Warren-Lamb Presser 190707

Jeremy Lamb & T.J. Warren's Introductory Press Conference
Jeremy Lamb & T.J. Warren's Introductory Press Conference

July 7, 2019 - Jeremy Lamb, T.J. Warren, Kevin Pritchard and Nate McMillan met with the media to discuss Lamb and Warren joining the Pacers.
Jul 7, 2019  |  16:18
Warren on Signing with Pacers; Continuing Improvement
Warren on Signing with Pacers; Continuing Improvement

July 7, 2019 - Forward T.J. Warren talked about his excitement on joining the Pacers and explained why he was able to have a career year from beyond the 3-point line last season.
Jul 7, 2019  |  00:54
Lamb on Signing with Pacers, New Role
Lamb on Signing with Pacers, New Role

July 7, 2019 - Shooting Guard Jeremy Lamb met with the media to discuss his excitement of joining the Indiana Pacers and speak about his new role on next years team.
Jul 7, 2019  |  02:51
Pritchard on Lamb and Warren Signings
Pritchard on Lamb and Warren Signings

July 7, 2019 - Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard talked about the signings of Jeremy Lamb and T.J. Warren, and discussed how the moves gives the Pacers lineup flexibility.
Jul 7, 2019  |  04:23
Posted: Jul 07, 2019

The Pacers introduced Jeremy Lamb and T.J. Warren at Bankers Life Fieldhouse today.

You can watch the full press conference here.

