Jeremy Lamb & T.J. Warren's Introductory Press Conference
July 7, 2019 - Jeremy Lamb, T.J. Warren, Kevin Pritchard and Nate McMillan met with the media to discuss Lamb and Warren joining the Pacers.
Warren-Lamb Presser 190707
Warren on Signing with Pacers; Continuing Improvement
July 7, 2019 - Forward T.J. Warren talked about his excitement on joining the Pacers and explained why he was able to have a career year from beyond the 3-point line last season.
Lamb on Signing with Pacers, New Role
July 7, 2019 - Shooting Guard Jeremy Lamb met with the media to discuss his excitement of joining the Indiana Pacers and speak about his new role on next years team.
Pritchard on Lamb and Warren Signings
July 7, 2019 - Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard talked about the signings of Jeremy Lamb and T.J. Warren, and discussed how the moves gives the Pacers lineup flexibility.
The Pacers introduced Jeremy Lamb and T.J. Warren at Bankers Life Fieldhouse today.
