6 from beyond three-point range to total 14 points while adding three rebounds vs. Arkansas (2/24)

Prep Highlights

Played his first three years at J.O. Johnson High School under Jack Doss before finishing his high school career at Jemison High School in Huntsville...A consensus five-star recruit and a top-30 player in the nation...Named Mr. Basketball for the state of Alabama in both 2016 and 2017 to become just the third two-time winner in the award’s history...The top player in the state, the No. 3 shooting guard in the southern region and top shooting guard in Alabama according to Scout.com...Listed at No. 21 in the ESPN.com Top 100 prospects, No. 6 regionally and No. 5 two-guard in the country according to ESPN...Two-time Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year and named Huntsville Region Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017...Won his third consecutive state championship as a senior for Jemison while taking home state tournament MVP honors for the third straight year...Scored 21.1 points per game while averaging 7.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in his senior year...Finalist for Team USA U18 national team...Selected to play in 2017 Jordan Brand Classic...National All-Star Game alongside former teammate Collin Sexton...Averaged 19.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a junior in J.O. Johnson’s final year on the way to the program’s second consecutive 5A state championship...Named AL.com’s Super All-State Player of the Year in 2016...Named to the 2016 All-Huntsville Region team...Finished third in Mr. Basketball voting as a sophomore...As a freshman, made first team Class 4A All-State after taking J.O. Johnson to the state championship game

Personal Information

Born Dec. 2, 1998...Son of John Oliver Sr. and Regena Petty...Has a brother, Antawn Fisher, and two sisters, Corinthian Fisher and Vontese Petty...Majoring in general studies